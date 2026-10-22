What is the share price of Pasura Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pasura Industries is ₹4.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Pasura Industries? The Pasura Industries is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pasura Industries? The market cap of Pasura Industries is ₹76.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pasura Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pasura Industries are ₹4.70 and ₹3.82.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pasura Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pasura Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pasura Industries is ₹12.71 and 52-week low of Pasura Industries is ₹3.78 as on .

How has the Pasura Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Pasura Industries has shown returns of -2.84% over the past day, -5.75% for the past month, -23.93% over 3 months, -65.83% over 1 year, 6.09% across 3 years, and 63.58% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pasura Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pasura Industries are -12.80 and 2.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global