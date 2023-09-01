Follow Us

PARSHVA ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹172.00 Closed
-7.03-13
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Parshva Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹171.00₹192.00
₹172.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹147.25₹235.25
₹172.00
Open Price
₹171.00
Prev. Close
₹185.00
Volume
402

Parshva Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1185.67
  • R2199.33
  • R3206.67
  • Pivot
    178.33
  • S1164.67
  • S2157.33
  • S3143.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5184.95181.83
  • 10177.02179.44
  • 20172.97176.53
  • 50168.43174
  • 100186.76173.52
  • 200114.87168.13

Parshva Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30
-2.88-8.64-28.43158.24155.34578.361,584.89

Parshva Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Parshva Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Parshva Enterprises Ltd.

Parshva Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2017PLC297910 and registration number is 297910. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prashant Vora
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Harsh Vora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mehul Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Mamta Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tejas Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Meghna Savla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Parshva Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Parshva Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Parshva Enterprises Ltd. is ₹172.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Parshva Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Parshva Enterprises Ltd. is 796.3 and PB ratio of Parshva Enterprises Ltd. is 16.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Parshva Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parshva Enterprises Ltd. is ₹172.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parshva Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parshva Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parshva Enterprises Ltd. is ₹235.25 and 52-week low of Parshva Enterprises Ltd. is ₹147.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

