Parth Electricals & Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

PARTH ELECTRICALS & ENGINEERING

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Parth Electricals & Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹245.30 Closed
-7.01₹ -18.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Parth Electricals & Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹238.00₹260.00
₹245.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹169.00₹306.40
₹245.30
Open Price
₹259.00
Prev. Close
₹263.80
Volume
16,000

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Parth Electricals & Engineering has gained 6.07% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 34.26%.

Parth Electricals & Engineering’s current P/E of 27.72x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Parth Electricals & Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Parth Electricals & Engineering		1.269.515.71-4.1434.2610.326.07
ABB India		-1.215.5517.1515.3117.5821.5831.31
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		-1.757.607.17-2.9321.3333.2763.84
Siemens Energy India		2.2717.51-5.64-13.518.692.821.68
Waaree Energies		-12.57-14.80-14.97-18.0124.924.162.48
Premier Energies		-8.26-9.94-26.59-30.46-16.69-5.32-3.23
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-2.6318.4612.851.5045.4775.2350.34
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		-12.77-9.45-23.26-15.22-15.22-5.35-3.25
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-3.75-9.55-19.78-18.82-2.67-0.90-0.54
Genus Power Infrastructures		-0.33-2.21-16.08-24.262.2542.9241.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		-7.96-12.05-8.54-12.61-12.61-4.39-2.66
Saatvik Green Energy		-9.85-14.68-9.49-19.50-19.50-6.98-4.25
Marine Electricals (India)		-1.08-3.64-12.988.3529.2471.5824.49
Ravindra Energy		-0.33-4.75-6.60-1.0732.3418.1410.52
Websol Energy Systems		-10.88-28.82-49.97-58.77-38.8490.4768.74
Spectrum Electrical Industries		-6.527.8912.01-9.49-26.0059.1386.38
Alpex Solar		-7.48-6.65-32.22-41.1625.6627.8615.89
Kernex Microsystems (India)		-4.89-12.93-4.18-6.7522.9256.55103.46
Servotech Renewable Power System		-5.79-16.64-16.50-43.70-36.4953.51102.92
Rishabh Instruments		-2.831.83-2.67-8.9996.44-2.69-1.62

Over the last one year, Parth Electricals & Engineering has gained 34.26% compared to peers like ABB India (17.58%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (21.33%), Siemens Energy India (8.69%). From a 5 year perspective, Parth Electricals & Engineering has underperformed peers relative to ABB India (31.31%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (63.84%).

Parth Electricals & Engineering Financials

Parth Electricals & Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5246.35252.67
10243.05247.31
20237.19239.99
50220.87231.05
100232.56234.32
200161.570

Parth Electricals & Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Parth Electricals & Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.76%, FII holding fell to 4.80%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

About Parth Electricals & Engineering

Parth Electricals & Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/05/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U32202GJ2007PLC050751 and registration number is 050751. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 174.67 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Jigneshkumar Gordhanbhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jemini Jigneshkumar Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Karuna Vinod Advani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prashant Bharatkumar Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Badaya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Parth Electricals & Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of Parth Electricals & Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parth Electricals & Engineering is ₹245.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Parth Electricals & Engineering?

The Parth Electricals & Engineering is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Parth Electricals & Engineering?

The market cap of Parth Electricals & Engineering is ₹335.27 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Parth Electricals & Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Parth Electricals & Engineering are ₹260.00 and ₹238.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parth Electricals & Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parth Electricals & Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parth Electricals & Engineering is ₹306.40 and 52-week low of Parth Electricals & Engineering is ₹169.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Parth Electricals & Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The Parth Electricals & Engineering has shown returns of -7.01% over the past day, 13.54% for the past month, 1.09% over 3 months, 34.26% over 1 year, 10.32% across 3 years, and 6.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Parth Electricals & Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parth Electricals & Engineering are 27.72 and 3.08 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Parth Electricals & Engineering News

