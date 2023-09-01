Follow Us

PARSVNATH DEVELOPERS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹9.00 Closed
-5.76-0.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Parsvnath Developers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.85₹9.50
₹9.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.00₹11.45
₹9.00
Open Price
₹9.25
Prev. Close
₹9.55
Volume
10,21,524

Parsvnath Developers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.35
  • R29.75
  • R310
  • Pivot
    9.1
  • S18.7
  • S28.45
  • S38.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.989.55
  • 107.189.24
  • 207.468.72
  • 507.658.21
  • 1008.538
  • 20012.68.25

Parsvnath Developers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.1716.8821.6230.4317.65185.71-21.74
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Parsvnath Developers Ltd. Share Holdings

Parsvnath Developers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Aug, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
20 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Parsvnath Developers Ltd.

Parsvnath Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/07/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201DL1990PLC040945 and registration number is 040945. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 744.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 217.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jain
    Founder Chairman
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Jain
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Dr. Rajeev Jain
    Director - Marketing
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Deepa Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Nath Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Subhash Chander Setia
    Additional Director
  • Dr.(Ms.) Rakshita Shharma
    Additional Director

FAQs on Parsvnath Developers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Parsvnath Developers Ltd.?

The market cap of Parsvnath Developers Ltd. is ₹391.66 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Parsvnath Developers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Parsvnath Developers Ltd. is -1.3 and PB ratio of Parsvnath Developers Ltd. is 0.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Parsvnath Developers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parsvnath Developers Ltd. is ₹9.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parsvnath Developers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parsvnath Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parsvnath Developers Ltd. is ₹11.45 and 52-week low of Parsvnath Developers Ltd. is ₹6.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

