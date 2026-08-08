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Paul Merchants Share Price

NSE
BSE

PAUL MERCHANTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Paul Merchants along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹491.75 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Paul Merchants Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹491.75₹506.00
₹491.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹407.00₹780.00
₹491.75
Open Price
₹506.00
Prev. Close
₹491.75
Volume
622

Source: Dion Global

Paul Merchants Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Paul Merchants		-3.342.30-14.19-14.14-34.13-10.11-2.58
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Paul Merchants has declined 34.13% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Paul Merchants has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Paul Merchants Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Paul Merchants Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5505.01511.5
10496.06504.74
20488.99499.21
50506.3505.31
100513.67523.78
200566.64571.52

Source: Dion Global

Paul Merchants Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Paul Merchants remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Paul Merchants Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTPaul Merchants - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Fo
Aug 01, 2026, 12:39 AM IST ISTPaul Merchants - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - A
Jul 09, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTPaul Merchants - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTPaul Merchants - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - M
May 28, 2026, 02:43 AM IST ISTPaul Merchants - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Year End

Source: Dion Global

About Paul Merchants

Paul Merchants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900DL1984PLC018679 and registration number is 018679. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2055.91 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sat Paul Bansal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rajneesh Bansal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ritesh Vaid
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sarita Rani Bansal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anoop Kumar Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhupinder Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Inder Sain Negi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Tejinder Kaur
    Independent Director

FAQs on Paul Merchants Share Price

What is the share price of Paul Merchants?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paul Merchants is ₹491.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Paul Merchants?

The Paul Merchants is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Paul Merchants?

The market cap of Paul Merchants is ₹151.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Paul Merchants?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Paul Merchants are ₹506.00 and ₹491.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paul Merchants?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paul Merchants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paul Merchants is ₹780.00 and 52-week low of Paul Merchants is ₹407.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Paul Merchants performed historically in terms of returns?

The Paul Merchants has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 2.3% for the past month, -14.19% over 3 months, -34.13% over 1 year, -10.11% across 3 years, and -2.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Paul Merchants?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paul Merchants are 0.56 and 0.17 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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