Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Party Cruisers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PARTY CRUISERS LTD.

Sector : Services - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹64.75 Closed
4.943.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Party Cruisers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹62.15₹65.45
₹64.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹43.98₹176.95
₹64.75
Open Price
₹62.15
Prev. Close
₹61.70
Volume
42,000

Party Cruisers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R165.75
  • R266.65
  • R368.45
  • Pivot
    63.95
  • S163.05
  • S261.25
  • S360.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5324.3161.78
  • 10306.3861.18
  • 20277.0960.46
  • 50262.1459.77
  • 100182.4461.57
  • 200132.2664.39

Party Cruisers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.0317.73-2.122.57-53.01152.44152.44
-4.658.9222.1540.9617.08-45.07-45.07
2.310.7928.6233.9755.36-35.96-35.96
-0.231.152.7914.5720.26116.32123.28
0.19-8.286.7914.97-9.62179.15333.02
2.0017.5255.5175.90126.881,122.46590.43
-0.485.6413.3831.002.1926.68-11.83
1.23-1.808.1231.6529.21109.9142.33
0.08-0.213.2222.65-25.4415.74-56.23
-0.36-9.3811.0126.1837.7050.4250.42
-3.950.4216.3228.7349.93105.4353.81
5.701.7617.4137.5126.0631.5045.38
-1.1510.3230.3839.5829.5918.9418.94
0.92-0.48-0.83-2.24-1.30473.69487.28
5.395.899.11-3.53-27.313.86-3.90
-2.9611.8814.6494.1939.1793.1493.14
4.13-35.73-10.4816.099.679.679.67
0.7713.9427.4127.1363.02105.98-36.44
-0.24-4.032.9623.22-11.5017.1014.67
-0.26-3.443.24-3.00-9.01-9.01-9.01

Party Cruisers Ltd. Share Holdings

Party Cruisers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Sep, 2022Board MeetingBonus issue
20 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
29 Apr, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Party Cruisers Ltd.

Party Cruisers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040MH1994PLC083438 and registration number is 083438. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Event catering and other food service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.55 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.60 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Zuzer Hatim Lucknowala
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Rachana Zuzer Lucknowala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Firoz Hatim Lucknowala
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Armaan Zuzer Lucknowala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sameer Prem Bhagat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Heeralal Chandak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kartikeya Girish Desai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Party Cruisers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Party Cruisers Ltd.?

The market cap of Party Cruisers Ltd. is ₹72.52 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Party Cruisers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Party Cruisers Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Party Cruisers Ltd. is 3.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Party Cruisers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Party Cruisers Ltd. is ₹64.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Party Cruisers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Party Cruisers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Party Cruisers Ltd. is ₹176.95 and 52-week low of Party Cruisers Ltd. is ₹43.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data