Here's the live share price of Pavna Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pavna Industries
|2.53
|7.32
|-2.16
|-3.53
|-50.56
|-16.87
|-10.23
|Endurance Technologies
|6.05
|9.59
|15.34
|16.75
|16.22
|20.31
|11.31
|Tenneco Clean Air India
|4.52
|-4.27
|-13.29
|-1.04
|14.52
|4.62
|2.75
|Minda Corporation
|2.36
|4.43
|33.60
|21.83
|55.25
|34.37
|40.09
|JBM Auto
|-1.33
|-3.42
|4.22
|8.80
|6.16
|-1.20
|45.36
|ASK Automotive
|19.75
|35.16
|39.14
|40.04
|35.17
|26.84
|15.33
|Lumax Auto Technologies
|9.75
|15.26
|0.79
|10.79
|65.27
|59.52
|59.91
|Pricol
|5.82
|18.31
|19.08
|24.30
|72.21
|38.85
|52.41
|SJS Enterprises
|-0.82
|7.56
|18.77
|30.14
|102.65
|55.06
|36.02
|Sharda Motor Industries
|8.16
|5.74
|3.88
|-0.67
|-9.59
|29.22
|24.27
|LG Balakrishnan & Bros
|-4.44
|-4.95
|-12.08
|-16.93
|21.56
|14.27
|25.67
|Sandhar Technologies
|6.04
|-1.73
|26.13
|20.15
|49.48
|22.04
|19.86
|Divgi Torqtransfer Systems
|9.59
|9.25
|45.22
|69.17
|71.35
|4.93
|11.78
|NDR Auto Components
|1.34
|-4.60
|2.07
|8.58
|-14.90
|56.66
|55.19
|Studds Accessories
|-1.33
|-5.96
|-9.56
|-14.80
|-22.38
|-8.10
|-4.94
|Bharat Seats
|8.71
|2.62
|19.56
|43.38
|124.84
|58.30
|38.59
|Jay Bharat Maruti
|-13.23
|-25.79
|45.68
|38.16
|60.29
|2.15
|10.68
|Precision Camshafts
|1.74
|-3.15
|-12.30
|-7.11
|-17.70
|-17.22
|8.75
|Automobile Corporation Of Goa
|-15.85
|-20.20
|-13.01
|8.64
|-9.19
|11.97
|28.11
|Munjal Auto Industries
|0.44
|-1.74
|19.03
|30.85
|41.77
|22.32
|9.59
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pavna Industries has declined 50.56% compared to peers like Endurance Technologies (16.22%), Tenneco Clean Air India (14.52%), Minda Corporation (55.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Pavna Industries has underperformed peers relative to Endurance Technologies (11.31%) and Tenneco Clean Air India (2.75%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.95
|17.83
|10
|17.16
|17.63
|20
|17.16
|17.47
|50
|17.36
|17.65
|100
|18.09
|18.87
|200
|22.54
|22.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pavna Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 4.80%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.70% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Pavna Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Consider And Approve The Financial Results For
|Jul 28, 2026, 02:12 AM IST IST
|Pavna Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 28, 2026, 02:01 AM IST IST
|Pavna Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 28, 2026, 01:56 AM IST IST
|Pavna Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Issue of Securities
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:47 AM IST IST
|Pavna Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Pavna Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34109UP1994PLC016359 and registration number is 016359. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Repair & installation of machinery & equipment, motor vehicles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 283.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pavna Industries is ₹18.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pavna Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pavna Industries is ₹259.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pavna Industries are ₹19.80 and ₹18.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pavna Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pavna Industries is ₹46.53 and 52-week low of Pavna Industries is ₹13.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pavna Industries has shown returns of -2.41% over the past day, 7.32% for the past month, -2.16% over 3 months, -50.56% over 1 year, -16.87% across 3 years, and -10.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pavna Industries are 56.74 and 1.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global