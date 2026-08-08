What is the share price of Pasupati Acrylon? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pasupati Acrylon is ₹62.69 as on .

What kind of stock is Pasupati Acrylon? The Pasupati Acrylon is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pasupati Acrylon? The market cap of Pasupati Acrylon is ₹558.78 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pasupati Acrylon? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pasupati Acrylon are ₹62.85 and ₹59.79.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pasupati Acrylon? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pasupati Acrylon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pasupati Acrylon is ₹78.99 and 52-week low of Pasupati Acrylon is ₹40.16 as on .

How has the Pasupati Acrylon performed historically in terms of returns? The Pasupati Acrylon has shown returns of 4.55% over the past day, 2.08% for the past month, 16.09% over 3 months, 34.18% over 1 year, 26.4% across 3 years, and 14.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pasupati Acrylon? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pasupati Acrylon are 7.99 and 1.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global