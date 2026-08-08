Here's the live share price of Pasari Spinning Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pasari Spinning Mills
|-8.87
|-19.97
|-19.52
|-19.17
|-38.32
|-5.76
|5.56
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pasari Spinning Mills has declined 38.32% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Pasari Spinning Mills has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.09
|6.21
|10
|6.52
|6.34
|20
|6.61
|6.51
|50
|6.9
|6.76
|100
|6.92
|6.94
|200
|7.26
|7.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pasari Spinning Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 46.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|Pasari Spinning - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
|Jul 11, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|Pasari Spinning - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Pasari Spinning - Results-Financial Results 31.03.2026
|May 29, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Pasari Spinning - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome
|May 22, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|Pasari Spinning - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Pasari Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/11/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1991PLC012537 and registration number is 012537. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of textile fibres. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pasari Spinning Mills is ₹5.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pasari Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pasari Spinning Mills is ₹7.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pasari Spinning Mills are ₹5.65 and ₹5.65.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pasari Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pasari Spinning Mills is ₹9.90 and 52-week low of Pasari Spinning Mills is ₹5.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pasari Spinning Mills has shown returns of -13.08% over the past day, -19.97% for the past month, -19.52% over 3 months, -38.32% over 1 year, -5.76% across 3 years, and 5.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pasari Spinning Mills are 33.83 and 23.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global