Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|20.01
|10.79
|51.44
|70.87
|61.02
|166.52
|151.31
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|-0.47
|1.29
|43.42
|117.16
|131.52
|140.35
|16.27
|19.89
|8.32
|47.40
|67.71
|182.52
|658.87
|1,257.96
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.01
|-3.81
|32.38
|28.56
|25.70
|49.39
|-47.75
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|15.20
|22.73
|85.73
|120.14
|105.72
|1,834.12
|733.48
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.31
|5.79
|22.99
|26.38
|67.95
|571.80
|256.79
|-0.63
|0.93
|60.37
|89.97
|260.98
|1,158.37
|964.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29190GJ1992PLC017801 and registration number is 017801. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal reservoirs, tanks and similar containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 303.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd. is ₹196.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd. is 15.95 and PB ratio of Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd. is 1.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd. is ₹359.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd. is ₹374.40 and 52-week low of Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd. is ₹190.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.