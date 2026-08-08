Here's the live share price of Patel Integrated Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Patel Integrated Logistics
|4.84
|-8.34
|22.36
|17.12
|-5.66
|-5.69
|0.40
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Patel Integrated Logistics has declined 5.66% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Patel Integrated Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.09
|14.36
|10
|14.21
|14.36
|20
|14.78
|14.5
|50
|14.4
|14.18
|100
|12.6
|13.55
|200
|12.9
|13.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Patel Integrated Logistics saw a rise in promoter holding to 61.43%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 63.84% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 01:26 AM IST IST
|Patel Integrated Log - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Patel Integrated Log - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Patel Integrated Log - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Patel Integrated Log - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Patel Integrated Log - Submission Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2
Source: Dion Global
Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1962 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L71110MH1962PLC012396 and registration number is 012396. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Cargo handling incidental to air transport. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 357.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 69.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Patel Integrated Logistics is ₹14.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Patel Integrated Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Patel Integrated Logistics is ₹100.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Patel Integrated Logistics are ₹14.70 and ₹14.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Patel Integrated Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Patel Integrated Logistics is ₹16.60 and 52-week low of Patel Integrated Logistics is ₹8.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Patel Integrated Logistics has shown returns of -1.36% over the past day, -8.34% for the past month, 22.36% over 3 months, -5.66% over 1 year, -5.69% across 3 years, and 0.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Patel Integrated Logistics are 0.00 and 0.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.76 per annum.
Source: Dion Global