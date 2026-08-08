Here's the live share price of Patels Airtemp (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Patels Airtemp (India)
|-1.55
|-18.34
|-4.15
|48.39
|-0.08
|-0.81
|9.01
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Patels Airtemp (India) has declined 0.08% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Patels Airtemp (India) has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|338.57
|334.57
|10
|333.09
|337.45
|20
|356.11
|343.12
|50
|339.22
|338.14
|100
|309.79
|320.71
|200
|280.18
|321.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Patels Airtemp (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 46.44%, while DII stake increased to 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 53.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:28 PM IST IST
|Patels Airtemp - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Qua
|Jul 07, 2026, 07:31 PM IST IST
|Patels Airtemp - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|Patels Airtemp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jun 20, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|Patels Airtemp - Disclosure By The Company Under Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
|Jun 11, 2026, 12:33 AM IST IST
|Patels Airtemp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29190GJ1992PLC017801 and registration number is 017801. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal reservoirs, tanks and similar containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 387.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patels Airtemp (India) is ₹331.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Patels Airtemp (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Patels Airtemp (India) is ₹181.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Patels Airtemp (India) are ₹344.90 and ₹330.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patels Airtemp (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patels Airtemp (India) is ₹420.00 and 52-week low of Patels Airtemp (India) is ₹180.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Patels Airtemp (India) has shown returns of -1.82% over the past day, -18.34% for the past month, -4.15% over 3 months, -0.08% over 1 year, -0.81% across 3 years, and 9.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Patels Airtemp (India) are 12.27 and 1.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.91 per annum.
Source: Dion Global