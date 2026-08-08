Here's the live share price of Parvati Sweetners and Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Parvati Sweetners and Power
|-1.24
|-9.49
|-14.69
|-23.84
|-13.53
|-18.28
|2.18
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|11.00
|20.89
|40.22
|15.50
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-49.74
|-42.68
|-39.30
|-30.21
|-8.59
|5.70
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-4.81
|-22.41
|-12.55
|-23.43
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.50
|-1.95
|-5.98
|-3.56
|-7.44
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|0.34
|-13.43
|2.28
|-22.98
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.20
|10.87
|3.03
|32.06
|14.38
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.50
|15.86
|14.47
|72.78
|37.49
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|4.34
|-2.99
|23.65
|8.88
|-19.20
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|5.34
|-0.65
|13.82
|5.03
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-2.41
|-7.95
|-5.56
|-19.11
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-7.06
|-16.02
|13.13
|-0.41
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|-1.41
|-5.36
|14.36
|48.34
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|-0.84
|-2.68
|15.19
|0.72
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|10.74
|-0.27
|19.92
|6.87
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.50
|0.57
|42.73
|32.28
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|3.96
|-9.15
|5.95
|-75.08
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|38.00
|11.22
|33.24
|-5.75
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-17.26
|101.61
|100.96
|56.25
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|-0.45
|1.86
|20.75
|15.07
|-7.97
|3.97
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Parvati Sweetners and Power has declined 13.53% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Parvati Sweetners and Power has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.48
|6.55
|10
|6.53
|6.56
|20
|6.67
|6.63
|50
|6.88
|6.86
|100
|7.24
|7.11
|200
|7.41
|7.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Parvati Sweetners and Power remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:36 AM IST IST
|Parvati Sweetners - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results For
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Parvati Sweetners - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 03:15 AM IST IST
|Parvati Sweetners - Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of 01/2026-27 Board Meeting Of The Company Held On May 30Th, 2026 At Th
|May 31, 2026, 02:43 AM IST IST
|Parvati Sweetners - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|May 31, 2026, 02:10 AM IST IST
|Parvati Sweetners - Regulation 33(3)(D) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Submission
Source: Dion Global
Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421MP2011PLC027287 and registration number is 027287. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food, beverages and tobacco products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 74.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parvati Sweetners and Power is ₹6.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Parvati Sweetners and Power is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Parvati Sweetners and Power is ₹95.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Parvati Sweetners and Power are ₹6.44 and ₹6.04.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parvati Sweetners and Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parvati Sweetners and Power is ₹11.60 and 52-week low of Parvati Sweetners and Power is ₹6.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Parvati Sweetners and Power has shown returns of 5.79% over the past day, -9.49% for the past month, -14.69% over 3 months, -13.53% over 1 year, -18.28% across 3 years, and 2.18% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parvati Sweetners and Power are -7.31 and 1.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global