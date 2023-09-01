Follow Us

Parnax Lab Ltd. Share Price

PARNAX LAB LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹83.10 Closed
0.620.51
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Parnax Lab Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹82.26₹86.25
₹83.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹47.10₹109.50
₹83.10
Open Price
₹82.59
Prev. Close
₹82.59
Volume
18,873

Parnax Lab Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R185.48
  • R287.86
  • R389.47
  • Pivot
    83.87
  • S181.49
  • S279.88
  • S377.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 580.9685.15
  • 1081.4486.86
  • 2081.9485.47
  • 5087.4578.81
  • 10090.7574.22
  • 200100.7273.46

Parnax Lab Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.5910.3730.0736.03-13.03338.5287.37
0.08-3.0712.2515.6027.17112.2368.99
2.955.6929.1238.3621.7368.8891.87
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.47-1.5222.5728.3232.6827.92115.08
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.400.8824.5978.1753.130.9818.00
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.021.886.2814.75-13.59-35.77-15.28
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-1.91-4.0523.247.19-3.67-14.04126.81
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.2410.6216.4226.11-31.0176.56351.57

Parnax Lab Ltd. Share Holdings

Parnax Lab Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Parnax Lab Ltd.

Parnax Lab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912MH1982PLC027925 and registration number is 027925. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Baiju M Shah
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Prakash M Shah
    Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Ami M Shah
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Vindyak B Desai
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Varia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Tirunillai V Anatharaman
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Parnax Lab Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Parnax Lab Ltd.?

The market cap of Parnax Lab Ltd. is ₹95.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Parnax Lab Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Parnax Lab Ltd. is 110.95 and PB ratio of Parnax Lab Ltd. is 4.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Parnax Lab Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parnax Lab Ltd. is ₹83.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parnax Lab Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parnax Lab Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parnax Lab Ltd. is ₹109.50 and 52-week low of Parnax Lab Ltd. is ₹47.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

icon
Market Data