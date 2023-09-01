Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|20 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Parsvnath Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201DL1990PLC040945 and registration number is 040945. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 744.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 217.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Parsvnath Developers Ltd. is ₹391.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Parsvnath Developers Ltd. is -1.3 and PB ratio of Parsvnath Developers Ltd. is 0.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parsvnath Developers Ltd. is ₹9.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parsvnath Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parsvnath Developers Ltd. is ₹11.45 and 52-week low of Parsvnath Developers Ltd. is ₹6.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.