Patidar Buildcon Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PATIDAR BUILDCON LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.13 Closed
00
As on Aug 25, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Patidar Buildcon Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.13₹6.13
₹6.13
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.16₹11.57
₹6.13
Open Price
₹6.13
Prev. Close
₹6.13
Volume
0

Patidar Buildcon Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R16.13
  • R26.13
  • R36.13
  • Pivot
    6.13
  • S16.13
  • S26.13
  • S36.13

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.246.29
  • 1010.536.37
  • 2010.196.45
  • 509.286.96
  • 1007.537.52
  • 2007.957.77

Patidar Buildcon Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.92-10.51-35.47-9.85-22.701,014.5569.81
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Patidar Buildcon Ltd. Share Holdings

Patidar Buildcon Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 Aug, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Patidar Buildcon Ltd.

Patidar Buildcon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1989PTC058691 and registration number is 058691. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail trade not in stores, stalls or markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajnikant Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhirajlal Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. KishankumarNandani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Patidar Buildcon Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Patidar Buildcon Ltd.?

The market cap of Patidar Buildcon Ltd. is ₹3.37 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Patidar Buildcon Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Patidar Buildcon Ltd. is 218.93 and PB ratio of Patidar Buildcon Ltd. is 0.48 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What is the share price of Patidar Buildcon Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patidar Buildcon Ltd. is ₹6.13 as on Aug 25, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Patidar Buildcon Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patidar Buildcon Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patidar Buildcon Ltd. is ₹11.57 and 52-week low of Patidar Buildcon Ltd. is ₹5.16 as on Aug 25, 2023.

