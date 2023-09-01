Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.03
|17.73
|-2.12
|2.57
|-53.01
|152.44
|152.44
|-4.65
|8.92
|22.15
|40.96
|17.08
|-45.07
|-45.07
|2.31
|0.79
|28.62
|33.97
|55.36
|-35.96
|-35.96
|-0.23
|1.15
|2.79
|14.57
|20.26
|116.32
|123.28
|0.19
|-8.28
|6.79
|14.97
|-9.62
|179.15
|333.02
|2.00
|17.52
|55.51
|75.90
|126.88
|1,122.46
|590.43
|-0.48
|5.64
|13.38
|31.00
|2.19
|26.68
|-11.83
|1.23
|-1.80
|8.12
|31.65
|29.21
|109.91
|42.33
|0.08
|-0.21
|3.22
|22.65
|-25.44
|15.74
|-56.23
|-0.36
|-9.38
|11.01
|26.18
|37.70
|50.42
|50.42
|-3.95
|0.42
|16.32
|28.73
|49.93
|105.43
|53.81
|5.70
|1.76
|17.41
|37.51
|26.06
|31.50
|45.38
|-1.15
|10.32
|30.38
|39.58
|29.59
|18.94
|18.94
|0.92
|-0.48
|-0.83
|-2.24
|-1.30
|473.69
|487.28
|5.39
|5.89
|9.11
|-3.53
|-27.31
|3.86
|-3.90
|-2.96
|11.88
|14.64
|94.19
|39.17
|93.14
|93.14
|4.13
|-35.73
|-10.48
|16.09
|9.67
|9.67
|9.67
|0.77
|13.94
|27.41
|27.13
|63.02
|105.98
|-36.44
|-0.24
|-4.03
|2.96
|23.22
|-11.50
|17.10
|14.67
|-0.26
|-3.44
|3.24
|-3.00
|-9.01
|-9.01
|-9.01
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Sep, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
|20 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|29 Apr, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Party Cruisers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040MH1994PLC083438 and registration number is 083438. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Event catering and other food service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Party Cruisers Ltd. is ₹72.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Party Cruisers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Party Cruisers Ltd. is 3.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Party Cruisers Ltd. is ₹64.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Party Cruisers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Party Cruisers Ltd. is ₹176.95 and 52-week low of Party Cruisers Ltd. is ₹43.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.