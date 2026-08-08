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Parshwanath Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

PARSHWANATH CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Parshwanath Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹73.63 Closed
-4.99₹ -3.87
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Parshwanath Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹73.63₹81.35
₹73.63
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹52.00₹115.55
₹73.63
Open Price
₹80.80
Prev. Close
₹77.50
Volume
814

Source: Dion Global

Parshwanath Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Parshwanath Corporation		-7.4210.44-33.67-18.62-14.6816.0424.98
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Parshwanath Corporation has declined 14.68% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Parshwanath Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Parshwanath Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Parshwanath Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
577.5778.26
1075.7676.64
2071.5574.18
5074.9176.02
10084.4981.96
20089.1888.34

Source: Dion Global

Parshwanath Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Parshwanath Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.32% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Parshwanath Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:45 PM IST ISTParshwanath Corp. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation For The Board Meeting
Aug 04, 2026, 08:57 PM IST ISTParshwanath Corp. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 30, 2026, 07:29 PM IST ISTParshwanath Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Jul 30, 2026, 07:27 PM IST ISTParshwanath Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Jul 30, 2026, 07:24 PM IST ISTParshwanath Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source: Dion Global

About Parshwanath Corporation

Parshwanath Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/12/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1985PLC008361 and registration number is 008361. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings carried out on own-account basis or on a fee or contract basis. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rushabh N Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Riddhiben R Patel
    Joint Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Asit A Vyas
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Nikunj Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Trishala Jadav
    Independent Director

FAQs on Parshwanath Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Parshwanath Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parshwanath Corporation is ₹73.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Parshwanath Corporation?

The Parshwanath Corporation is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Parshwanath Corporation?

The market cap of Parshwanath Corporation is ₹23.06 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Parshwanath Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Parshwanath Corporation are ₹81.35 and ₹73.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parshwanath Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parshwanath Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parshwanath Corporation is ₹115.55 and 52-week low of Parshwanath Corporation is ₹52.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Parshwanath Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Parshwanath Corporation has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 10.44% for the past month, -33.67% over 3 months, -14.68% over 1 year, 16.04% across 3 years, and 24.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Parshwanath Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parshwanath Corporation are -707.98 and 1.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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