Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Parampara Dairy Delights Share Price

NSE
BSE

PARAMPARA DAIRY DELIGHTS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Parampara Dairy Delights along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.70 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Parampara Dairy Delights Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹10.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.75₹11.20
₹10.70
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹10.70

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Parampara Dairy Delights has declined 1.00% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 27.38%.

Parampara Dairy Delights’s current P/E of -6.25x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Parampara Dairy Delights Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Parampara Dairy Delights		4.909.1857.3539.8727.38-19.29-1.00
Garware Hi-Tech Films		2.804.235.8239.823.6788.8936.85
Time Technoplast		-5.33-2.28-5.66-25.051.3563.0543.03
Safari Industries (India)		-7.30-16.69-28.86-19.40-14.1818.6338.51
EPL		-1.705.214.64-9.009.208.68-1.97
VIP Industries		-3.80-6.34-2.37-18.6219.56-16.96-2.92
AGI Greenpac		-3.53-13.39-30.40-39.75-15.8216.2424.07
Uflex		1.09-4.27-3.07-15.351.275.563.49
Jindal Poly Films		13.5158.0421.844.47-2.072.750.79
Polyplex Corporation		3.85-2.081.62-18.38-21.71-15.31-0.69
Xpro India		6.15-5.30-7.10-22.37-11.3819.1289.36
Cosmo First		5.317.26-5.66-30.9920.441.8010.71
Huhtamaki India		-2.38-6.98-20.60-26.11-4.08-5.25-9.10
Everest Kanto Cylinder		-5.46-3.45-7.83-23.37-6.759.237.77
Oricon Enterprises		4.632.7914.5326.3470.3347.3824.52
Ester Industries		3.452.15-5.82-15.47-20.560.95-2.28
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-7.32-11.971.66-17.4543.0280.9642.74
Commercial Syn Bags		-19.57-7.7210.772.0294.9021.8612.60
Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC		-7.72-9.91-29.83-7.40-47.7847.5665.60
Kanpur Plastipack		-8.18-13.97-13.25-19.9544.1726.5312.96

Over the last one year, Parampara Dairy Delights has gained 27.38% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (3.67%), Time Technoplast (1.35%), Safari Industries (India) (-14.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Parampara Dairy Delights has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (36.85%) and Time Technoplast (43.03%).

Parampara Dairy Delights Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Parampara Dairy Delights Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.2910.48
1010.4510.37
2010.069.98
508.559.31
1009.19.84
20012.4110.74

Parampara Dairy Delights Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Parampara Dairy Delights saw a drop in promoter holding to 2.94%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 98.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Parampara Dairy Delights Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Parampara Dairy Delights fact sheet for more information

About Parampara Dairy Delights

Parampara Dairy Delights Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/05/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25202GJ2011PLC065632 and registration number is 065632. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of rubber and plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Savankumar S Shingala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Jayantibhai Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ankitkumar S Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shwetaben Arvindbhai Saparia
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Parampara Dairy Delights Share Price

What is the share price of Parampara Dairy Delights?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Parampara Dairy Delights is ₹10.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Parampara Dairy Delights?

The Parampara Dairy Delights is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Parampara Dairy Delights?

The market cap of Parampara Dairy Delights is ₹11.23 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Parampara Dairy Delights?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Parampara Dairy Delights are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Parampara Dairy Delights?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Parampara Dairy Delights stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Parampara Dairy Delights is ₹11.20 and 52-week low of Parampara Dairy Delights is ₹5.75 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Parampara Dairy Delights performed historically in terms of returns?

The Parampara Dairy Delights has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 9.18% for the past month, 57.35% over 3 months, 27.38% over 1 year, -19.29% across 3 years, and -1.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Parampara Dairy Delights?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Parampara Dairy Delights are -6.25 and 1.29 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Parampara Dairy Delights News

More Parampara Dairy Delights News
icon
Market Pulse