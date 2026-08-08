What is the share price of Patel Integrated Logistics? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patel Integrated Logistics is ₹14.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Patel Integrated Logistics? The Patel Integrated Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Patel Integrated Logistics? The market cap of Patel Integrated Logistics is ₹100.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Patel Integrated Logistics? Today’s highest and lowest price of Patel Integrated Logistics are ₹14.70 and ₹14.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Patel Integrated Logistics? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patel Integrated Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patel Integrated Logistics is ₹16.60 and 52-week low of Patel Integrated Logistics is ₹8.04 as on .

How has the Patel Integrated Logistics performed historically in terms of returns? The Patel Integrated Logistics has shown returns of -1.36% over the past day, -8.34% for the past month, 22.36% over 3 months, -5.66% over 1 year, -5.69% across 3 years, and 0.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Patel Integrated Logistics? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Patel Integrated Logistics are 0.00 and 0.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.76 per annum.

Source: Dion Global