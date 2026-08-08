Here's the live share price of Parmax Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Parmax Pharma
|1.88
|23.81
|236.75
|227.86
|201.55
|52.63
|18.86
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Parmax Pharma has gained 201.55% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Parmax Pharma has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|106.09
|103.18
|10
|105.51
|103.18
|20
|99.93
|98.96
|50
|75.67
|82.01
|100
|53.04
|65.2
|200
|43.07
|52.35
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Parmax Pharma remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 69.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 10:59 PM IST IST
|Parmax Pharma - Updates on Open Offer
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Parmax Pharma - Updates on Open Offer
|Jul 22, 2026, 07:11 PM IST IST
|Parmax Pharma - Letter of Offer
|Jul 16, 2026, 05:43 AM IST IST
|Parmax Pharma - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 06:11 AM IST IST
|Parmax Pharma - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Parmax Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1994PLC023504 and registration number is 023504. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parmax Pharma is ₹106.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Parmax Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Parmax Pharma is ₹39.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Parmax Pharma are ₹106.75 and ₹106.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parmax Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parmax Pharma is ₹111.27 and 52-week low of Parmax Pharma is ₹22.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Parmax Pharma has shown returns of 1.96% over the past day, 23.81% for the past month, 236.75% over 3 months, 201.55% over 1 year, 52.63% across 3 years, and 18.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parmax Pharma are -9.60 and -5.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global