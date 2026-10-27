Paytm’s latest quarterly performance has brought its revenue growth, improving profitability and expanding financial services business into focus. The company reported stronger operating performance. However, brokerages remain divided on the stock’s outlook

Leading brokerages like Goldman Sachs, UBS and global investment bank Jefferies have different ratings and target prices reflecting views on the sustainability of growth, future investments and the potential impact of changes in the payments ecosystem.

Paytm Share Price Target: Brokerage Ratings at a Glance

Brokerage Rating Target Price Upside / Downside Potential Goldman Sachs ‘Buy’ Rs 2,010 21.5% upside UBS ‘Neutral’ Rs 1,340 19.0% downside Jefferies ‘Buy’ Rs 2,150 33.4% upside

Goldman Sachs on Paytm: ‘Buy’

Goldman Sachs has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on One97 Communications, with a target price of Rs 2,010, implying an upside potential of 21.5%. The brokerage remains positive on the company’s underlying market-share gains, revenue growth and improving margins, while noting that higher depreciation and amortisation costs have influenced its valuation.

Paytm reported revenue of Rs 2,648 crore for the September 2026 quarter, marking 28% year-on-year growth. Revenue growth stood at 33% after excluding Payment Infrastructure Development Fund incentives. EBITDA rose 91% year-on-year to around Rs 270 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 10.2%, coming in ahead of Goldman Sachs’ estimates. Financial services revenue grew 49%, while marketing services revenue increased 26%, reflecting continued expansion across the company’s business segments.

Goldman Sachs highlighted the underlying momentum supporting its positive view of Paytm. The brokerage said, “We like Paytm for three key reasons: (i) underlying market share, revenue growth and margin momentum for the business remain strong, a trend we expect to continue.”

The brokerage also pointed to improving consumer engagement and the potential for changes in the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) merchant discount rate framework to support payment processing margins. Paytm added five million monthly transacting users sequentially, taking the total to 85 million, and recorded its sixth consecutive quarter of consumer payments market-share gains.

Goldman Sachs expects the proposed changes to the payments framework to provide an estimated 2.5-basis-point improvement in overall processing margins. It also sees scope for higher EBITDA contribution as the business scales, although additional investments and higher depreciation and amortisation costs remain important considerations. Goldman Sachs reduced its target price from Rs 2,070 to Rs 2,010.

UBS on Paytm: ‘Neutral’

UBS has a ‘Neutral’ rating on Paytm, with a target price of Rs 1,340, implying a downside potential of approximately 19.0%. The brokerage’s assessment reflects a more cautious stance on the stock’s valuation and prospects, despite the company’s improving operating performance.

Paytm’s September-quarter performance showed continued growth across its major business lines, with revenue increasing 28% year-on-year to Rs 2,648 crore. Financial services revenue rose 49%, while marketing services revenue grew 26%. The company also reported an improvement in profitability, with EBITDA reaching around Rs 270 crore and the margin rising to approximately 10%. These figures indicate that revenue expansion is translating into stronger operating performance, although the pace and sustainability of that improvement remain important factors for investors.

The company’s growing user base and merchant ecosystem could support further business expansion, while a potential change in UPI merchant discount rate rules may provide an additional opportunity to improve payment processing economics. However, the outlook also depends on how effectively Paytm balances growth investments with profitability and converts stronger operating performance into sustainable earnings. UBS’s ‘Neutral’ rating signals a more measured view of the stock’s prospects than the positive ratings maintained by Goldman Sachs and Jefferies.

Jefferies on Paytm: ‘Buy’

Jefferies has maintained a ‘Buy’ rating on Paytm, setting a target price of Rs 2,150 and indicating an upside potential of 33.4%. The brokerage’s positive stance is supported by the company’s revenue growth, improved operating performance and the opportunity to strengthen its payments business as its merchant network expands.

Paytm reported September-quarter revenue of Rs 2,648 crore, up 28% year-on-year. Payments revenue increased 25% to Rs 1,434 crore, while financial services revenue rose 49% to Rs 912 crore. Marketing services revenue grew 26% to Rs 287 crore. Reported EBITDA climbed to Rs 270 crore from Rs 142 crore a year earlier, taking the margin to around 10%. Profit before tax came in 17% above Jefferies’ estimate, while profit after tax before exceptional items stood at Rs 229 crore, broadly in line with expectations, partly reflecting higher taxes.

Jefferies also sees potential for Paytm to benefit from a possible UPI merchant discount rate framework. The proposed structure could create a revenue opportunity for certain merchant transactions, while the brokerage estimates that the changes could improve overall payments processing margins by around 2.5 basis points. The impact may take two to three quarters to stabilise. Paytm’s expanding merchant ecosystem, including a merchant base of around 52 million and 16.4 million Soundbox devices, could help it deepen engagement and extend its distribution.

The brokerage has also highlighted the role of merchant relationships in supporting Paytm’s broader business model. As Jefferies put it, “That in turn deepens merchant engagement and sharpens our understanding of merchant behaviour, which lets us scale distribution further.” Paytm’s planned investments of up to Rs 500 crore each in Paytm Cloud Technologies and Paytm Singapore over the following 12 months could support its longer-term growth plans, although the returns from these investments will be important to monitor.

Conclusion

Goldman Sachs and Jefferies remain positive on Paytm, citing revenue growth, improving margins, stronger financial services performance and potential gains from changes in payment processing economics.

UBS, by contrast, has a ‘Neutral’ rating and a lower target price, reflecting a more cautious assessment of the stock’s prospects. The differing brokerage views underline the key question for investors: whether Paytm can sustain its growth while managing investments and improving profitability.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.