Here's the live share price of Parampara Dairy Delights along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Parampara Dairy Delights has declined 1.00% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 27.38%.

Parampara Dairy Delights’s current P/E of -6.25x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.