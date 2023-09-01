Follow Us

PATRON EXIM LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.16 Closed
1.60.16
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Patron Exim Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.85₹10.19
₹10.16
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.85₹28.40
₹10.16
Open Price
₹9.85
Prev. Close
₹10.00
Volume
28,000

Patron Exim Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.28
  • R210.41
  • R310.62
  • Pivot
    10.07
  • S19.94
  • S29.73
  • S39.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.410.09
  • 102.710.15
  • 201.3510.24
  • 500.5410.57
  • 1000.2710.78
  • 2000.130

Patron Exim Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.59-0.88-0.88-62.34-62.34-62.34-62.34
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Patron Exim Ltd. Share Holdings

Patron Exim Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results

About Patron Exim Ltd.

Pharmaceuticals

Management

  • Mrs. Sushilabahen Narendrakumar Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhumishth Narendrabhai Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. OmPrakash TejKaran Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumitkumar Jayantibhai Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Patron Exim Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Patron Exim Ltd.?

The market cap of Patron Exim Ltd. is ₹23.55 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Patron Exim Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Patron Exim Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Patron Exim Ltd. is 1.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Patron Exim Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patron Exim Ltd. is ₹10.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Patron Exim Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patron Exim Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patron Exim Ltd. is ₹28.40 and 52-week low of Patron Exim Ltd. is ₹6.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

