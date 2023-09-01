Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Parmax Pharma Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PARMAX PHARMA LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹28.03 Closed
-2.5-0.72
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Parmax Pharma Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.03₹29.95
₹28.03
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.00₹57.60
₹28.03
Open Price
₹28.75
Prev. Close
₹28.75
Volume
1,043

Parmax Pharma Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.31
  • R230.59
  • R331.23
  • Pivot
    28.67
  • S127.39
  • S226.75
  • S325.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 539.9428.95
  • 1037.1829.2
  • 2035.229.53
  • 5033.6729.93
  • 10033.4930.65
  • 20039.7932.29

Parmax Pharma Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.46-13.75-3.34-18.75-14.67-33.3446.37
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Parmax Pharma Ltd. Share Holdings

Parmax Pharma Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Parmax Pharma Ltd.

Parmax Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1994PLC023504 and registration number is 023504. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Umang Alkesh Gosalia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pramay A Chhatra
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ami R Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Parmax Pharma Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Parmax Pharma Ltd.?

The market cap of Parmax Pharma Ltd. is ₹10.49 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Parmax Pharma Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Parmax Pharma Ltd. is 301.4 and PB ratio of Parmax Pharma Ltd. is 2.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Parmax Pharma Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parmax Pharma Ltd. is ₹28.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parmax Pharma Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parmax Pharma Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parmax Pharma Ltd. is ₹57.60 and 52-week low of Parmax Pharma Ltd. is ₹27.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data