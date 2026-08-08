What is the share price of Parshva Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parshva Enterprises is ₹168.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Parshva Enterprises? The Parshva Enterprises is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Parshva Enterprises? The market cap of Parshva Enterprises is ₹171.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Parshva Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Parshva Enterprises are ₹168.75 and ₹168.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parshva Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parshva Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parshva Enterprises is ₹379.00 and 52-week low of Parshva Enterprises is ₹142.00 as on .

How has the Parshva Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Parshva Enterprises has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.21% for the past month, 1.78% over 3 months, -25.22% over 1 year, 1.22% across 3 years, and 38.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Parshva Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parshva Enterprises are 675.00 and 16.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global