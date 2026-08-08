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Pasupati Acrylon Share Price

NSE
BSE

PASUPATI ACRYLON

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Pasupati Acrylon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹62.69 Closed
4.55₹ 2.73
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pasupati Acrylon Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹59.79₹62.85
₹62.69
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹40.16₹78.99
₹62.69
Open Price
₹59.79
Prev. Close
₹59.96
Volume
5,381

Source: Dion Global

Pasupati Acrylon Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pasupati Acrylon		6.252.0816.0926.8534.1826.4014.08
Indian Acrylics		1.04-2.35-7.90-5.20-25.45-27.41-21.81

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pasupati Acrylon has gained 34.18% compared to peers like Indian Acrylics (-25.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Pasupati Acrylon has outperformed peers relative to Indian Acrylics (-21.81%).

Pasupati Acrylon Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pasupati Acrylon Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
558.7860.3
1058.659.68
2059.1959.93
5063.1560.04
10055.8357.78
20053.2554.56

Source: Dion Global

Pasupati Acrylon Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pasupati Acrylon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.23%, FII holding fell to 0.40%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.50% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pasupati Acrylon Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTPasupati Acrylon - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTPasupati Acrylon - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 7Th August, 2026
Jul 29, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTPasupati Acrylon - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarte
Jul 04, 2026, 11:02 PM IST ISTPasupati Acrylon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 25, 2026, 11:23 PM IST ISTPasupati Acrylon - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating

Source: Dion Global

About Pasupati Acrylon

Pasupati Acrylon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50102UP1982PLC015532 and registration number is 015532. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of man-made fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1010.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 89.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vineet Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Satya Prakash Gupta
    Director - Operations
  • Mrs. Kamlesh Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. D K Kapila
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S C Malik
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raj Ganesh Viswanathan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pasupati Acrylon Share Price

What is the share price of Pasupati Acrylon?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pasupati Acrylon is ₹62.69 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pasupati Acrylon?

The Pasupati Acrylon is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pasupati Acrylon?

The market cap of Pasupati Acrylon is ₹558.78 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pasupati Acrylon?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pasupati Acrylon are ₹62.85 and ₹59.79.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pasupati Acrylon?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pasupati Acrylon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pasupati Acrylon is ₹78.99 and 52-week low of Pasupati Acrylon is ₹40.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pasupati Acrylon performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pasupati Acrylon has shown returns of 4.55% over the past day, 2.08% for the past month, 16.09% over 3 months, 34.18% over 1 year, 26.4% across 3 years, and 14.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pasupati Acrylon?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pasupati Acrylon are 7.99 and 1.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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