Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PARENTERAL DRUGS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹2.90 Closed
00
As on Aug 21, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.70₹2.90
₹2.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.70₹4.80
₹2.90
Open Price
₹2.70
Prev. Close
₹2.90
Volume
0

Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.97
  • R23.03
  • R33.17
  • Pivot
    2.83
  • S12.77
  • S22.63
  • S32.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.42.97
  • 104.053.06
  • 203.683.23
  • 503.573.45
  • 1003.553.51
  • 2003.413.7

Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
01.750-23.68-10.777.41-73.27
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
14 Feb, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Feb, 2022Board MeetingOthers
12 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd.

Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1983PLC126481 and registration number is 126481. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manohar Lal Gupta
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Gupta
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Govind Das Garg
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dharam Pal Khanna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dilip Kumar Sinha
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Deepali Garhewal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anil Mittal
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. is ₹8.65 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. is -0.11 and PB ratio of Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. is -0.01 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the share price of Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. is ₹2.90 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. is ₹4.80 and 52-week low of Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd. is ₹2.70 as on Aug 21, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data