What is the Market Cap of Paul Merchants Ltd.? The market cap of Paul Merchants Ltd. is ₹202.52 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Paul Merchants Ltd.? P/E ratio of Paul Merchants Ltd. is 7.14 and PB ratio of Paul Merchants Ltd. is 0.45 as on .

What is the share price of Paul Merchants Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paul Merchants Ltd. is ₹1,970.00 as on .