What is the Market Cap of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd.? The market cap of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹9.41 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd.? P/E ratio of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd. is -50.15 and PB ratio of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd. is -12.86 as on .

What is the share price of Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹6.82 as on .