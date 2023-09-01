Follow Us

PARIN FURNITURE LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | NSE
₹72.50 Closed
-4.67-3.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Parin Furniture Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹72.50₹74.00
₹72.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹67.70₹133.80
₹72.50
Open Price
₹74.00
Prev. Close
₹76.05
Volume
6,000

Parin Furniture Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R173.5
  • R274.5
  • R375
  • Pivot
    73
  • S172
  • S271.5
  • S370.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5129.0575.13
  • 10138.4575.83
  • 20123.3177.39
  • 5087.3882.2
  • 10073.9881.88
  • 20057.8573.5

Parin Furniture Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.91-0.07-11.31-27.10-43.6513.2811.71
-2.6522.9757.1960.13122.61224.65272.38
3.7323.5558.0297.3072.15122.13175.13
3.74-10.856.5433.8715.1792.3825.44
-1.02-5.990.572.252.65238.45205.97
-3.066.5618.6872.5767.94417.49178.54
1.766.6819.1814.5015.13108.4041.36
2.1632.3934.7562.42-10.41-13.80-13.80
2.72-6.858.7816.823.13375.23138.27
-4.9214.49-5.2813.57247.691,390.041,390.04
1.276.2332.7352.366.1632.10-6.77
-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09-9.09
10.581.88-3.4987.41354.43630.36159.35
5.1523.0052.0394.12200.982,818.981,079.59
-0.97-1.92-8.5132.2023.86240.8424.92
-6.938.5925.7351.4120.7965.3822.16
7.378.27-9.12-11.90-4.62668.73559.32
-2.543.72-2.85-14.60-21.98-36.57-36.57
0-8.00-32.35-42.50-69.33-51.06-97.02
5.1046.2324.2645.39-11.02-11.02-11.02

Parin Furniture Ltd. Share Holdings

Parin Furniture Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
01 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Parin Furniture Ltd.

Parin Furniture Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36101GJ2006PLC049074 and registration number is 049074. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of furniture and fixtures. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Umesh Dhirajlal Nandani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Parin Umeshbhai Nandani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Deven Dipesh Nandani
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Shweta Chirag Kathrani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dayalal Harjivanbhai Kesharia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pranav Vinodkumar Manek
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Parin Furniture Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Parin Furniture Ltd.?

The market cap of Parin Furniture Ltd. is ₹80.61 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Parin Furniture Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Parin Furniture Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Parin Furniture Ltd. is 1.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Parin Furniture Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parin Furniture Ltd. is ₹72.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parin Furniture Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parin Furniture Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parin Furniture Ltd. is ₹133.80 and 52-week low of Parin Furniture Ltd. is ₹67.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

