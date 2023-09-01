Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1993PLC020102 and registration number is 020102. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Storage and warehousing[includes general merchandise warehouses and warehousing of furniture, automobiles, gas and oil, chemicals, textiles etc. also included is storage of goods in foreign trade zones]. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.