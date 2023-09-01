What is the Market Cap of Parnax Lab Ltd.? The market cap of Parnax Lab Ltd. is ₹95.45 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Parnax Lab Ltd.? P/E ratio of Parnax Lab Ltd. is 110.95 and PB ratio of Parnax Lab Ltd. is 4.93 as on .

What is the share price of Parnax Lab Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parnax Lab Ltd. is ₹83.10 as on .