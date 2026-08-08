Here's the live share price of Parker Agrochem Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Parker Agrochem Exports
|3.74
|-1.58
|-1.38
|-14.34
|-1.38
|14.41
|25.06
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-1.31
|20.01
|33.66
|42.4
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|30.62
|57.5
|29.08
|45.6
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|15.96
|14.88
|41
|7.76
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|0.77
|-5.54
|-3.24
|1.23
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|6.04
|18.54
|75.24
|116.86
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|54.42
|244.13
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-9.79
|29.8
|24.33
|26.01
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|22.82
|16.07
|53.8
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-5.44
|-9.55
|0.99
|-14.89
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-4.9
|9.46
|-1.7
|3.73
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-1.84
|6.14
|3.6
|5.54
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-15.17
|-27.59
|-42.63
|-46.18
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|3.16
|-6.32
|1.78
|-9.42
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.11
|-6.43
|6.81
|-24.1
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.15
|7.89
|50.15
|1,435.75
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-36.13
|-35.79
|-7.62
|22.28
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|1.14
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.48
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-8.21
|-13.93
|-19.11
|-35.99
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Parker Agrochem Exports has declined 1.38% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (42.40%), Redington (45.60%), Lloyds Enterprises (7.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Parker Agrochem Exports has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|14.98
|14.93
|10
|14.29
|14.73
|20
|14.41
|14.6
|50
|14.98
|14.85
|100
|15.43
|15.5
|200
|17.41
|16.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Parker Agrochem Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 41.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 22, 2026, 09:44 PM IST IST
|Parker Agrochem - Board Meeting Intimation for Taking On Record Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th Jun
|Jul 03, 2026, 01:56 AM IST IST
|Parker Agrochem - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Parker Agrochem - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
|May 18, 2026, 09:57 PM IST IST
|Parker Agrochem - Non Applicability Of Regulation 24A
|May 12, 2026, 09:51 PM IST IST
|Parker Agrochem - Board Meeting Intimation for Taking On Record Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 3
Source: Dion Global
Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1993PLC020102 and registration number is 020102. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Storage and warehousing[includes general merchandise warehouses and warehousing of furniture, automobiles, gas and oil, chemicals, textiles etc. also included is storage of goods in foreign trade zones]. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parker Agrochem Exports is ₹14.99 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Parker Agrochem Exports is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Parker Agrochem Exports is ₹7.16 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Parker Agrochem Exports are ₹14.99 and ₹14.99.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parker Agrochem Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parker Agrochem Exports is ₹24.00 and 52-week low of Parker Agrochem Exports is ₹12.58 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Parker Agrochem Exports has shown returns of -1.38% over the past day, -3.04% for the past month, 2.67% over 3 months, -1.38% over 1 year, 14.41% across 3 years, and 25.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parker Agrochem Exports are 8.32 and 1.51 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global