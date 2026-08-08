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Pasari Spinning Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

PASARI SPINNING MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Pasari Spinning Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.65 Closed
-13.08₹ -0.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pasari Spinning Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.65₹5.65
₹5.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.57₹9.90
₹5.65
Open Price
₹5.65
Prev. Close
₹6.50
Volume
2

Source: Dion Global

Pasari Spinning Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pasari Spinning Mills		-8.87-19.97-19.52-19.17-38.32-5.765.56
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pasari Spinning Mills has declined 38.32% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Pasari Spinning Mills has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Pasari Spinning Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pasari Spinning Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.096.21
106.526.34
206.616.51
506.96.76
1006.926.94
2007.267.26

Source: Dion Global

Pasari Spinning Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pasari Spinning Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pasari Spinning Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTPasari Spinning - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
Jul 11, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTPasari Spinning - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTPasari Spinning - Results-Financial Results 31.03.2026
May 29, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTPasari Spinning - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome
May 22, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTPasari Spinning - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Pasari Spinning Mills

Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1991PLC012537 and registration number is 012537. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kolagunda Kumar Siddappa
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Gupta
    Managing & Executive Director
  • Mrs. Poonam Guptas
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Gauri Shankar Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Sheela Arvind
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Pasari Spinning Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Pasari Spinning Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pasari Spinning Mills is ₹5.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pasari Spinning Mills?

The Pasari Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pasari Spinning Mills?

The market cap of Pasari Spinning Mills is ₹7.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pasari Spinning Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pasari Spinning Mills are ₹5.65 and ₹5.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pasari Spinning Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pasari Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pasari Spinning Mills is ₹9.90 and 52-week low of Pasari Spinning Mills is ₹5.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pasari Spinning Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pasari Spinning Mills has shown returns of -13.08% over the past day, -19.97% for the past month, -19.52% over 3 months, -38.32% over 1 year, -5.76% across 3 years, and 5.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pasari Spinning Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pasari Spinning Mills are 33.83 and 23.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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