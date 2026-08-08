Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Pavna Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

PAVNA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of Pavna Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.61 Closed
-2.41₹ -0.46
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Pavna Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.50₹19.80
₹18.61
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.21₹46.53
₹18.61
Open Price
₹19.80
Prev. Close
₹19.07
Volume
6,408

Source: Dion Global

Pavna Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pavna Industries		2.537.32-2.16-3.53-50.56-16.87-10.23
Endurance Technologies		6.059.5915.3416.7516.2220.3111.31
Tenneco Clean Air India		4.52-4.27-13.29-1.0414.524.622.75
Minda Corporation		2.364.4333.6021.8355.2534.3740.09
JBM Auto		-1.33-3.424.228.806.16-1.2045.36
ASK Automotive		19.7535.1639.1440.0435.1726.8415.33
Lumax Auto Technologies		9.7515.260.7910.7965.2759.5259.91
Pricol		5.8218.3119.0824.3072.2138.8552.41
SJS Enterprises		-0.827.5618.7730.14102.6555.0636.02
Sharda Motor Industries		8.165.743.88-0.67-9.5929.2224.27
LG Balakrishnan & Bros		-4.44-4.95-12.08-16.9321.5614.2725.67
Sandhar Technologies		6.04-1.7326.1320.1549.4822.0419.86
Divgi Torqtransfer Systems		9.599.2545.2269.1771.354.9311.78
NDR Auto Components		1.34-4.602.078.58-14.9056.6655.19
Studds Accessories		-1.33-5.96-9.56-14.80-22.38-8.10-4.94
Bharat Seats		8.712.6219.5643.38124.8458.3038.59
Jay Bharat Maruti		-13.23-25.7945.6838.1660.292.1510.68
Precision Camshafts		1.74-3.15-12.30-7.11-17.70-17.228.75
Automobile Corporation Of Goa		-15.85-20.20-13.018.64-9.1911.9728.11
Munjal Auto Industries		0.44-1.7419.0330.8541.7722.329.59

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pavna Industries has declined 50.56% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Pavna Industries has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).

Pavna Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pavna Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.9517.83
1017.1617.63
2017.1617.47
5017.3617.65
10018.0918.87
20022.5422.72

Source: Dion Global

Pavna Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pavna Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 4.80%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Pavna Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTPavna Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve The Financial Results For
Jul 28, 2026, 02:12 AM IST ISTPavna Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 28, 2026, 02:01 AM IST ISTPavna Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 28, 2026, 01:56 AM IST ISTPavna Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities
Jul 09, 2026, 05:47 AM IST ISTPavna Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Pavna Industries

Pavna Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34109UP1994PLC016359 and registration number is 016359. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Repair & installation of machinery & equipment, motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 283.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Asha Jain
    Chairperson & Executive Director
  • Mr. Swapnil Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Priya Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhruv Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Himani Bhootra
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Priyanka Moondra Rathi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Achyutanand Ramkrishna Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Paras Shrikant Parekh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pavna Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Pavna Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pavna Industries is ₹18.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pavna Industries?

The Pavna Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pavna Industries?

The market cap of Pavna Industries is ₹259.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pavna Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pavna Industries are ₹19.80 and ₹18.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pavna Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pavna Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pavna Industries is ₹46.53 and 52-week low of Pavna Industries is ₹13.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pavna Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pavna Industries has shown returns of -2.41% over the past day, 7.32% for the past month, -2.16% over 3 months, -50.56% over 1 year, -16.87% across 3 years, and -10.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pavna Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pavna Industries are 56.74 and 1.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Pavna Industries News

More Pavna Industries News
Market Pulse