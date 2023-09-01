Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1991PLC012537 and registration number is 012537. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹9.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd. is -50.15 and PB ratio of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd. is -12.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹6.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹9.35 and 52-week low of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹3.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.