Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|9.25
|32.63
|49.41
|48.24
|21.94
|61.46
|-20.67
|5.97
|9.02
|23.28
|25.85
|-23.12
|-18.31
|-18.31
|-0.23
|-2.59
|7.62
|0.67
|24.29
|73.18
|70.86
|0.53
|-11.36
|-2.53
|-24.95
|-25.39
|137.64
|129.75
|-0.59
|-7.42
|-8.57
|20.49
|10.32
|314.93
|118.12
|0.83
|-9.46
|-13.05
|-10.44
|-19.35
|82.94
|105.90
|2.55
|8.32
|8.25
|6.33
|-17.60
|9.09
|-34.52
|0.46
|-4.91
|119.89
|442.09
|224.61
|6,591.89
|2,025.32
|-1.80
|3.03
|-15.47
|-30.90
|38.58
|38.58
|38.58
|1.48
|9.83
|46.59
|60.56
|52.51
|76.61
|35.02
|-0.68
|-7.98
|3.89
|12.86
|-8.05
|114.99
|-48.33
|-10.35
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|-26.78
|4.72
|-6.92
|36.00
|73.05
|-2.81
|98.19
|98.19
|-3.77
|-6.95
|14.65
|39.42
|320.12
|395.37
|159.30
|0
|0
|101.33
|102.68
|103.50
|101.33
|100.93
|-0.41
|-8.67
|-11.31
|-8.33
|4.94
|323.43
|290.65
|-5.88
|-4.98
|-0.91
|31.25
|66.89
|205.08
|294.98
|-8.93
|28.37
|25.35
|26.47
|163.09
|204.43
|231.93
|7.47
|-8.33
|-15.38
|-41.93
|-53.53
|139.13
|7.47
|24.36
|12.79
|-16.38
|-26.52
|-67.01
|-58.90
|-89.50
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L71110MH1962PLC012396 and registration number is 012396. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cargo handling incidental to air transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 234.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. is ₹122.07 Cr as on Aug 14, 2023.
P/E ratio of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. is 25.34 and PB ratio of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. is 1.04 as on Aug 14, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. is ₹18.90 as on Aug 14, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. is ₹21.30 and 52-week low of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. is ₹10.50 as on Aug 14, 2023.