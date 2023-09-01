Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.92
|-10.51
|-35.47
|-9.85
|-22.70
|1,014.55
|69.81
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.86
|6.73
|23.17
|32.00
|32.87
|183.30
|199.68
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.07
|11.68
|9.80
|6.18
|6.51
|118.50
|131.66
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.16
|-1.12
|-0.78
|26.47
|54.60
|358.15
|282.65
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.28
|15.64
|65.80
|92.60
|56.58
|797.94
|387.26
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Patidar Buildcon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1989PTC058691 and registration number is 058691. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail trade not in stores, stalls or markets. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Patidar Buildcon Ltd. is ₹3.37 Cr as on Aug 25, 2023.
P/E ratio of Patidar Buildcon Ltd. is 218.93 and PB ratio of Patidar Buildcon Ltd. is 0.48 as on Aug 25, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patidar Buildcon Ltd. is ₹6.13 as on Aug 25, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patidar Buildcon Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patidar Buildcon Ltd. is ₹11.57 and 52-week low of Patidar Buildcon Ltd. is ₹5.16 as on Aug 25, 2023.