Here's the live share price of Parshwanath Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Parshwanath Corporation
|-7.42
|10.44
|-33.67
|-18.62
|-14.68
|16.04
|24.98
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Parshwanath Corporation has declined 14.68% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Parshwanath Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|77.57
|78.26
|10
|75.76
|76.64
|20
|71.55
|74.18
|50
|74.91
|76.02
|100
|84.49
|81.96
|200
|89.18
|88.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Parshwanath Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:45 PM IST IST
|Parshwanath Corp. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For The Board Meeting
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:57 PM IST IST
|Parshwanath Corp. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:29 PM IST IST
|Parshwanath Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:27 PM IST IST
|Parshwanath Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Jul 30, 2026, 07:24 PM IST IST
|Parshwanath Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Source: Dion Global
Parshwanath Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1985PLC008361 and registration number is 008361. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parshwanath Corporation is ₹73.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Parshwanath Corporation is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Parshwanath Corporation is ₹23.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Parshwanath Corporation are ₹81.35 and ₹73.63.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parshwanath Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parshwanath Corporation is ₹115.55 and 52-week low of Parshwanath Corporation is ₹52.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Parshwanath Corporation has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 10.44% for the past month, -33.67% over 3 months, -14.68% over 1 year, 16.04% across 3 years, and 24.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parshwanath Corporation are -707.98 and 1.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global