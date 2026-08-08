What is the share price of Party Cruisers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Party Cruisers is ₹85.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Party Cruisers? The Party Cruisers is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Party Cruisers? The market cap of Party Cruisers is ₹102.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Party Cruisers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Party Cruisers are ₹85.75 and ₹85.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Party Cruisers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Party Cruisers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Party Cruisers is ₹113.85 and 52-week low of Party Cruisers is ₹63.05 as on .

How has the Party Cruisers performed historically in terms of returns? The Party Cruisers has shown returns of -3.43% over the past day, -2.45% for the past month, -9.02% over 3 months, 22.5% over 1 year, 10.5% across 3 years, and 58.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Party Cruisers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Party Cruisers are 8.13 and 1.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global