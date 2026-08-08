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Patels Airtemp (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

PATELS AIRTEMP (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Theme
Nuclear Power

Here's the live share price of Patels Airtemp (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹331.20 Closed
-1.82₹ -6.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Patels Airtemp (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹330.50₹344.90
₹331.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹180.10₹420.00
₹331.20
Open Price
₹334.90
Prev. Close
₹337.35
Volume
4,205

Source: Dion Global

Patels Airtemp (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Patels Airtemp (India)		-1.55-18.34-4.1548.39-0.08-0.819.01
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Patels Airtemp (India) has declined 0.08% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, Patels Airtemp (India) has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

Patels Airtemp (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Patels Airtemp (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5338.57334.57
10333.09337.45
20356.11343.12
50339.22338.14
100309.79320.71
200280.18321.89

Source: Dion Global

Patels Airtemp (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Patels Airtemp (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 46.44%, while DII stake increased to 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.07%, and public shareholding moved down to 53.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Patels Airtemp (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 05:28 PM IST ISTPatels Airtemp - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Qua
Jul 07, 2026, 07:31 PM IST ISTPatels Airtemp - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTPatels Airtemp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jun 20, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTPatels Airtemp - Disclosure By The Company Under Regulation 7(2) Of SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015
Jun 11, 2026, 12:33 AM IST ISTPatels Airtemp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Patels Airtemp (India)

Patels Airtemp (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29190GJ1992PLC017801 and registration number is 017801. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of metal reservoirs, tanks and similar containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 387.82 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.47 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjivkumar N Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Apurva V Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shivang P Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi Y Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendrakumar C Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Naimish B Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Patels Airtemp (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Patels Airtemp (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patels Airtemp (India) is ₹331.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Patels Airtemp (India)?

The Patels Airtemp (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Patels Airtemp (India)?

The market cap of Patels Airtemp (India) is ₹181.17 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Patels Airtemp (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Patels Airtemp (India) are ₹344.90 and ₹330.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Patels Airtemp (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patels Airtemp (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patels Airtemp (India) is ₹420.00 and 52-week low of Patels Airtemp (India) is ₹180.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Patels Airtemp (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Patels Airtemp (India) has shown returns of -1.82% over the past day, -18.34% for the past month, -4.15% over 3 months, -0.08% over 1 year, -0.81% across 3 years, and 9.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Patels Airtemp (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Patels Airtemp (India) are 12.27 and 1.27 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.91 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Patels Airtemp (India) News

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