Here's the live share price of Parle Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Parle Industries
|18.86
|-20.80
|45.07
|-14.87
|-36.76
|2.52
|-4.35
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Parle Industries has declined 36.76% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Parle Industries has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.38
|6.88
|10
|6.92
|7
|20
|7.8
|7.55
|50
|8.93
|8.02
|100
|7.08
|7.92
|200
|8.02
|8.54
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Parle Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Parle Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for The Board Meeting Scheduled On 12Th August, 2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 07:36 PM IST IST
|Parle Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 01:42 AM IST IST
|Parle Industries - Results For Q4 And Financial Year Ended 31 March, 2026
|May 29, 2026, 01:39 AM IST IST
|Parle Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 28 May, 2026
|May 27, 2026, 04:32 AM IST IST
|Parle Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Adjourned And Rescheduled On Thursday, 28Th May, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Parle Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21000MH1983PLC029128 and registration number is 029128. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Materials recovery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parle Industries is ₹7.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Parle Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Parle Industries is ₹36.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Parle Industries are ₹7.50 and ₹7.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parle Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parle Industries is ₹12.50 and 52-week low of Parle Industries is ₹4.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Parle Industries has shown returns of -1.96% over the past day, -20.8% for the past month, 45.07% over 3 months, -36.76% over 1 year, 2.52% across 3 years, and -4.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parle Industries are -340.91 and 0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global