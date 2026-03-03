Here's the live share price of Parampara Dairy Delights along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Parampara Dairy Delights has declined 1.00% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 27.38%.
Parampara Dairy Delights’s current P/E of -6.25x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Parampara Dairy Delights
|4.90
|9.18
|57.35
|39.87
|27.38
|-19.29
|-1.00
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|2.80
|4.23
|5.82
|39.82
|3.67
|88.89
|36.85
|Time Technoplast
|-5.33
|-2.28
|-5.66
|-25.05
|1.35
|63.05
|43.03
|Safari Industries (India)
|-7.30
|-16.69
|-28.86
|-19.40
|-14.18
|18.63
|38.51
|EPL
|-1.70
|5.21
|4.64
|-9.00
|9.20
|8.68
|-1.97
|VIP Industries
|-3.80
|-6.34
|-2.37
|-18.62
|19.56
|-16.96
|-2.92
|AGI Greenpac
|-3.53
|-13.39
|-30.40
|-39.75
|-15.82
|16.24
|24.07
|Uflex
|1.09
|-4.27
|-3.07
|-15.35
|1.27
|5.56
|3.49
|Jindal Poly Films
|13.51
|58.04
|21.84
|4.47
|-2.07
|2.75
|0.79
|Polyplex Corporation
|3.85
|-2.08
|1.62
|-18.38
|-21.71
|-15.31
|-0.69
|Xpro India
|6.15
|-5.30
|-7.10
|-22.37
|-11.38
|19.12
|89.36
|Cosmo First
|5.31
|7.26
|-5.66
|-30.99
|20.44
|1.80
|10.71
|Huhtamaki India
|-2.38
|-6.98
|-20.60
|-26.11
|-4.08
|-5.25
|-9.10
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|-5.46
|-3.45
|-7.83
|-23.37
|-6.75
|9.23
|7.77
|Oricon Enterprises
|4.63
|2.79
|14.53
|26.34
|70.33
|47.38
|24.52
|Ester Industries
|3.45
|2.15
|-5.82
|-15.47
|-20.56
|0.95
|-2.28
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-7.32
|-11.97
|1.66
|-17.45
|43.02
|80.96
|42.74
|Commercial Syn Bags
|-19.57
|-7.72
|10.77
|2.02
|94.90
|21.86
|12.60
|Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC
|-7.72
|-9.91
|-29.83
|-7.40
|-47.78
|47.56
|65.60
|Kanpur Plastipack
|-8.18
|-13.97
|-13.25
|-19.95
|44.17
|26.53
|12.96
Over the last one year, Parampara Dairy Delights has gained 27.38% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (3.67%), Time Technoplast (1.35%), Safari Industries (India) (-14.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Parampara Dairy Delights has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (36.85%) and Time Technoplast (43.03%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.29
|10.48
|10
|10.45
|10.37
|20
|10.06
|9.98
|50
|8.55
|9.31
|100
|9.1
|9.84
|200
|12.41
|10.74
In the latest quarter, Parampara Dairy Delights saw a drop in promoter holding to 2.94%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 98.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Parampara Dairy Delights fact sheet for more information
Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25202GJ2011PLC065632 and registration number is 065632. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber and plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parampara Dairy Delights is ₹10.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Parampara Dairy Delights is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Parampara Dairy Delights is ₹11.23 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Parampara Dairy Delights are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parampara Dairy Delights stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parampara Dairy Delights is ₹11.20 and 52-week low of Parampara Dairy Delights is ₹5.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Parampara Dairy Delights has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 9.18% for the past month, 57.35% over 3 months, 27.38% over 1 year, -19.29% across 3 years, and -1.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parampara Dairy Delights are -6.25 and 1.29 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.