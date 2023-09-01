Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Parshva Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2017PLC297910 and registration number is 297910. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 13.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Parshva Enterprises Ltd. is ₹172.86 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Parshva Enterprises Ltd. is 796.3 and PB ratio of Parshva Enterprises Ltd. is 16.47 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parshva Enterprises Ltd. is ₹172.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parshva Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parshva Enterprises Ltd. is ₹235.25 and 52-week low of Parshva Enterprises Ltd. is ₹147.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.