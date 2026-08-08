Here's the live share price of Paul Merchants along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Paul Merchants
|-3.34
|2.30
|-14.19
|-14.14
|-34.13
|-10.11
|-2.58
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Paul Merchants has declined 34.13% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Paul Merchants has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|505.01
|511.5
|10
|496.06
|504.74
|20
|488.99
|499.21
|50
|506.3
|505.31
|100
|513.67
|523.78
|200
|566.64
|571.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Paul Merchants remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Paul Merchants - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Fo
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:39 AM IST IST
|Paul Merchants - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - A
|Jul 09, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Paul Merchants - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Paul Merchants - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - M
|May 28, 2026, 02:43 AM IST IST
|Paul Merchants - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year End
Source: Dion Global
Paul Merchants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900DL1984PLC018679 and registration number is 018679. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2055.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paul Merchants is ₹491.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Paul Merchants is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Paul Merchants is ₹151.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Paul Merchants are ₹506.00 and ₹491.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paul Merchants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paul Merchants is ₹780.00 and 52-week low of Paul Merchants is ₹407.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Paul Merchants has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.3% for the past month, -14.19% over 3 months, -34.13% over 1 year, -10.11% across 3 years, and -2.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paul Merchants are 0.56 and 0.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global