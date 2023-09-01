What is the Market Cap of Patidar Buildcon Ltd.? The market cap of Patidar Buildcon Ltd. is ₹3.37 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Patidar Buildcon Ltd.? P/E ratio of Patidar Buildcon Ltd. is 218.93 and PB ratio of Patidar Buildcon Ltd. is 0.48 as on .

What is the share price of Patidar Buildcon Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patidar Buildcon Ltd. is ₹6.13 as on .