Here's the live share price of Patidar Buildcon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Patidar Buildcon
|-4.81
|-18.64
|-35.63
|-41.94
|-32.68
|-8.49
|-6.46
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Patidar Buildcon has declined 32.68% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Patidar Buildcon has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.67
|5.61
|10
|5.81
|5.9
|20
|6.64
|6.44
|50
|7.77
|7.35
|100
|8.14
|7.96
|200
|8.71
|8.55
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Patidar Buildcon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 79.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:02 AM IST IST
|Patidar Buildcon - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING UNDER REGULATION 29(1)(A) OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGA
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:13 PM IST IST
|Patidar Buildcon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|Patidar Buildcon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 09:14 PM IST IST
|Patidar Buildcon - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON 30TH MAY, 2026
|May 20, 2026, 10:11 PM IST IST
|Patidar Buildcon - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING UNDER REGULATION 29(1)(A) OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGA
Source: Dion Global
Patidar Buildcon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1989PTC058691 and registration number is 058691. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail trade not in stores, stalls or markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patidar Buildcon is ₹5.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Patidar Buildcon is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Patidar Buildcon is ₹2.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Patidar Buildcon are ₹5.40 and ₹5.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patidar Buildcon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patidar Buildcon is ₹9.93 and 52-week low of Patidar Buildcon is ₹5.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Patidar Buildcon has shown returns of -4.81% over the past day, -18.64% for the past month, -35.62% over 3 months, -32.68% over 1 year, -8.49% across 3 years, and -6.46% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Patidar Buildcon are -12.09 and 0.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global