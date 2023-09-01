Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.59
|10.37
|30.07
|36.03
|-13.03
|338.52
|87.37
|0.08
|-3.07
|12.25
|15.60
|27.17
|112.23
|68.99
|2.95
|5.69
|29.12
|38.36
|21.73
|68.88
|91.87
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.47
|-1.52
|22.57
|28.32
|32.68
|27.92
|115.08
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.40
|0.88
|24.59
|78.17
|53.13
|0.98
|18.00
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.02
|1.88
|6.28
|14.75
|-13.59
|-35.77
|-15.28
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-1.91
|-4.05
|23.24
|7.19
|-3.67
|-14.04
|126.81
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.24
|10.62
|16.42
|26.11
|-31.01
|76.56
|351.57
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Parnax Lab Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36912MH1982PLC027925 and registration number is 027925. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Parnax Lab Ltd. is ₹95.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Parnax Lab Ltd. is 110.95 and PB ratio of Parnax Lab Ltd. is 4.93 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parnax Lab Ltd. is ₹83.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parnax Lab Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parnax Lab Ltd. is ₹109.50 and 52-week low of Parnax Lab Ltd. is ₹47.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.