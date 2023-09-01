Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|08 Sep, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Allotment of Bonus shares
Pavna Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34109UP1994PLC016359 and registration number is 016359. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Repair & installation of machinery & equipment, motor vehicles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 249.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pavna Industries Ltd. is ₹517.74 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pavna Industries Ltd. is 54.48 and PB ratio of Pavna Industries Ltd. is 11.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pavna Industries Ltd. is ₹425.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pavna Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pavna Industries Ltd. is ₹470.70 and 52-week low of Pavna Industries Ltd. is ₹166.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.