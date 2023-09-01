Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.91
|-0.07
|-11.31
|-27.10
|-43.65
|13.28
|11.71
|-2.65
|22.97
|57.19
|60.13
|122.61
|224.65
|272.38
|3.73
|23.55
|58.02
|97.30
|72.15
|122.13
|175.13
|3.74
|-10.85
|6.54
|33.87
|15.17
|92.38
|25.44
|-1.02
|-5.99
|0.57
|2.25
|2.65
|238.45
|205.97
|-3.06
|6.56
|18.68
|72.57
|67.94
|417.49
|178.54
|1.76
|6.68
|19.18
|14.50
|15.13
|108.40
|41.36
|2.16
|32.39
|34.75
|62.42
|-10.41
|-13.80
|-13.80
|2.72
|-6.85
|8.78
|16.82
|3.13
|375.23
|138.27
|-4.92
|14.49
|-5.28
|13.57
|247.69
|1,390.04
|1,390.04
|1.27
|6.23
|32.73
|52.36
|6.16
|32.10
|-6.77
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|-9.09
|10.58
|1.88
|-3.49
|87.41
|354.43
|630.36
|159.35
|5.15
|23.00
|52.03
|94.12
|200.98
|2,818.98
|1,079.59
|-0.97
|-1.92
|-8.51
|32.20
|23.86
|240.84
|24.92
|-6.93
|8.59
|25.73
|51.41
|20.79
|65.38
|22.16
|7.37
|8.27
|-9.12
|-11.90
|-4.62
|668.73
|559.32
|-2.54
|3.72
|-2.85
|-14.60
|-21.98
|-36.57
|-36.57
|0
|-8.00
|-32.35
|-42.50
|-69.33
|-51.06
|-97.02
|5.10
|46.23
|24.26
|45.39
|-11.02
|-11.02
|-11.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Apr, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|01 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Parin Furniture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36101GJ2006PLC049074 and registration number is 049074. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of furniture and fixtures. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Parin Furniture Ltd. is ₹80.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Parin Furniture Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Parin Furniture Ltd. is 1.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parin Furniture Ltd. is ₹72.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parin Furniture Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parin Furniture Ltd. is ₹133.80 and 52-week low of Parin Furniture Ltd. is ₹67.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.