Paytm shares are in focus after a large block deal involving One97 Communications, the parent company of Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led Paytm.

Around 1.92 crore shares, or nearly 3% of the company’s equity, changed hands at Rs 1,535 per share in the block deal window, taking the transaction value to about Rs 2,949 crore.

But what is behind the large transaction? Also, does it signal a change in Paytm’s ownership structure? Let’s take a look.

Paytm block deal: Key details of transaction

Before the transaction, Paytm had informed the exchanges on August 17 that Resilient Asset Management B.V. planned to undertake a block market trade to sell up to 4.98% of its shareholding in One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm.

The transaction is linked to an existing Optionally Convertible Debenture (OCD) arrangement between Resilient and Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V.

According to the company filing, Resilient had acquired an approximately 10.20% equity stake in Paytm from Antfin in 2023 against OCDs. However, the economic interest in that stake continued to belong to Antfin.

Paytm itself is not a party to the transaction. The company also clarified that there is no change in the direct shareholding of founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

So, the block deal is essentially related to the existing ownership arrangement rather than a fresh fundraising exercise by Paytm.

Paytm Q1FY27 performance

For Q1FY27, Paytm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 220 crore. This was 79% higher than the Rs 123 crore reported in the year-ago quarter.

Furthermore, profit increased 19.5% from Rs 184 crore in the March quarter.

The company’s board also considered a proposal for a bonus issue during the quarter but did not approve it.

Paytm Q1: What is driving the improvement?

UPI growth remains a key focus. Paytm has also been highlighting growth in its payments business.

In July, the company said its efforts to simplify its payments application and add artificial intelligence-led features were helping attract more Gen Z users.

Its Consumer Unified Payments Interface (UPI) Gross Transaction Value (GTV) increased 45% year-on-year to Rs 5.9 lakh crore in Q1FY27.

The company said this growth was around 2.2 times the growth recorded by the broader industry.

Monthly Transacting Users also increased by 60 lakh to 8 crore.

Paytm share performance

The shares of One 97 Communications – the listed parent company that operates Paytm have gained around 18% over the past month. Over six months, the stock has risen about 32%, while the one-year return stands at around 25%.

So far in 2026, the stock has delivered a return of around 23%.

The company currently has a market capitalisation of around Rs 1.01 lakh crore, while its price-to-earnings ratio stands at about 158.74. Its 52-week high is Rs 1,657.60 and the 52-week low stands at Rs 930.60.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.