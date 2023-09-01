Follow Us

PARVATI SWEETNERS AND POWER LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.23 Closed
1.990.18
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.87₹9.23
₹9.23
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.70₹14.13
₹9.23
Open Price
₹8.87
Prev. Close
₹9.05
Volume
23,064

Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.35
  • R29.47
  • R39.71
  • Pivot
    9.11
  • S18.99
  • S28.75
  • S38.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.489.18
  • 109.729.58
  • 209.8210.08
  • 5010.369.69
  • 10010.378.77
  • 20012.258.18

Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.02-27.1553.8339.019.04214.1558.86
3.272.1912.494.69-1.05358.62297.13
0.22-3.20-2.00-6.62-11.7162.23120.68
3.52-2.601.619.6010.96155.90420.87
3.015.7614.7815.6232.73329.31729.78
-0.99-3.57-2.99-2.13-1.82106.9582.79
6.6254.6269.7891.39149.11319.90265.50
3.07-0.635.2418.267.01186.72507.77
0.80-5.932.3419.7210.7272.49192.67
0.95-1.281.558.71-9.40190.81379.52
4.874.4245.4857.5837.72329.63332.84
0.56-19.44-5.3817.3489.33634.77722.61
17.0581.77142.07186.69224.321,256.301,165.06
12.333.3787.01105.6045.31310.00278.69
10.02-0.9220.0634.358.71195.56225.92
7.55-2.246.3113.43-2.24-2.24-2.24
0.7842.6776.6260.89242.28703.52703.52
10.1312.9946.1268.9077.79333.01826.86
-0.17-6.542.2824.36-18.86170.6214.78
6.2412.7315.6326.366.67295.83685.80

Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd. Share Holdings

Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Feb, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares

About Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd.

Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421MP2011PLC027287 and registration number is 027287. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food, beverages and tobacco products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Poonam Chouksey
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anupam Chouksey
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Jaiswal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Pooja Shree Chouksey
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rohit Bhatnagar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Mudgal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Mudgal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vineet Richhariya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd.?

The market cap of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd. is ₹137.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd. is 97.16 and PB ratio of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd. is 1.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd. is ₹9.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd. is ₹14.13 and 52-week low of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd. is ₹4.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

