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Pasura Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

PASURA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Pasura Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.10 Closed
-2.84₹ -0.12
As on Oct 21, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pasura Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.82₹4.70
₹4.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.78₹12.71
₹4.10
Open Price
₹4.16
Prev. Close
₹4.22
Volume
1,00,512

Source: Dion Global

Pasura Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pasura Industries		-1.91-5.75-23.93-60.42-65.836.0963.58
Adani Enterprises		-3.67-13.21-18.5116.475.003.8010.98
Redington		-7.83-7.7334.1758.8835.3734.5819.41
Lloyds Enterprises		-6.92-6.30-19.67-0.09-4.0818.6595.98
SG Mart		-3.422.8910.3140.76109.8724.72128.25
MMTC		-6.80-10.87-16.41-20.22-21.19-5.683.14
Mrugesh Trading		-2.55-20.38-3.16225.874,781.38452.36178.83
MSTC		-9.42-15.620.0634.9612.629.156.68
Shankara Buildpro		-4.87-13.71-10.01-7.4335.6810.716.29
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-10.58-11.90-2.1411.078.7073.4518.48
BN Agrochem		-3.77-20.98-42.96-30.44-58.9939.9396.57
India Motor Parts & Accessories		1.85-4.09-7.750.09-3.859.455.38
TCC Concept		-5.23-11.44-28.40-47.91-65.3829.3965.73
Hexa Tradex		-1.23-5.90-3.65-10.18-12.940.43-0.79
Aptus Pharma		6.0636.4198.59230.44934.72143.7970.69
RRP Defense		0-3.92-12.19-22.91-23.16241.35150.90
The Yamuna Syndicate		-2.12-3.00-2.02-12.37-29.1212.928.45
Shiv Aum Steels		-2.41-1.69-1.69-1.69-1.69-0.57-0.34
Hardwyn India		-0.87-0.22-18.42-48.784.14-22.4935.27
Uniphos Enterprises		-2.09-8.48-17.21-24.75-42.99-19.76-6.86

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pasura Industries has declined 65.83% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (5.00%), Redington (35.37%), Lloyds Enterprises (-4.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Pasura Industries has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (10.98%) and Redington (19.41%).

Pasura Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pasura Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.264.27
104.364.28
204.234.32
504.614.61
1005.075.15
2006.256.1

Source: Dion Global

Pasura Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pasura Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pasura Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Oct 07, 2026, 01:53 AM IST ISTArunjyoti Bio Ventur - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
Oct 06, 2026, 06:51 PM IST ISTArunjyoti Bio Ventur - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Sep 03, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTArunjyoti Bio Ventur - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Aug 13, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTArunjyoti Bio Ventur - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 13, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTArunjyoti Bio Ventur - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Pasura Industries

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01400TG1986PLC062463 and registration number is 062463. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of fertilizers and agrochemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pabbathi Badari Narayana Murthy
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dathivik Pabbathi
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vishal Nadimpalli
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Vijaya Rama Lakshmana Murthy
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Dhanalakshmi Guntaka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Srikar Ranga
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pasura Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Pasura Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pasura Industries is ₹4.10 as on Oct 21, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pasura Industries?

The Pasura Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pasura Industries?

The market cap of Pasura Industries is ₹76.42 Cr as on Oct 21, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pasura Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pasura Industries are ₹4.70 and ₹3.82.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pasura Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pasura Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pasura Industries is ₹12.71 and 52-week low of Pasura Industries is ₹3.78 as on Oct 21, 2026.

How has the Pasura Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pasura Industries has shown returns of -2.84% over the past day, -5.75% for the past month, -23.93% over 3 months, -65.83% over 1 year, 6.09% across 3 years, and 63.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pasura Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pasura Industries are -12.80 and 2.61 on Oct 21, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Pasura Industries News

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