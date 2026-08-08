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Parsvnath Developers Share Price

NSE
BSE

PARSVNATH DEVELOPERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Parsvnath Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.64 Closed
-1.80₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Parsvnath Developers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.64₹1.64
₹1.64
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.64₹18.72
₹1.64
Open Price
₹1.64
Prev. Close
₹1.67
Volume
1,74,693

Source: Dion Global

Parsvnath Developers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Parsvnath Developers		-8.38-33.06-74.77-81.68-89.78-39.13-36.47
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Parsvnath Developers has declined 89.78% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Parsvnath Developers has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Parsvnath Developers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Parsvnath Developers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.821.76
101.91.84
202.082.05
502.832.95
1004.884.61
2008.37.56

Source: Dion Global

Parsvnath Developers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Parsvnath Developers saw a drop in promoter holding to 46.67%, while DII stake decreased to 0.02%, FII holding fell to 1.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Parsvnath Developers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 01:12 AM IST ISTParsvnath Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 05, 2026, 01:08 AM IST ISTParsvnath Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Jul 29, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTParsvnath Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 29, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTParsvnath Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 20, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTParsvnath Developers - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors

Source: Dion Global

About Parsvnath Developers

Parsvnath Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201DL1990PLC040945 and registration number is 040945. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 217.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jain
    Founder Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Jain
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Dr. Rajeev Jain
    Director - Marketing
  • Mr. Ramesh Chand Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Subhash Chander Setia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Rakshita Shharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Parsvnath Developers Share Price

What is the share price of Parsvnath Developers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parsvnath Developers is ₹1.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Parsvnath Developers?

The Parsvnath Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Parsvnath Developers?

The market cap of Parsvnath Developers is ₹71.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Parsvnath Developers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Parsvnath Developers are ₹1.64 and ₹1.64.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parsvnath Developers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parsvnath Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parsvnath Developers is ₹18.72 and 52-week low of Parsvnath Developers is ₹1.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Parsvnath Developers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Parsvnath Developers has shown returns of -1.8% over the past day, -33.06% for the past month, -74.77% over 3 months, -89.78% over 1 year, -39.13% across 3 years, and -36.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Parsvnath Developers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parsvnath Developers are -0.16 and -0.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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