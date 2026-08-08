Here's the live share price of Party Cruisers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Party Cruisers
|0.29
|-2.45
|-9.02
|3.81
|22.50
|10.50
|58.31
|Crisil
|5.67
|17.19
|10.96
|-2.01
|-11.11
|6.27
|10.72
|Central Depository Services (India)
|-0.38
|-2.35
|4.58
|-3.37
|-15.12
|30.33
|15.08
|Urban Company
|11.09
|3.77
|-1.96
|16.65
|-13.84
|-4.84
|-2.94
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|4.30
|-6.09
|20.06
|62.37
|62.37
|17.53
|10.18
|International Gemological Institute
|0.66
|1.74
|-2.29
|7.61
|-0.36
|-8.94
|-5.46
|Indegene
|7.63
|12.73
|4.34
|12.87
|-3.71
|-0.97
|-0.58
|WeWork India Management
|1.60
|2.43
|39.98
|29.14
|20.16
|6.31
|3.74
|SIS
|2.97
|1.64
|9.24
|25.85
|17.08
|-0.64
|-1.59
|PDS
|-0.47
|0.51
|20.54
|2.81
|9.59
|3.96
|5.21
|Quess Corp
|-6.47
|3.94
|37.11
|47.36
|12.41
|-9.81
|-18.41
|CMS Info Systems
|3.58
|2.34
|-5.09
|-15.08
|-38.95
|-11.11
|2.78
|TeamLease Services
|1.51
|-10.61
|-6.89
|-10.48
|-28.40
|-19.55
|-20.20
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-3.12
|5.02
|64.71
|95.11
|34.44
|9.90
|5.83
|Kapston Services
|10.74
|43.90
|54.31
|95.53
|220.61
|112.10
|78.53
|Updater Services
|3.32
|10.87
|27.72
|33.55
|-19.68
|-9.56
|-5.85
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.03
|-0.93
|-2.30
|-2.30
|-5.51
|-5.57
|-3.38
|Vision Infra Equipment Solutions
|-1.15
|1.46
|-4.41
|28.60
|95.43
|13.23
|7.74
|Innovision
|-0.25
|-1.28
|-12.88
|-23.89
|-23.89
|-8.70
|-5.31
|Majestic Auto
|14.00
|46.80
|53.17
|64.05
|64.05
|17.94
|10.41
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Party Cruisers has gained 22.50% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.11%), Central Depository Services (India) (-15.12%), Urban Company (-13.84%). From a 5 year perspective, Party Cruisers has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.72%) and Central Depository Services (India) (15.08%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|88.7
|87.96
|10
|89.05
|88.27
|20
|87.42
|88.67
|50
|93.74
|90.33
|100
|90.03
|89.64
|200
|84.46
|88.5
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Party Cruisers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.33%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Party Cruisers fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Party Cruisers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L63040MH1994PLC083438 and registration number is 083438. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Event catering and other food service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 139.70 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.99 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Party Cruisers is ₹85.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Party Cruisers is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Party Cruisers is ₹102.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Party Cruisers are ₹85.75 and ₹85.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Party Cruisers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Party Cruisers is ₹113.85 and 52-week low of Party Cruisers is ₹63.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Party Cruisers has shown returns of -3.43% over the past day, -2.45% for the past month, -9.02% over 3 months, 22.5% over 1 year, 10.5% across 3 years, and 58.31% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Party Cruisers are 8.13 and 1.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global