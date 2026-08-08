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Parvati Sweetners and Power Share Price

NSE
BSE

PARVATI SWEETNERS AND POWER

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar

Here's the live share price of Parvati Sweetners and Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.39 Closed
5.79₹ 0.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Parvati Sweetners and Power Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.04₹6.44
₹6.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.00₹11.60
₹6.39
Open Price
₹6.04
Prev. Close
₹6.04
Volume
11,517

Source: Dion Global

Parvati Sweetners and Power Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Parvati Sweetners and Power		-1.24-9.49-14.69-23.84-13.53-18.282.18
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2611.0020.8940.2215.5016.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-49.74-42.68-39.30-30.21-8.595.70
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-4.81-22.41-12.55-23.43-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.50-1.95-5.98-3.56-7.448.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.530.34-13.432.28-22.982.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.2010.873.0332.0614.383.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.5015.8614.4772.7837.491.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.294.34-2.9923.658.88-19.20-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.385.34-0.6513.825.03-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-2.41-7.95-5.56-19.1117.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-7.06-16.0213.13-0.41-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.82-1.41-5.3614.3648.34-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.03-0.84-2.6815.190.722.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4110.74-0.2719.926.87-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.500.5742.7332.283.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.193.96-9.155.95-75.08-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4638.0011.2233.24-5.75-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-17.26101.61100.9656.2521.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.73-0.451.8620.7515.07-7.973.97

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Parvati Sweetners and Power has declined 13.53% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (15.50%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-30.21%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-23.43%). From a 5 year perspective, Parvati Sweetners and Power has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

Parvati Sweetners and Power Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Parvati Sweetners and Power Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.486.55
106.536.56
206.676.63
506.886.86
1007.247.11
2007.417.38

Source: Dion Global

Parvati Sweetners and Power Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Parvati Sweetners and Power remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Parvati Sweetners and Power Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 01:36 AM IST ISTParvati Sweetners - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results For
Jul 14, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTParvati Sweetners - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 03:15 AM IST ISTParvati Sweetners - Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of 01/2026-27 Board Meeting Of The Company Held On May 30Th, 2026 At Th
May 31, 2026, 02:43 AM IST ISTParvati Sweetners - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
May 31, 2026, 02:10 AM IST ISTParvati Sweetners - Regulation 33(3)(D) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015- Submission

Source: Dion Global

About Parvati Sweetners and Power

Parvati Sweetners and Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15421MP2011PLC027287 and registration number is 027287. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Food, beverages and tobacco products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 74.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Poonam Chouksey
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anupam Chouksey
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Shree Chouksey
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Singh Dhakare
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vineet Richhariya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Mudgal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Parvati Sweetners and Power Share Price

What is the share price of Parvati Sweetners and Power?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parvati Sweetners and Power is ₹6.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Parvati Sweetners and Power?

The Parvati Sweetners and Power is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Parvati Sweetners and Power?

The market cap of Parvati Sweetners and Power is ₹95.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Parvati Sweetners and Power?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Parvati Sweetners and Power are ₹6.44 and ₹6.04.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parvati Sweetners and Power?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parvati Sweetners and Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parvati Sweetners and Power is ₹11.60 and 52-week low of Parvati Sweetners and Power is ₹6.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Parvati Sweetners and Power performed historically in terms of returns?

The Parvati Sweetners and Power has shown returns of 5.79% over the past day, -9.49% for the past month, -14.69% over 3 months, -13.53% over 1 year, -18.28% across 3 years, and 2.18% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Parvati Sweetners and Power?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parvati Sweetners and Power are -7.31 and 1.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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