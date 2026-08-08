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Patel Integrated Logistics Share Price

NSE
BSE

PATEL INTEGRATED LOGISTICS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Patel Integrated Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.50 Closed
-1.36₹ -0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Patel Integrated Logistics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.25₹14.70
₹14.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.04₹16.60
₹14.50
Open Price
₹14.70
Prev. Close
₹14.70
Volume
9,337

Source: Dion Global

Patel Integrated Logistics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Patel Integrated Logistics		4.84-8.3422.3617.12-5.66-5.690.40
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Patel Integrated Logistics has declined 5.66% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Patel Integrated Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

Patel Integrated Logistics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Patel Integrated Logistics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.0914.36
1014.2114.36
2014.7814.5
5014.414.18
10012.613.55
20012.913.59

Source: Dion Global

Patel Integrated Logistics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Patel Integrated Logistics saw a rise in promoter holding to 61.43%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 63.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Patel Integrated Logistics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 01:26 AM IST ISTPatel Integrated Log - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Aug 03, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTPatel Integrated Log - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 03, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTPatel Integrated Log - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Aug 03, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTPatel Integrated Log - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 03, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTPatel Integrated Log - Submission Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2

Source: Dion Global

About Patel Integrated Logistics

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L71110MH1962PLC012396 and registration number is 012396. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cargo handling incidental to air transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 357.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Asgar S Patel
    Chairman Emeritus
  • Mr. Syed K Husain
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Fogla
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vikas Porwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramakant Kadam
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Hari Nair
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Farukh S Wadia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bindiya Raichura
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajarathanam Kannan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Patel Integrated Logistics Share Price

What is the share price of Patel Integrated Logistics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patel Integrated Logistics is ₹14.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Patel Integrated Logistics?

The Patel Integrated Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Patel Integrated Logistics?

The market cap of Patel Integrated Logistics is ₹100.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Patel Integrated Logistics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Patel Integrated Logistics are ₹14.70 and ₹14.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Patel Integrated Logistics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patel Integrated Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patel Integrated Logistics is ₹16.60 and 52-week low of Patel Integrated Logistics is ₹8.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Patel Integrated Logistics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Patel Integrated Logistics has shown returns of -1.36% over the past day, -8.34% for the past month, 22.36% over 3 months, -5.66% over 1 year, -5.69% across 3 years, and 0.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Patel Integrated Logistics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Patel Integrated Logistics are 0.00 and 0.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.76 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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