Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Pavna Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PAVNA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹425.05 Closed
-4.52-20.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pavna Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹422.90₹447.70
₹425.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹166.75₹470.70
₹425.05
Open Price
₹445.15
Prev. Close
₹445.15
Volume
3,436

Pavna Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1440.17
  • R2456.33
  • R3464.97
  • Pivot
    431.53
  • S1415.37
  • S2406.73
  • S3390.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5180.89421.01
  • 10193.13392.39
  • 20198.42361.62
  • 50177.95328.1
  • 100147.18292.12
  • 200117.06233.1

Pavna Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.7241.9233.1277.29110.42413.66413.66
2.97-3.0513.5833.497.3756.317.54
0.249.2490.15169.38272.381,541.11989.01
11.5713.6822.0467.7652.83361.56126.99
8.0219.2744.2273.0393.18770.21471.29
5.96-1.7332.7053.8648.22324.2999.24
25.2618.1229.7770.3331.78430.20161.12
-0.70-3.6321.7444.9143.20289.0881.49
11.004.2268.04174.14105.61660.00286.49
-3.643.2939.1475.9876.3068.414.89
10.784.6030.7166.7342.1637.1437.14
0.42-8.3669.4699.2061.73169.3632.03
13.4531.4435.86106.09151.93506.28878.70
4.24-0.3226.9536.69-3.301,839.47619.34
-3.772.7117.4244.8112.686.06-10.93
8.1023.4033.7432.66-24.13103.65-43.84
-0.578.9637.2217.24-1.414.26-55.35
-4.0720.4525.4432.5010.9916.8016.80
4.4312.478.417.154.6224.89-49.43

Pavna Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Pavna Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
08 Sep, 2022Board MeetingAllotment of Bonus shares

About Pavna Industries Ltd.

Pavna Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34109UP1994PLC016359 and registration number is 016359. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Repair & installation of machinery & equipment, motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 249.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Asha Jain
    Chairperson & Executive Director
  • Mr. Swapnil Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pawan Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Priya Jain
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Achyutanand Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Naozer Aibara
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pavna Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pavna Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Pavna Industries Ltd. is ₹517.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pavna Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pavna Industries Ltd. is 54.48 and PB ratio of Pavna Industries Ltd. is 11.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pavna Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pavna Industries Ltd. is ₹425.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pavna Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pavna Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pavna Industries Ltd. is ₹470.70 and 52-week low of Pavna Industries Ltd. is ₹166.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data