What is the Market Cap of Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. is ₹8.65 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. is -0.11 and PB ratio of Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. is -0.01 as on .

What is the share price of Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. is ₹2.90 as on .