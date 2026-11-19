The shares of payments aggregators are in a free fall on Thursday, November 19, after the Financial Express reported that merchant discount rate (MDR) rollout for select unified payments interface (UPI) could be deferred further. The news impacted the share price of payment platforms and stocks saw a sharp slide.

The share price of Paytm operator, One 97 Communications, plummeted nearly 7% to a low of Rs 1,760 apiece. The Pine Labs share price plunged around 6% to a low of Rs 160, and One Mobikwik Systems share price fell nearly 9% to Rs 206.61 apiece.

UPI MDR rollout deferred

According to the report, the introduction of MDR is likely to be pushed beyond the assembly elections due in five states in the first half of 2027. These states are Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.

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The rollout of MDR could even be deferred until after the UP elections if an agreement is not reached earlier, the report said, citing a senior industry official. The official described this as the ‘worst-case scenario’ rather than the most likely outcome.

Payment Aggregators’ performance in 2026

The shares of Paytm have been on a stellar run so far this year, rising over 37%. However, the share price of Pine Labs has plunged nearly 31% in 2026 and One Mobikwik share price has declined over 8%.

Global investment bank Jefferies, in a report dated November 15, raised Paytm’s FY29 earnings estimates by 3% to factor in the potential upsides from the launch of Paytm wallet. The stock trades at 35 times FY28 EV/EBITDA and 45 times the price-to-earnings, which “seems reasonable” due to the healthy growth expectations and improving outlook on profitability, Jefferies said.

Jefferies had a ‘Buy’ call on Paytm as of November 15, with a price target of Rs 2,300. This implies an upside of around 30% from the current price of Rs 1,775.10 apiece.

“We believe that wallet license will add another lever for Paytm to monetise its large customer base of 85m MTU clients (52m merchants) and Rs30tn of FY27e GMV. It will add on to post-paid services and MDR on UPI,” Jefferies said.

For Pine Labs, the global investment bank had a ‘Buy’ rating as of October 30, with a price target of Rs 230. This implies an upside of 42% from the current price of Rs 161.83 apiece.

Jefferis expects Pine Labs to deliver a revenue growth of 21% on a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) basis over FY26 to FY29. “Improving monetisation momentum, new revenue streams and MDR on UPI can lift growth further. For FY27, our net profit estimates falls by 15% due to higher upfront costs and lower other income. For FY28-29, profit estimates falls by 2-5% due to the flow-through effect and rise in interest rates,” it had said.

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What next for investors

The timeline for the implementation of the UPI MDR rollout remains uncertain as of now. Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur are scheduled to go to polls next year. Most market observers believe that the timeline for implementation may take the timing of the elections into account to rein in any potential backlash fears. However, there is no official announcement or clarity on the same. For now it is a wait and watch for investors.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.