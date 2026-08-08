What is the share price of Pasari Spinning Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pasari Spinning Mills is ₹5.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Pasari Spinning Mills? The Pasari Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pasari Spinning Mills? The market cap of Pasari Spinning Mills is ₹7.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pasari Spinning Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pasari Spinning Mills are ₹5.65 and ₹5.65.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pasari Spinning Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pasari Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pasari Spinning Mills is ₹9.90 and 52-week low of Pasari Spinning Mills is ₹5.57 as on .

How has the Pasari Spinning Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Pasari Spinning Mills has shown returns of -13.08% over the past day, -19.97% for the past month, -19.52% over 3 months, -38.32% over 1 year, -5.76% across 3 years, and 5.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pasari Spinning Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pasari Spinning Mills are 33.83 and 23.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global