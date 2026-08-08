Here's the live share price of Parnax Lab along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Parnax Lab
|-0.22
|-7.10
|-17.21
|8.80
|10.59
|22.65
|40.85
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Parnax Lab has gained 10.59% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Parnax Lab has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|137.13
|134.61
|10
|139.76
|137.17
|20
|143.92
|139.53
|50
|138.83
|140.75
|100
|141.7
|139.31
|200
|133.15
|134.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Parnax Lab remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Parnax Lab - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Un-Audited IND- AS Compl
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:28 PM IST IST
|Parnax Lab - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Parnax Lab - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|May 28, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|Parnax Lab - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 28, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|Parnax Lab - Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Parnax Lab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912MH1982PLC027925 and registration number is 027925. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parnax Lab is ₹134.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Parnax Lab is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Parnax Lab is ₹154.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Parnax Lab are ₹134.80 and ₹128.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parnax Lab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parnax Lab is ₹182.00 and 52-week low of Parnax Lab is ₹99.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Parnax Lab has shown returns of 5.23% over the past day, -7.1% for the past month, -17.21% over 3 months, 10.59% over 1 year, 22.65% across 3 years, and 40.85% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parnax Lab are 13.14 and 1.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global