PAUL MERCHANTS LTD.

Sector : Forex | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,970.00 Closed
2.649.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Paul Merchants Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,880.00₹2,016.00
₹1,970.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,050.00₹2,185.00
₹1,970.00
Open Price
₹1,920.00
Prev. Close
₹1,920.05
Volume
900

Paul Merchants Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12,030.67
  • R22,091.33
  • R32,166.67
  • Pivot
    1,955.33
  • S11,894.67
  • S21,819.33
  • S31,758.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,234.331,942.44
  • 101,243.271,956.59
  • 201,275.871,948.11
  • 501,382.921,825.19
  • 1001,254.661,663.78
  • 2001,307.621,523.58

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Paul Merchants Ltd.

Paul Merchants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900DL1984PLC018679 and registration number is 018679. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5280.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sat Paul Bansal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rajneesh Bansal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ritesh Vaid
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sarita Rani Bansal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jeewan Lal Negi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vigyan Prakash Arora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilbag Singh Sidhu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. AjayArora
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Inder Sain Negi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Paul Merchants Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Paul Merchants Ltd.?

The market cap of Paul Merchants Ltd. is ₹202.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Paul Merchants Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Paul Merchants Ltd. is 7.14 and PB ratio of Paul Merchants Ltd. is 0.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Paul Merchants Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paul Merchants Ltd. is ₹1,970.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paul Merchants Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paul Merchants Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paul Merchants Ltd. is ₹2,185.00 and 52-week low of Paul Merchants Ltd. is ₹1,50.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

