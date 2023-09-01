Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|26.68
|27.30
|27.51
|35.79
|-0.77
|4.74
|4.74
|8.16
|1.24
|15.85
|15.74
|-0.26
|64.74
|24.05
Pasupati Acrylon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50102UP1982PLC015532 and registration number is 015532. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of man-made fibres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 775.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pasupati Acrylon Ltd. is ₹344.95 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pasupati Acrylon Ltd. is 13.17 and PB ratio of Pasupati Acrylon Ltd. is 1.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pasupati Acrylon Ltd. is ₹38.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pasupati Acrylon Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pasupati Acrylon Ltd. is ₹44.65 and 52-week low of Pasupati Acrylon Ltd. is ₹22.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.