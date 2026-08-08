Here's the live share price of Patron Exim along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Patron Exim
|-6.25
|-0.94
|-17.65
|-11.39
|-62.83
|-42.23
|-39.99
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Patron Exim has declined 62.83% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Patron Exim has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|2.07
|2.19
|10
|2.13
|2.16
|20
|2.16
|2.19
|50
|2.35
|2.29
|100
|2.31
|2.49
|200
|3.21
|3.24
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Patron Exim remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 79.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:12 PM IST IST
|Patron Exim - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 11:36 PM IST IST
|Patron Exim - Statement Of Deviation & Variation For The Half Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Patron Exim - Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Half Year And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Patron Exim - Board Meeting Outcome for Declaration Of Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Half Year And Financial Y
|May 29, 2026, 06:39 PM IST IST
|Patron Exim - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Patron Exim Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24100GJ2022PLC134939 and registration number is 134939. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patron Exim is ₹2.10 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Patron Exim is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Patron Exim is ₹4.87 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Patron Exim are ₹2.41 and ₹2.07.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patron Exim stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patron Exim is ₹9.92 and 52-week low of Patron Exim is ₹1.42 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Patron Exim has shown returns of -8.3% over the past day, -0.94% for the past month, -17.65% over 3 months, -62.83% over 1 year, -42.23% across 3 years, and -39.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Patron Exim are -4.47 and 0.13 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global