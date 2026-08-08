What is the share price of Patidar Buildcon? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patidar Buildcon is ₹5.15 as on .

What kind of stock is Patidar Buildcon? The Patidar Buildcon is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Patidar Buildcon? The market cap of Patidar Buildcon is ₹2.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Patidar Buildcon? Today’s highest and lowest price of Patidar Buildcon are ₹5.40 and ₹5.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Patidar Buildcon? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patidar Buildcon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patidar Buildcon is ₹9.93 and 52-week low of Patidar Buildcon is ₹5.15 as on .

How has the Patidar Buildcon performed historically in terms of returns? The Patidar Buildcon has shown returns of -4.81% over the past day, -18.64% for the past month, -35.62% over 3 months, -32.68% over 1 year, -8.49% across 3 years, and -6.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Patidar Buildcon? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Patidar Buildcon are -12.09 and 0.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global