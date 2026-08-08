What is the share price of Patels Airtemp (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patels Airtemp (India) is ₹331.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Patels Airtemp (India)? The Patels Airtemp (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Patels Airtemp (India)? The market cap of Patels Airtemp (India) is ₹181.17 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Patels Airtemp (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Patels Airtemp (India) are ₹344.90 and ₹330.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Patels Airtemp (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patels Airtemp (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patels Airtemp (India) is ₹420.00 and 52-week low of Patels Airtemp (India) is ₹180.10 as on .

How has the Patels Airtemp (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Patels Airtemp (India) has shown returns of -1.82% over the past day, -18.34% for the past month, -4.15% over 3 months, -0.08% over 1 year, -0.81% across 3 years, and 9.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Patels Airtemp (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Patels Airtemp (India) are 12.27 and 1.27 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.91 per annum.

Source: Dion Global