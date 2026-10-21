Paras Healthcare has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 21, 2026 and will close on Oct 23, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹660.00-693.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|-2.17
|-13.6
|-13.53
|0.56
|-3.87
|15.65
|13.18
|Manipal Health Enterprises
|-5.72
|-15.67
|-5.53
|-5.53
|-5.53
|-1.88
|-1.13
|Max Healthcare Institute
|-3.6
|-22.18
|-24.71
|-17.93
|-31.38
|12.43
|19.37
|Aster DM Quality Care
|-3.29
|-11.84
|-18.16
|-1.82
|-7.11
|26.57
|28.73
|Fortis Healthcare
|-2.46
|-17.43
|-22.43
|-17.18
|-32.5
|30.47
|23.77
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|3.18
|-8.22
|-14.07
|-3.29
|-1.19
|18.22
|27.27
|Global Health
|-3.29
|-17.9
|-7.01
|14.71
|-10.57
|17.22
|24.42
|Dr. Lal Pathlabs
|-3.5
|-3.99
|8.88
|29.97
|17.16
|13.65
|0.9
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|-4.43
|-13.99
|-13.96
|0.04
|-5.75
|20.29
|24.48
|Molbio Diagnostics
|-2.51
|17.72
|37.74
|37.74
|37.74
|11.26
|6.61
|Dr. Agarwals Health Care
|-0.65
|-4.49
|-3.38
|3.87
|-13.35
|5.25
|3.12
|Vijaya Diagnostic Centre
|-2.72
|-12.08
|2.51
|33.69
|36.34
|34.05
|18.55
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare
|1.59
|-14.14
|-17.17
|-0.81
|-7.81
|4.71
|22.38
|Metropolis Healthcare
|-2.93
|-12.52
|-9.53
|9.19
|7.58
|11.28
|-6.51
|Park Medi World
|-3.27
|-19.97
|-18.33
|2.73
|54
|15.48
|9.02
|Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
|-1.79
|-13.71
|14.38
|30.55
|17.98
|38.94
|23.8
|Healthcare Global Enterprises
|-1.67
|-18.77
|-12.85
|-0.08
|-21.88
|15.76
|18.99
|Jupiter Life Line Hospitals
|0.76
|-11.49
|-21.73
|-5.21
|-22.31
|5.65
|2.54
|Thyrocare Technologies
|-5.7
|-17.58
|-15.21
|19.95
|13.74
|36.72
|4.5
Source: Dion Global
Paras Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85110HR1987PLC035823 and registration number is 035823. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1368.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global