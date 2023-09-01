Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421MP2011PLC027287 and registration number is 027287. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food, beverages and tobacco products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 71.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 45.09 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd. is ₹137.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd. is 97.16 and PB ratio of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd. is 1.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd. is ₹9.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd. is ₹14.13 and 52-week low of Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd. is ₹4.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.