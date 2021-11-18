Paytm, Sapphire Foods, Zomato, Infosys, PNB Housing, Bharat Dynamics, Coal India stocks in focus

Analysts say that Nifty has been consolidating since the inception of the November series and is expected to continue to do so for the near term as well

Nifty futures were trading flat with a negative bias at 17,877 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a tepid start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on the weekly F&O expiry day. In the previous session, BSE Sensex fell 314 points or 0.52% to end at 60,008 while Nifty 50 was just below 17,900 levels. Analysts say that Nifty has been consolidating since the inception of the November series and is expected to continue to do so for the near term as well; immediate support is seen at 17790. “The medium-term trend support is seen at 17400 with targets placed at 18600-19000 levels. IT and Consumer goods look attractive at current levels. Metals are at critical trend support levels – expect volatility to remain high,” Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research- Derivatives at Kotak Securities, said.

Stocks to watch

Paytm (One97 Communication): Patym share will make their stock market debut on Thursday, 18 November 2021. The issue price was fixed at Rs 2,150 per share. Analysts eye tepid listing today.

Sapphire Foods India: KFC and Pizza hut operator Sapphire Foods India will list its shares on the stock exchanges on 18 November 2021. The issue price was fixed at Rs 1,180 per share.

LIC IPO: As potential bidders and other stakeholders have doubts if the government will be able to conclude the initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and the sale of oil marketer-cum-retailer BPCL in the current fiscal year, given the allegedly slow pace of the relevant processes, a top government official on Wednesday kept their hopes alive.

Coal India: India’s net zero pledge in line with COP26 commitments have moved a step ahead with a Coal India (CIL) pilot project revealing that mechanised coal transportation (MCT) and loading through coal handling plants (CHP) can result in reducing 11,946 tonne of CO2 emission annually besides reducing emission of other pollutants.

Infosys: IT services major Infosys on Wednesday announced a new programme, wherein it will offer 500 job seekers the opportunity to complete a fully digital, online diploma course certified by Salesforce. The programme aims to prepare Americans for 21st century careers in the technology sector.

Zomato: Zomato UK, a step-down subsidiary, has been dissolved effective from 16 November 2021.

PNB Housing Finance: PNB Housing Finance said the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has allowed it to withdraw its appeal in the matter related to the Rs 4,000 crore Carlyle deal.

Bharat Dynamics: Bharat Dynamics has signed an export contract with Airbus Defense & Space, Spain for supply of Counter Measures Dispensing System (CMDS).