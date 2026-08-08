Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Party Cruisers Share Price

NSE
BSE

PARTY CRUISERS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Party Cruisers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹85.75 Closed
-3.43₹ -3.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:57 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Party Cruisers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹85.75₹85.75
₹85.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.05₹113.85
₹85.75
Open Price
₹85.75
Prev. Close
₹88.80
Volume
1,000

Source: Dion Global

Party Cruisers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Party Cruisers		0.29-2.45-9.023.8122.5010.5058.31
Crisil		5.6717.1910.96-2.01-11.116.2710.72
Central Depository Services (India)		-0.38-2.354.58-3.37-15.1230.3315.08
Urban Company		11.093.77-1.9616.65-13.84-4.84-2.94
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		4.30-6.0920.0662.3762.3717.5310.18
International Gemological Institute		0.661.74-2.297.61-0.36-8.94-5.46
Indegene		7.6312.734.3412.87-3.71-0.97-0.58
WeWork India Management		1.602.4339.9829.1420.166.313.74
SIS		2.971.649.2425.8517.08-0.64-1.59
PDS		-0.470.5120.542.819.593.965.21
Quess Corp		-6.473.9437.1147.3612.41-9.81-18.41
CMS Info Systems		3.582.34-5.09-15.08-38.95-11.112.78
TeamLease Services		1.51-10.61-6.89-10.48-28.40-19.55-20.20
Bluspring Enterprises		-3.125.0264.7195.1134.449.905.83
Kapston Services		10.7443.9054.3195.53220.61112.1078.53
Updater Services		3.3210.8727.7233.55-19.68-9.56-5.85
Krystal Integrated Services		0.03-0.93-2.30-2.30-5.51-5.57-3.38
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-1.151.46-4.4128.6095.4313.237.74
Innovision		-0.25-1.28-12.88-23.89-23.89-8.70-5.31
Majestic Auto		14.0046.8053.1764.0564.0517.9410.41

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Party Cruisers has gained 22.50% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Central Depository Services (India) (-15.12%), Urban Company (-13.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Party Cruisers has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Central Depository Services (India) (15.08%).

Party Cruisers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Party Cruisers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
588.787.96
1089.0588.27
2087.4288.67
5093.7490.33
10090.0389.64
20084.4688.5

Source: Dion Global

Party Cruisers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Party Cruisers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Party Cruisers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Party Cruisers fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Party Cruisers

Party Cruisers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040MH1994PLC083438 and registration number is 083438. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Event catering and other food service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 139.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Zuzer Hatim Lucknowala
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rachana Zuzer Lucknowala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Firoz Hatim Lucknowala
    Director
  • Mr. Armaan Zuzer Lucknowala
    Director
  • Mr. Cyrus Rohinton Shroff
    Director
  • Mr. Asit Oberoi
    Director
  • Mr. Sameer Prem Bhagat
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Mubaraka Kaunain Jaliwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shaileshkumar Ansukhlal Hemani
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bina Trivedi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Party Cruisers Share Price

What is the share price of Party Cruisers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Party Cruisers is ₹85.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Party Cruisers?

The Party Cruisers is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Party Cruisers?

The market cap of Party Cruisers is ₹102.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Party Cruisers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Party Cruisers are ₹85.75 and ₹85.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Party Cruisers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Party Cruisers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Party Cruisers is ₹113.85 and 52-week low of Party Cruisers is ₹63.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Party Cruisers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Party Cruisers has shown returns of -3.43% over the past day, -2.45% for the past month, -9.02% over 3 months, 22.5% over 1 year, 10.5% across 3 years, and 58.31% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Party Cruisers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Party Cruisers are 8.13 and 1.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Party Cruisers News

More Party Cruisers News
Market Pulse