Parshwanath Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PARSHWANATH CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹42.15 Closed
4.281.73
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Parshwanath Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.15₹42.15
₹42.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.80₹64.45
₹42.15
Open Price
₹42.15
Prev. Close
₹40.42
Volume
192

Parshwanath Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R142.15
  • R242.15
  • R342.15
  • Pivot
    42.15
  • S142.15
  • S242.15
  • S342.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.5743.51
  • 1030.6645.17
  • 2031.2246.4
  • 5031.6443.54
  • 10032.8139.25
  • 20029.0334.63

Parshwanath Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.92-10.7753.2740.9732.34206.55168.47
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Parshwanath Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Parshwanath Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Parshwanath Corporation Ltd.

Parshwanath Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1985PLC008361 and registration number is 008361. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rushabh N Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Riddhiben R Patel
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Asit A Vyas
    Independent Director

FAQs on Parshwanath Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Parshwanath Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Parshwanath Corporation Ltd. is ₹13.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Parshwanath Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Parshwanath Corporation Ltd. is 34.78 and PB ratio of Parshwanath Corporation Ltd. is 1.19 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Parshwanath Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parshwanath Corporation Ltd. is ₹42.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parshwanath Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parshwanath Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parshwanath Corporation Ltd. is ₹64.45 and 52-week low of Parshwanath Corporation Ltd. is ₹25.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

