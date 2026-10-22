Here's the live share price of Pasura Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pasura Industries
|-1.91
|-5.75
|-23.93
|-60.42
|-65.83
|6.09
|63.58
|Adani Enterprises
|-3.67
|-13.21
|-18.51
|16.47
|5.00
|3.80
|10.98
|Redington
|-7.83
|-7.73
|34.17
|58.88
|35.37
|34.58
|19.41
|Lloyds Enterprises
|-6.92
|-6.30
|-19.67
|-0.09
|-4.08
|18.65
|95.98
|SG Mart
|-3.42
|2.89
|10.31
|40.76
|109.87
|24.72
|128.25
|MMTC
|-6.80
|-10.87
|-16.41
|-20.22
|-21.19
|-5.68
|3.14
|Mrugesh Trading
|-2.55
|-20.38
|-3.16
|225.87
|4,781.38
|452.36
|178.83
|MSTC
|-9.42
|-15.62
|0.06
|34.96
|12.62
|9.15
|6.68
|Shankara Buildpro
|-4.87
|-13.71
|-10.01
|-7.43
|35.68
|10.71
|6.29
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-10.58
|-11.90
|-2.14
|11.07
|8.70
|73.45
|18.48
|BN Agrochem
|-3.77
|-20.98
|-42.96
|-30.44
|-58.99
|39.93
|96.57
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|1.85
|-4.09
|-7.75
|0.09
|-3.85
|9.45
|5.38
|TCC Concept
|-5.23
|-11.44
|-28.40
|-47.91
|-65.38
|29.39
|65.73
|Hexa Tradex
|-1.23
|-5.90
|-3.65
|-10.18
|-12.94
|0.43
|-0.79
|Aptus Pharma
|6.06
|36.41
|98.59
|230.44
|934.72
|143.79
|70.69
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-12.19
|-22.91
|-23.16
|241.35
|150.90
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|-2.12
|-3.00
|-2.02
|-12.37
|-29.12
|12.92
|8.45
|Shiv Aum Steels
|-2.41
|-1.69
|-1.69
|-1.69
|-1.69
|-0.57
|-0.34
|Hardwyn India
|-0.87
|-0.22
|-18.42
|-48.78
|4.14
|-22.49
|35.27
|Uniphos Enterprises
|-2.09
|-8.48
|-17.21
|-24.75
|-42.99
|-19.76
|-6.86
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pasura Industries has declined 65.83% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (5.00%), Redington (35.37%), Lloyds Enterprises (-4.08%). From a 5 year perspective, Pasura Industries has outperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (10.98%) and Redington (19.41%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.26
|4.27
|10
|4.36
|4.28
|20
|4.23
|4.32
|50
|4.61
|4.61
|100
|5.07
|5.15
|200
|6.25
|6.1
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pasura Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.36% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Oct 07, 2026, 01:53 AM IST IST
|Arunjyoti Bio Ventur - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Registered Office Address
|Oct 06, 2026, 06:51 PM IST IST
|Arunjyoti Bio Ventur - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Sep 03, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|Arunjyoti Bio Ventur - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|Aug 13, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Arunjyoti Bio Ventur - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 13, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|Arunjyoti Bio Ventur - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01400TG1986PLC062463 and registration number is 062463. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of fertilizers and agrochemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pasura Industries is ₹4.10 as on Oct 21, 2026.
The Pasura Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pasura Industries is ₹76.42 Cr as on Oct 21, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pasura Industries are ₹4.70 and ₹3.82.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pasura Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pasura Industries is ₹12.71 and 52-week low of Pasura Industries is ₹3.78 as on Oct 21, 2026.
The Pasura Industries has shown returns of -2.84% over the past day, -5.75% for the past month, -23.93% over 3 months, -65.83% over 1 year, 6.09% across 3 years, and 63.58% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pasura Industries are -12.80 and 2.61 on Oct 21, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global