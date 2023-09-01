Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|1.75
|0
|-23.68
|-10.77
|7.41
|-73.27
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|14 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 Feb, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|12 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1983PLC126481 and registration number is 126481. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. is ₹8.65 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.
P/E ratio of Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. is -0.11 and PB ratio of Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. is -0.01 as on Aug 21, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. is ₹2.90 as on Aug 21, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. is ₹4.80 and 52-week low of Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. is ₹2.70 as on Aug 21, 2023.