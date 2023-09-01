Follow Us

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PATEL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹18.90 Closed
00
As on Aug 14, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.10₹19.15
₹18.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.50₹21.30
₹18.90
Open Price
₹17.80
Prev. Close
₹18.90
Volume
0

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R119.67
  • R220.43
  • R321.72
  • Pivot
    18.38
  • S117.62
  • S216.33
  • S315.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.717.02
  • 1013.717.15
  • 2013.6116.91
  • 5014.5715.79
  • 10014.214.83
  • 20014.8514.3

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
9.2532.6349.4148.2421.9461.46-20.67
5.979.0223.2825.85-23.12-18.31-18.31
-0.23-2.597.620.6724.2973.1870.86
0.53-11.36-2.53-24.95-25.39137.64129.75
-0.59-7.42-8.5720.4910.32314.93118.12
0.83-9.46-13.05-10.44-19.3582.94105.90
2.558.328.256.33-17.609.09-34.52
0.46-4.91119.89442.09224.616,591.892,025.32
-1.803.03-15.47-30.9038.5838.5838.58
1.489.8346.5960.5652.5176.6135.02
-0.68-7.983.8912.86-8.05114.99-48.33
-10.35-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78-26.78
4.72-6.9236.0073.05-2.8198.1998.19
-3.77-6.9514.6539.42320.12395.37159.30
00101.33102.68103.50101.33100.93
-0.41-8.67-11.31-8.334.94323.43290.65
-5.88-4.98-0.9131.2566.89205.08294.98
-8.9328.3725.3526.47163.09204.43231.93
7.47-8.33-15.38-41.93-53.53139.137.47
24.3612.79-16.38-26.52-67.01-58.90-89.50

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. Share Holdings

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd.

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L71110MH1962PLC012396 and registration number is 012396. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cargo handling incidental to air transport. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 234.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 36.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Asgar S Patel
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Hari Nair
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Jasmin Lalla
    Executive Director
  • Ms. Bindiya Raichura
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Fogla
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Farukh S Wadia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramakant K Kadam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd.?

The market cap of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. is ₹122.07 Cr as on Aug 14, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. is 25.34 and PB ratio of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. is 1.04 as on Aug 14, 2023.

What is the share price of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. is ₹18.90 as on Aug 14, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. is ₹21.30 and 52-week low of Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. is ₹10.50 as on Aug 14, 2023.

