Here's the live share price of Patil Automation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Patil Automation has declined 1.64% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -7.93%.
Patil Automation’s current P/E of 24.95x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Patil Automation
|-5.40
|0.71
|-21.83
|-29.10
|-7.93
|-2.72
|-1.64
|Crisil
|-4.24
|-10.47
|-3.05
|-14.68
|-2.98
|8.36
|17.56
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-7.28
|-8.54
|-20.78
|-19.12
|11.24
|34.95
|31.76
|Urban Company
|-5.66
|-16.85
|-20.90
|-38.24
|-38.24
|-14.84
|-9.19
|International Gemmological Institute (India)
|-1.30
|-2.50
|-0.58
|-6.41
|-11.07
|-11.58
|-7.12
|Indegene
|0.03
|-4.00
|-9.59
|-13.21
|-9.26
|-5.62
|-3.41
|WeWork India Management
|-6.90
|-17.41
|-19.79
|-23.69
|-23.69
|-8.62
|-5.26
|CMS Info Systems
|-2.82
|-6.37
|-15.28
|-27.34
|-32.40
|1.19
|4.82
|SIS
|3.64
|-10.88
|-7.34
|-18.12
|-3.35
|-5.56
|-6.66
|PDS
|-4.02
|-14.70
|-15.13
|-8.02
|-29.96
|-3.40
|18.07
|Quess Corp
|-4.06
|-9.29
|-7.54
|-28.98
|-67.16
|-19.26
|-23.58
|TeamLease Services
|-5.11
|-16.24
|-25.86
|-35.89
|-38.68
|-22.49
|-19.26
|Updater Services
|-0.79
|1.97
|-14.16
|-39.34
|-47.64
|-18.62
|-11.63
|Krystal Integrated Services
|-3.88
|-1.62
|10.01
|-13.27
|41.58
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Kapston Services
|1.52
|0.96
|32.24
|64.89
|87.67
|77.50
|48.29
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-8.90
|-16.93
|-26.95
|-36.28
|-40.41
|-15.85
|-9.84
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-5.36
|5.94
|-13.63
|40.77
|103.66
|3.96
|2.36
|Radiant Cash Management Services
|-3.82
|-21.61
|-32.71
|-37.28
|-40.95
|-28.49
|-19.37
|NDL Ventures
|-4.20
|17.69
|12.45
|22.43
|26.11
|-3.30
|-25.06
|Trident Techlabs
|17.92
|-15.50
|-39.53
|-67.14
|-73.77
|24.48
|14.04
Over the last one year, Patil Automation has declined 7.93% compared to peers like Crisil (-2.98%), Central Depository Services (India) (11.24%), Urban Company (-38.24%). From a 5 year perspective, Patil Automation has underperformed peers relative to Crisil (17.56%) and Central Depository Services (India) (31.76%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|156.79
|154.91
|10
|153.78
|154.07
|20
|149.83
|153.65
|50
|162.77
|160.47
|100
|171.41
|172.27
|200
|161.08
|0
In the latest quarter, Patil Automation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.93%, FII holding fell to 2.42%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Patil Automation fact sheet for more information
Patil Automation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/07/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29299PN2015PLC155878 and registration number is 155878. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Services - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 118.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patil Automation is ₹149.85 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Patil Automation is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Patil Automation is ₹326.98 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Patil Automation are ₹151.00 and ₹145.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patil Automation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patil Automation is ₹268.90 and 52-week low of Patil Automation is ₹134.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Patil Automation has shown returns of -1.09% over the past day, 2.46% for the past month, -27.84% over 3 months, -7.93% over 1 year, -2.72% across 3 years, and -1.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Patil Automation are 24.95 and 2.55 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.