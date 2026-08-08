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Parnax Lab Share Price

NSE
BSE

PARNAX LAB

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Parnax Lab along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹134.70 Closed
5.23₹ 6.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Parnax Lab Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹128.00₹134.80
₹134.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹99.20₹182.00
₹134.70
Open Price
₹131.00
Prev. Close
₹128.00
Volume
11,106

Source: Dion Global

Parnax Lab Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Parnax Lab		-0.22-7.10-17.218.8010.5922.6540.85
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Parnax Lab has gained 10.59% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Parnax Lab has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Parnax Lab Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Parnax Lab Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5137.13134.61
10139.76137.17
20143.92139.53
50138.83140.75
100141.7139.31
200133.15134.81

Source: Dion Global

Parnax Lab Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Parnax Lab remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 27.71% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Parnax Lab Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTParnax Lab - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Un-Audited IND- AS Compl
Jul 13, 2026, 11:28 PM IST ISTParnax Lab - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTParnax Lab - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
May 28, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTParnax Lab - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 28, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTParnax Lab - Results For The Quarter And Year Ended March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Parnax Lab

Parnax Lab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912MH1982PLC027925 and registration number is 027925. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.63 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mihir Prakash Shah
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Binoy Baiju Shah
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Harish S Panpalia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Varia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Kumar Ayare
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ami M Shah
    Non Executive Woman Director

FAQs on Parnax Lab Share Price

What is the share price of Parnax Lab?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parnax Lab is ₹134.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Parnax Lab?

The Parnax Lab is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Parnax Lab?

The market cap of Parnax Lab is ₹154.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Parnax Lab?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Parnax Lab are ₹134.80 and ₹128.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parnax Lab?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parnax Lab stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parnax Lab is ₹182.00 and 52-week low of Parnax Lab is ₹99.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Parnax Lab performed historically in terms of returns?

The Parnax Lab has shown returns of 5.23% over the past day, -7.1% for the past month, -17.21% over 3 months, 10.59% over 1 year, 22.65% across 3 years, and 40.85% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Parnax Lab?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parnax Lab are 13.14 and 1.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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