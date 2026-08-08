What is the share price of Pavna Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pavna Industries is ₹18.61 as on .

What kind of stock is Pavna Industries? The Pavna Industries is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pavna Industries? The market cap of Pavna Industries is ₹259.67 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pavna Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pavna Industries are ₹19.80 and ₹18.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pavna Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pavna Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pavna Industries is ₹46.53 and 52-week low of Pavna Industries is ₹13.21 as on .

How has the Pavna Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Pavna Industries has shown returns of -2.41% over the past day, 7.32% for the past month, -2.16% over 3 months, -50.56% over 1 year, -16.87% across 3 years, and -10.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pavna Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pavna Industries are 56.74 and 1.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global