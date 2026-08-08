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Patron Exim Share Price

NSE
BSE

PATRON EXIM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Patron Exim along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.10 Closed
-8.30₹ -0.19
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Patron Exim Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.07₹2.41
₹2.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.42₹9.92
₹2.10
Open Price
₹2.33
Prev. Close
₹2.29
Volume
36,000

Source: Dion Global

Patron Exim Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Patron Exim		-6.25-0.94-17.65-11.39-62.83-42.23-39.99
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Patron Exim has declined 62.83% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Patron Exim has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Patron Exim Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Patron Exim Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52.072.19
102.132.16
202.162.19
502.352.29
1002.312.49
2003.213.24

Source: Dion Global

Patron Exim Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Patron Exim remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 79.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Patron Exim Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 11:12 PM IST ISTPatron Exim - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 11:36 PM IST ISTPatron Exim - Statement Of Deviation & Variation For The Half Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 29, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTPatron Exim - Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Half Year And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 29, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTPatron Exim - Board Meeting Outcome for Declaration Of Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Half Year And Financial Y
May 29, 2026, 06:39 PM IST ISTPatron Exim - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Patron Exim

Patron Exim Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/2022 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24100GJ2022PLC134939 and registration number is 134939. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Narendrakumar Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhumishth Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. OmPrakash Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sumit Patel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Komal Chauhan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Patron Exim Share Price

What is the share price of Patron Exim?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patron Exim is ₹2.10 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Patron Exim?

The Patron Exim is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Patron Exim?

The market cap of Patron Exim is ₹4.87 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Patron Exim?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Patron Exim are ₹2.41 and ₹2.07.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Patron Exim?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patron Exim stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patron Exim is ₹9.92 and 52-week low of Patron Exim is ₹1.42 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Patron Exim performed historically in terms of returns?

The Patron Exim has shown returns of -8.3% over the past day, -0.94% for the past month, -17.65% over 3 months, -62.83% over 1 year, -42.23% across 3 years, and -39.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Patron Exim?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Patron Exim are -4.47 and 0.13 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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