What is the share price of Parnax Lab? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parnax Lab is ₹134.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Parnax Lab? The Parnax Lab is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Parnax Lab? The market cap of Parnax Lab is ₹154.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Parnax Lab? Today’s highest and lowest price of Parnax Lab are ₹134.80 and ₹128.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parnax Lab? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parnax Lab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parnax Lab is ₹182.00 and 52-week low of Parnax Lab is ₹99.20 as on .

How has the Parnax Lab performed historically in terms of returns? The Parnax Lab has shown returns of 5.23% over the past day, -7.1% for the past month, -17.21% over 3 months, 10.59% over 1 year, 22.65% across 3 years, and 40.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Parnax Lab? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parnax Lab are 13.14 and 1.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global