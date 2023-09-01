Follow Us

Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PATELS AIRTEMP (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹359.00 Closed
2.438.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹352.00₹359.60
₹359.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹190.00₹374.40
₹359.00
Open Price
₹352.20
Prev. Close
₹350.50
Volume
20,504

Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1361.73
  • R2364.47
  • R3369.33
  • Pivot
    356.87
  • S1354.13
  • S2349.27
  • S3346.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5241.5327.59
  • 10242.84317.88
  • 20242.16312.76
  • 50234.6297.05
  • 100223.69277.03
  • 200230.72259.11

Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
20.0110.7951.4470.8761.02166.52151.31
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.898.3247.4067.71182.52658.871,257.96
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.01-3.8132.3828.5625.7049.39-47.75
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
15.2022.7385.73120.14105.721,834.12733.48
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.315.7922.9926.3867.95571.80256.79
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd.

Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29190GJ1992PLC017801 and registration number is 017801. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal reservoirs, tanks and similar containers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 303.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Narayanbhai G Patel
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sanjiv N Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Apurva V Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shivang P Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Hareshkumar I Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendrakumar C Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Veenaben B Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Himanshu N Rawal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd. is ₹196.38 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd. is 15.95 and PB ratio of Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd. is 1.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd. is ₹359.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd. is ₹374.40 and 52-week low of Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd. is ₹190.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

