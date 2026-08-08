Here's the live share price of Parsvnath Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Parsvnath Developers
|-8.38
|-33.06
|-74.77
|-81.68
|-89.78
|-39.13
|-36.47
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Parsvnath Developers has declined 89.78% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Parsvnath Developers has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.82
|1.76
|10
|1.9
|1.84
|20
|2.08
|2.05
|50
|2.83
|2.95
|100
|4.88
|4.61
|200
|8.3
|7.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Parsvnath Developers saw a drop in promoter holding to 46.67%, while DII stake decreased to 0.02%, FII holding fell to 1.22%, and public shareholding moved up to 52.07% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:12 AM IST IST
|Parsvnath Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:08 AM IST IST
|Parsvnath Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|Parsvnath Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Parsvnath Developers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 20, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Parsvnath Developers - Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP)-Intimation of meeting of Committee of Creditors
Source: Dion Global
Parsvnath Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201DL1990PLC040945 and registration number is 040945. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 86.78 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 217.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parsvnath Developers is ₹1.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Parsvnath Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Parsvnath Developers is ₹71.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Parsvnath Developers are ₹1.64 and ₹1.64.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parsvnath Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parsvnath Developers is ₹18.72 and 52-week low of Parsvnath Developers is ₹1.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Parsvnath Developers has shown returns of -1.8% over the past day, -33.06% for the past month, -74.77% over 3 months, -89.78% over 1 year, -39.13% across 3 years, and -36.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parsvnath Developers are -0.16 and -0.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global