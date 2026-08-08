What is the share price of Parshwanath Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parshwanath Corporation is ₹73.63 as on .

What kind of stock is Parshwanath Corporation? The Parshwanath Corporation is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Parshwanath Corporation? The market cap of Parshwanath Corporation is ₹23.06 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Parshwanath Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Parshwanath Corporation are ₹81.35 and ₹73.63.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parshwanath Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parshwanath Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parshwanath Corporation is ₹115.55 and 52-week low of Parshwanath Corporation is ₹52.00 as on .

How has the Parshwanath Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Parshwanath Corporation has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, 10.44% for the past month, -33.67% over 3 months, -14.68% over 1 year, 16.04% across 3 years, and 24.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Parshwanath Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parshwanath Corporation are -707.98 and 1.91 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global