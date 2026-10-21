Paras Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U85110HR1987PLC035823 and registration number is 035823. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Hospitals & Medical Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1368.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.