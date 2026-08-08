What is the share price of Parle Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parle Industries is ₹7.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Parle Industries? The Parle Industries is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Parle Industries? The market cap of Parle Industries is ₹36.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Parle Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Parle Industries are ₹7.50 and ₹7.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parle Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parle Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parle Industries is ₹12.50 and 52-week low of Parle Industries is ₹4.11 as on .

How has the Parle Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Parle Industries has shown returns of -1.96% over the past day, -20.8% for the past month, 45.07% over 3 months, -36.76% over 1 year, 2.52% across 3 years, and -4.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Parle Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parle Industries are -340.91 and 0.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global