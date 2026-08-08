What is the share price of Parker Agrochem Exports? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parker Agrochem Exports is ₹14.99 as on .

What kind of stock is Parker Agrochem Exports? The Parker Agrochem Exports is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Parker Agrochem Exports? The market cap of Parker Agrochem Exports is ₹7.16 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Parker Agrochem Exports? Today’s highest and lowest price of Parker Agrochem Exports are ₹14.99 and ₹14.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parker Agrochem Exports? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parker Agrochem Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parker Agrochem Exports is ₹24.00 and 52-week low of Parker Agrochem Exports is ₹12.58 as on .

How has the Parker Agrochem Exports performed historically in terms of returns? The Parker Agrochem Exports has shown returns of -1.38% over the past day, -3.04% for the past month, 2.67% over 3 months, -1.38% over 1 year, 14.41% across 3 years, and 25.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Parker Agrochem Exports? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parker Agrochem Exports are 8.32 and 1.51 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global