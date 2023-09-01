Follow Us

Parle Industries Ltd. Share Price

PARLE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Realty | Smallcap | BSE
₹6.95 Closed
-0.71-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Parle Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.95₹7.15
₹6.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.06₹9.00
₹6.95
Open Price
₹7.15
Prev. Close
₹7.00
Volume
55,853

Parle Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R17.08
  • R27.22
  • R37.28
  • Pivot
    7.02
  • S16.88
  • S26.82
  • S36.68

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.916.98
  • 107.876.98
  • 207.916.98
  • 508.017
  • 1007.987.08
  • 2008.447.31

Parle Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.43-0.140.14-0.71-13.12-48.10-25.27
3.67-10.7121.3760.5725.27193.06193.06
3.26-2.6917.3647.1515.5077.07135.85
4.151.8219.8529.998.94193.57147.79
1.87-1.3728.2918.62-22.9933.65-27.42
-5.34-6.78-6.78-6.78-6.78-6.78-6.78
0.962.690.608.3922.63127.0375.00
5.913.84-29.5161.371,356.20761.66220.04
00-7.69-14.29-36.92339.02-22.96
13.4932.2246.6234.3344.42-76.18-92.63
0-7.03-2.45-12.240198.61207.14
3.6615.2316.1757.41171.28272.26218.75
1.63-23.23-9.73-7.83-17.00-14.87-33.30
-9.08-7.22-6.09-2.02-30.15-30.15-30.15
0-0.40-6.3022.1837.1120.16103.63
-1.9759.3016.845.7973.97127.39129.29

Parle Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Parle Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Parle Industries Ltd.

Parle Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21000MH1983PLC029128 and registration number is 029128. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Materials recovery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rakeshkumar Dinesh Mishra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Paras Navinchandra Bhojani
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kalpana Jha
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Narendra Chaturbhuj Purohit
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Unnatti Nishant Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raviprakash Narayan Vyas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Parle Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Parle Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Parle Industries Ltd. is ₹9.73 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Parle Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Parle Industries Ltd. is -99.29 and PB ratio of Parle Industries Ltd. is 0.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Parle Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parle Industries Ltd. is ₹6.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parle Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parle Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parle Industries Ltd. is ₹9.00 and 52-week low of Parle Industries Ltd. is ₹6.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

