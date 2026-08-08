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Patidar Buildcon Share Price

NSE
BSE

PATIDAR BUILDCON

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Patidar Buildcon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.15 Closed
-4.81₹ -0.26
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Patidar Buildcon Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.15₹5.40
₹5.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.15₹9.93
₹5.15
Open Price
₹5.40
Prev. Close
₹5.41
Volume
48

Source: Dion Global

Patidar Buildcon Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Patidar Buildcon		-4.81-18.64-35.63-41.94-32.68-8.49-6.46
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Patidar Buildcon has declined 32.68% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Patidar Buildcon has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Patidar Buildcon Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Patidar Buildcon Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.675.61
105.815.9
206.646.44
507.777.35
1008.147.96
2008.718.55

Source: Dion Global

Patidar Buildcon Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Patidar Buildcon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 79.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Patidar Buildcon Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:02 AM IST ISTPatidar Buildcon - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING UNDER REGULATION 29(1)(A) OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGA
Jul 06, 2026, 11:13 PM IST ISTPatidar Buildcon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTPatidar Buildcon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 09:14 PM IST ISTPatidar Buildcon - Board Meeting Outcome for OUTCOME OF MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HELD ON 30TH MAY, 2026
May 20, 2026, 10:11 PM IST ISTPatidar Buildcon - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING UNDER REGULATION 29(1)(A) OF SEBI (LISTING OBLIGA

Source: Dion Global

About Patidar Buildcon

Patidar Buildcon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/05/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999GJ1989PTC058691 and registration number is 058691. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail trade not in stores, stalls or markets. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajnikant Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhirajlal Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mehul Savani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Milan Patel
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Patidar Buildcon Share Price

What is the share price of Patidar Buildcon?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patidar Buildcon is ₹5.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Patidar Buildcon?

The Patidar Buildcon is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Patidar Buildcon?

The market cap of Patidar Buildcon is ₹2.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Patidar Buildcon?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Patidar Buildcon are ₹5.40 and ₹5.15.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Patidar Buildcon?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patidar Buildcon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patidar Buildcon is ₹9.93 and 52-week low of Patidar Buildcon is ₹5.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Patidar Buildcon performed historically in terms of returns?

The Patidar Buildcon has shown returns of -4.81% over the past day, -18.64% for the past month, -35.62% over 3 months, -32.68% over 1 year, -8.49% across 3 years, and -6.46% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Patidar Buildcon?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Patidar Buildcon are -12.09 and 0.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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