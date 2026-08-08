What is the share price of Patron Exim? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patron Exim is ₹2.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Patron Exim? The Patron Exim is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Patron Exim? The market cap of Patron Exim is ₹4.87 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Patron Exim? Today’s highest and lowest price of Patron Exim are ₹2.41 and ₹2.07.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Patron Exim? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patron Exim stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patron Exim is ₹9.92 and 52-week low of Patron Exim is ₹1.42 as on .

How has the Patron Exim performed historically in terms of returns? The Patron Exim has shown returns of -8.3% over the past day, -0.94% for the past month, -17.65% over 3 months, -62.83% over 1 year, -42.23% across 3 years, and -39.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Patron Exim? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Patron Exim are -4.47 and 0.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global