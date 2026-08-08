Here's the live share price of Parshva Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Parshva Enterprises
|-5.20
|0.21
|1.78
|6.13
|-25.22
|1.22
|38.43
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Parshva Enterprises has declined 25.22% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Parshva Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|176.96
|178.85
|10
|174.04
|176.95
|20
|175.84
|175.3
|50
|173.24
|173.73
|100
|169.71
|177.68
|200
|201.82
|186.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Parshva Enterprises saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.90%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:16 AM IST IST
|Parshva Enterprises - Results-Financial Results For June 30, 2026
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:06 AM IST IST
|Parshva Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 6Th August, 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 05:01 PM IST IST
|Parshva Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 6Th August, 2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 09:02 PM IST IST
|Parshva Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 06, 2026, 08:26 PM IST IST
|Parshva Enterprises - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Parshva Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2017PLC297910 and registration number is 297910. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parshva Enterprises is ₹168.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Parshva Enterprises is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Parshva Enterprises is ₹171.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Parshva Enterprises are ₹168.75 and ₹168.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parshva Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parshva Enterprises is ₹379.00 and 52-week low of Parshva Enterprises is ₹142.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Parshva Enterprises has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.21% for the past month, 1.78% over 3 months, -25.22% over 1 year, 1.22% across 3 years, and 38.43% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parshva Enterprises are 675.00 and 16.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global