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Parker Agrochem Exports Share Price

NSE
BSE

PARKER AGROCHEM EXPORTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Parker Agrochem Exports along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹14.99 Closed
-1.38₹ -0.21
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Parker Agrochem Exports Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.99₹14.99
₹14.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.58₹24.00
₹14.99
Open Price
₹14.99
Prev. Close
₹15.20
Volume
18

Source: Dion Global

Parker Agrochem Exports Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Parker Agrochem Exports		3.74-1.58-1.38-14.34-1.3814.4125.06
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-1.3120.0133.6642.46.7415.74
Redington		9.0930.6257.529.0845.631.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6915.9614.88417.7635.2558.44
MMTC		2.090.77-5.54-3.241.2319.386.28
SG Mart		1.826.0418.5475.24116.8671.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3954.42244.13923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-9.7929.824.3326.018.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9222.8216.0753.859.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-5.44-9.550.99-14.8971.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-4.99.46-1.73.7393.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-1.846.143.65.5411.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-15.17-27.59-42.63-46.18101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.913.16-6.321.78-9.423.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.11-6.436.81-24.125.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.157.8950.151,435.75324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-36.13-35.79-7.6222.28-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.541.14-2.16-2.911.488.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-8.21-13.93-19.11-35.99-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Parker Agrochem Exports has declined 1.38% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (42.40%), Redington (45.60%), Lloyds Enterprises (7.76%). From a 5 year perspective, Parker Agrochem Exports has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Parker Agrochem Exports Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Parker Agrochem Exports Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
514.9814.93
1014.2914.73
2014.4114.6
5014.9814.85
10015.4315.5
20017.4116.38

Source: Dion Global

Parker Agrochem Exports Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Parker Agrochem Exports remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 41.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Parker Agrochem Exports Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 22, 2026, 09:44 PM IST ISTParker Agrochem - Board Meeting Intimation for Taking On Record Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th Jun
Jul 03, 2026, 01:56 AM IST ISTParker Agrochem - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTParker Agrochem - Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
May 18, 2026, 09:57 PM IST ISTParker Agrochem - Non Applicability Of Regulation 24A
May 12, 2026, 09:51 PM IST ISTParker Agrochem - Board Meeting Intimation for Taking On Record Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 3

Source: Dion Global

About Parker Agrochem Exports

Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1993PLC020102 and registration number is 020102. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Storage and warehousing[includes general merchandise warehouses and warehousing of furniture, automobiles, gas and oil, chemicals, textiles etc. also included is storage of goods in foreign trade zones]. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jagdish R Acharya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shantaben J Acharya
    Director
  • Mr. Natvarlal J Acharya
    Director
  • Mr. Kamleshkumar C Soni
    Director
  • Mr. Nikeshkumar B Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Bharat K Shah
    Additional Director

FAQs on Parker Agrochem Exports Share Price

What is the share price of Parker Agrochem Exports?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parker Agrochem Exports is ₹14.99 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Parker Agrochem Exports?

The Parker Agrochem Exports is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Parker Agrochem Exports?

The market cap of Parker Agrochem Exports is ₹7.16 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Parker Agrochem Exports?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Parker Agrochem Exports are ₹14.99 and ₹14.99.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parker Agrochem Exports?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parker Agrochem Exports stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parker Agrochem Exports is ₹24.00 and 52-week low of Parker Agrochem Exports is ₹12.58 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Parker Agrochem Exports performed historically in terms of returns?

The Parker Agrochem Exports has shown returns of -1.38% over the past day, -3.04% for the past month, 2.67% over 3 months, -1.38% over 1 year, 14.41% across 3 years, and 25.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Parker Agrochem Exports?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parker Agrochem Exports are 8.32 and 1.51 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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