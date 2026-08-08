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Parle Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

PARLE INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Parle Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.50 Closed
-1.96₹ -0.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Parle Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.50₹7.50
₹7.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.11₹12.50
₹7.50
Open Price
₹7.50
Prev. Close
₹7.65
Volume
2,18,324

Source: Dion Global

Parle Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Parle Industries		18.86-20.8045.07-14.87-36.762.52-4.35
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Parle Industries has declined 36.76% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Parle Industries has underperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Parle Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Parle Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.386.88
106.927
207.87.55
508.938.02
1007.087.92
2008.028.54

Source: Dion Global

Parle Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Parle Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Parle Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTParle Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for The Board Meeting Scheduled On 12Th August, 2026
Jul 10, 2026, 07:36 PM IST ISTParle Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 01:42 AM IST ISTParle Industries - Results For Q4 And Financial Year Ended 31 March, 2026
May 29, 2026, 01:39 AM IST ISTParle Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Held On 28 May, 2026
May 27, 2026, 04:32 AM IST ISTParle Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Adjourned And Rescheduled On Thursday, 28Th May, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Parle Industries

Parle Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/01/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21000MH1983PLC029128 and registration number is 029128. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Materials recovery. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 48.84 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Unnatti Nishant Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakeshkumar Dinesh Mishra
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Paras N Bhojani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Kalpana Jha
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Raviprakash Narayan Vyas
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Narendra Chaturbhuj Purohit
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anand Jain
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Parle Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Parle Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parle Industries is ₹7.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Parle Industries?

The Parle Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Parle Industries?

The market cap of Parle Industries is ₹36.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Parle Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Parle Industries are ₹7.50 and ₹7.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parle Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parle Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parle Industries is ₹12.50 and 52-week low of Parle Industries is ₹4.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Parle Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Parle Industries has shown returns of -1.96% over the past day, -20.8% for the past month, 45.07% over 3 months, -36.76% over 1 year, 2.52% across 3 years, and -4.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Parle Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parle Industries are -340.91 and 0.32 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Parle Industries News

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