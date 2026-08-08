What is the share price of Parvati Sweetners and Power? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parvati Sweetners and Power is ₹6.39 as on .

What kind of stock is Parvati Sweetners and Power? The Parvati Sweetners and Power is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Parvati Sweetners and Power? The market cap of Parvati Sweetners and Power is ₹95.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Parvati Sweetners and Power? Today’s highest and lowest price of Parvati Sweetners and Power are ₹6.44 and ₹6.04.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parvati Sweetners and Power? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parvati Sweetners and Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parvati Sweetners and Power is ₹11.60 and 52-week low of Parvati Sweetners and Power is ₹6.00 as on .

How has the Parvati Sweetners and Power performed historically in terms of returns? The Parvati Sweetners and Power has shown returns of 5.79% over the past day, -9.49% for the past month, -14.69% over 3 months, -13.53% over 1 year, -18.28% across 3 years, and 2.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Parvati Sweetners and Power? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parvati Sweetners and Power are -7.31 and 1.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global