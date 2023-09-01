Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PASUPATI ACRYLON LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Manmade Fibre - Acrylic Fibre | Smallcap | NSE
₹38.70 Closed
3.891.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.35₹39.20
₹38.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.35₹44.65
₹38.70
Open Price
₹37.55
Prev. Close
₹37.25
Volume
5,19,132

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R139.55
  • R240.3
  • R341.4
  • Pivot
    38.45
  • S137.7
  • S236.6
  • S335.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 533.1233.91
  • 1033.1632.36
  • 2034.0931.38
  • 5036.230.99
  • 10035.0230.91
  • 20038.5631.56

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
26.6827.3027.5135.79-0.774.744.74
8.161.2415.8515.74-0.2664.7424.05

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd. Share Holdings

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
  • Copy of Newspaper Publication
    Pasupati Acrylon Limited has informed the Exchange about copies of Newspaper Advertisement dated 24th August, 2023 published in the Financial Express (English) and Jansatta (Hindi) prior to mailing of 40th Annual Report and notice of 40th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 29th September, 2023 at 10:30 A.M at the Registered Office of the Company at Village Thakurdwara, Kashipur Road, Dist. Moradabad (U.P.) - 244601.
    24-Aug, 2023 | 12:06 PM

About Pasupati Acrylon Ltd.

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50102UP1982PLC015532 and registration number is 015532. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of man-made fibres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 775.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vineet Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. D K Kapila
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S C Malik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Sathyamoorthy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satya Prakash Gupta
    Director - Operations

FAQs on Pasupati Acrylon Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pasupati Acrylon Ltd.?

The market cap of Pasupati Acrylon Ltd. is ₹344.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pasupati Acrylon Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pasupati Acrylon Ltd. is 13.17 and PB ratio of Pasupati Acrylon Ltd. is 1.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pasupati Acrylon Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pasupati Acrylon Ltd. is ₹38.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pasupati Acrylon Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pasupati Acrylon Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pasupati Acrylon Ltd. is ₹44.65 and 52-week low of Pasupati Acrylon Ltd. is ₹22.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data