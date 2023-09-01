What is the Market Cap of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd.? The market cap of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd. is ₹137.66 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd.? P/E ratio of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd. is 97.16 and PB ratio of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd. is 1.38 as on .

What is the share price of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd. is ₹9.23 as on .