Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PASARI SPINNING MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.82 Closed
1.040.07
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.75₹7.09
₹6.82
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.71₹9.35
₹6.82
Open Price
₹6.75
Prev. Close
₹6.75
Volume
1,400

Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.02
  • R27.23
  • R37.36
  • Pivot
    6.89
  • S16.68
  • S26.55
  • S36.34

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.036.85
  • 104.076.86
  • 204.086.87
  • 504.026.95
  • 1004.216.92
  • 2005.686.58

Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.02-1.02-14.754.9268.40234.3197.68
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd.

Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1991PLC012537 and registration number is 012537. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Krishna Kumar Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Poonam Guptas
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Gauri Shankar Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. BadarahalliLakshmaiah Pundareeka
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sharanabasaweshwar Gangadharayya Hiremath
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹9.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd. is -50.15 and PB ratio of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd. is -12.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹6.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹9.35 and 52-week low of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹3.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

