What is the share price of Paul Merchants? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paul Merchants is ₹491.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Paul Merchants? The Paul Merchants is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Paul Merchants? The market cap of Paul Merchants is ₹151.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Paul Merchants? Today’s highest and lowest price of Paul Merchants are ₹506.00 and ₹491.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paul Merchants? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paul Merchants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paul Merchants is ₹780.00 and 52-week low of Paul Merchants is ₹407.00 as on .

How has the Paul Merchants performed historically in terms of returns? The Paul Merchants has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.3% for the past month, -14.19% over 3 months, -34.13% over 1 year, -10.11% across 3 years, and -2.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Paul Merchants? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paul Merchants are 0.56 and 0.17 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global