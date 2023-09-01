Name
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Paul Merchants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/07/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900DL1984PLC018679 and registration number is 018679. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5280.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Paul Merchants Ltd. is ₹202.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Paul Merchants Ltd. is 7.14 and PB ratio of Paul Merchants Ltd. is 0.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paul Merchants Ltd. is ₹1,970.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paul Merchants Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paul Merchants Ltd. is ₹2,185.00 and 52-week low of Paul Merchants Ltd. is ₹1,50.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.