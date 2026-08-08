What is the share price of Parsvnath Developers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parsvnath Developers is ₹1.64 as on .

What kind of stock is Parsvnath Developers? The Parsvnath Developers is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Parsvnath Developers? The market cap of Parsvnath Developers is ₹71.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Parsvnath Developers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Parsvnath Developers are ₹1.64 and ₹1.64.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parsvnath Developers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parsvnath Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parsvnath Developers is ₹18.72 and 52-week low of Parsvnath Developers is ₹1.64 as on .

How has the Parsvnath Developers performed historically in terms of returns? The Parsvnath Developers has shown returns of -1.8% over the past day, -33.06% for the past month, -74.77% over 3 months, -89.78% over 1 year, -39.13% across 3 years, and -36.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Parsvnath Developers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parsvnath Developers are -0.16 and -0.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global