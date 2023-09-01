Follow Us

PARKER AGROCHEM EXPORTS LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.31 Closed
4.920.53
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.61₹11.31
₹11.31
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.81₹12.88
₹11.31
Open Price
₹10.61
Prev. Close
₹10.78
Volume
774

Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.54
  • R211.78
  • R312.24
  • Pivot
    11.08
  • S110.84
  • S210.38
  • S310.14

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.5911.22
  • 109.5711.33
  • 209.5211.17
  • 50910.55
  • 1009.0910.07
  • 2008.549.64

Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.754.7226.7916.9634.1622.93-18.75
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd. Share Holdings

Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd.

Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110GJ1993PLC020102 and registration number is 020102. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Storage and warehousing[includes general merchandise warehouses and warehousing of furniture, automobiles, gas and oil, chemicals, textiles etc. also included is storage of goods in foreign trade zones]. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jagdish R Acharya
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. Shantaben J Acharya
    Director
  • Mr. Natvarlal J Acharya
    Director
  • Mr. Liladharbhai L Thakkar
    Director
  • Mr. Pravinkumar M Thakkar
    Director
  • Mr. Shankarlal S Thakkar
    Director

FAQs on Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd.?

The market cap of Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd. is ₹5.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd. is 6.55 and PB ratio of Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd. is 1.79 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd. is ₹11.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd. is ₹12.88 and 52-week low of Parker Agrochem Exports Ltd. is ₹6.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

