What is the share price of Parmax Pharma? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parmax Pharma is ₹106.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Parmax Pharma? The Parmax Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Parmax Pharma? The market cap of Parmax Pharma is ₹39.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Parmax Pharma? Today’s highest and lowest price of Parmax Pharma are ₹106.75 and ₹106.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parmax Pharma? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parmax Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parmax Pharma is ₹111.27 and 52-week low of Parmax Pharma is ₹22.60 as on .

How has the Parmax Pharma performed historically in terms of returns? The Parmax Pharma has shown returns of 1.96% over the past day, 23.81% for the past month, 236.75% over 3 months, 201.55% over 1 year, 52.63% across 3 years, and 18.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Parmax Pharma? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parmax Pharma are -9.60 and -5.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global