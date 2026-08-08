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Parmax Pharma Share Price

NSE
BSE

PARMAX PHARMA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Parmax Pharma along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹106.75 Closed
1.96₹ 2.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Parmax Pharma Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹106.00₹106.75
₹106.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.60₹111.27
₹106.75
Open Price
₹106.00
Prev. Close
₹104.70
Volume
828

Source: Dion Global

Parmax Pharma Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Parmax Pharma		1.8823.81236.75227.86201.5552.6318.86
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Parmax Pharma has gained 201.55% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Parmax Pharma has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Parmax Pharma Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Parmax Pharma Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5106.09103.18
10105.51103.18
2099.9398.96
5075.6782.01
10053.0465.2
20043.0752.35

Source: Dion Global

Parmax Pharma Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Parmax Pharma remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 69.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Parmax Pharma Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 10:59 PM IST ISTParmax Pharma - Updates on Open Offer
Jul 27, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTParmax Pharma - Updates on Open Offer
Jul 22, 2026, 07:11 PM IST ISTParmax Pharma - Letter of Offer
Jul 16, 2026, 05:43 AM IST ISTParmax Pharma - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 06:11 AM IST ISTParmax Pharma - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Parmax Pharma

Parmax Pharma Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1994PLC023504 and registration number is 023504. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of medicinal substances used in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals: antibiotics, endocrine products, basic vitamins; opium derivatives; sulpha drugs; serums and plasmas; salicylic acid, its salts and esters; glycosides and vegetable alkaloids; chemically pure suger etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Umang Alkesh Gosalia
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Ami R Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nikhil S Uchat
    Independent Director

FAQs on Parmax Pharma Share Price

What is the share price of Parmax Pharma?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parmax Pharma is ₹106.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Parmax Pharma?

The Parmax Pharma is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Parmax Pharma?

The market cap of Parmax Pharma is ₹39.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Parmax Pharma?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Parmax Pharma are ₹106.75 and ₹106.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parmax Pharma?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parmax Pharma stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parmax Pharma is ₹111.27 and 52-week low of Parmax Pharma is ₹22.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Parmax Pharma performed historically in terms of returns?

The Parmax Pharma has shown returns of 1.96% over the past day, 23.81% for the past month, 236.75% over 3 months, 201.55% over 1 year, 52.63% across 3 years, and 18.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Parmax Pharma?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parmax Pharma are -9.60 and -5.82 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Parmax Pharma News

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