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Parshva Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

PARSHVA ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Parshva Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹168.75 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Parshva Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹168.75₹168.75
₹168.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹142.00₹379.00
₹168.75
Open Price
₹168.75
Prev. Close
₹168.75
Volume
2

Source: Dion Global

Parshva Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Parshva Enterprises		-5.200.211.786.13-25.221.2238.43
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Parshva Enterprises has declined 25.22% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Parshva Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Parshva Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Parshva Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5176.96178.85
10174.04176.95
20175.84175.3
50173.24173.73
100169.71177.68
200201.82186.28

Source: Dion Global

Parshva Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Parshva Enterprises saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.90%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Parshva Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 06:16 AM IST ISTParshva Enterprises - Results-Financial Results For June 30, 2026
Aug 06, 2026, 06:06 AM IST ISTParshva Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 6Th August, 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 05:01 PM IST ISTParshva Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting To Be Held On 6Th August, 2026
Jul 10, 2026, 09:02 PM IST ISTParshva Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 06, 2026, 08:26 PM IST ISTParshva Enterprises - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Parshva Enterprises

Parshva Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/07/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51909MH2017PLC297910 and registration number is 297910. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prashant Vora
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Harsh Vora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mehul Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Meghna Savla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tejas Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mamta Mehul Purohit
    Independent Director

FAQs on Parshva Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Parshva Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parshva Enterprises is ₹168.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Parshva Enterprises?

The Parshva Enterprises is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Parshva Enterprises?

The market cap of Parshva Enterprises is ₹171.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Parshva Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Parshva Enterprises are ₹168.75 and ₹168.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parshva Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parshva Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parshva Enterprises is ₹379.00 and 52-week low of Parshva Enterprises is ₹142.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Parshva Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Parshva Enterprises has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.21% for the past month, 1.78% over 3 months, -25.22% over 1 year, 1.22% across 3 years, and 38.43% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Parshva Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parshva Enterprises are 675.00 and 16.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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