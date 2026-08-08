Here's the live share price of Pasupati Acrylon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pasupati Acrylon
|6.25
|2.08
|16.09
|26.85
|34.18
|26.40
|14.08
|Indian Acrylics
|1.04
|-2.35
|-7.90
|-5.20
|-25.45
|-27.41
|-21.81
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pasupati Acrylon has gained 34.18% compared to peers like Indian Acrylics (-25.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Pasupati Acrylon has outperformed peers relative to Indian Acrylics (-21.81%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|58.78
|60.3
|10
|58.6
|59.68
|20
|59.19
|59.93
|50
|63.15
|60.04
|100
|55.83
|57.78
|200
|53.25
|54.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pasupati Acrylon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.23%, FII holding fell to 0.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|Pasupati Acrylon - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Pasupati Acrylon - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 7Th August, 2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Pasupati Acrylon - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarte
|Jul 04, 2026, 11:02 PM IST IST
|Pasupati Acrylon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 25, 2026, 11:23 PM IST IST
|Pasupati Acrylon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Source: Dion Global
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50102UP1982PLC015532 and registration number is 015532. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of man-made fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1010.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pasupati Acrylon is ₹62.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pasupati Acrylon is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pasupati Acrylon is ₹558.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pasupati Acrylon are ₹62.85 and ₹59.79.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pasupati Acrylon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pasupati Acrylon is ₹78.99 and 52-week low of Pasupati Acrylon is ₹40.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pasupati Acrylon has shown returns of 4.55% over the past day, 2.08% for the past month, 16.09% over 3 months, 34.18% over 1 year, 26.4% across 3 years, and 14.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pasupati Acrylon are 7.99 and 1.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global