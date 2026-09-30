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Paramount Syntex Share Price

Sector
Textiles

Paramount Syntex has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 30, 2026 and will close on Oct 6, 2026. The price band has been set at 119.00-127.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Paramount Syntex Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Paramount Syntex Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KPR Mill		-3.51-8.16-4.4230.39-1.9812.8220.39
Vardhman Textiles		-3.93-7.43-16.331.1229.2512.388.2
Trident		-1.92-6.99-13.1-0.09-20.08-15.78-3.41
Indo Count Industries		-3.11-7.352.3774.2964.4224.867.81
Nitin Spinners		-0.37-3.398.2576.5178.3127.5523.8
Pashupati Cotspin		15.6111.267.1-5.132.8193.6163.24
Faze Three		-0.15-13.39-30.1311.71-14.184.826.61
Ambika Cotton Mills		-3.21-6.87-10.3135.28.990.34-1.92
Precot		-5.34-9.37-10.120.2753.8541.7221.85
Rajapalayam Mills		-0.09-6.06-7.78-4.62-4.62-1.56-0.94
Nahar Poly Films		-1.1-5.53-7.9113.25-21.54-2.85-0.86
AB Cotspin India		-3.12-7.4-10.84-50.61-55.2332.4937.54
Ashutosh Fibre		8.8311.1211.1211.1211.123.582.13
Ginni Filaments		-3.82-9.05-16.4520.26-13.9813.733.68
Shreedhar Spinners		-11.6937.14174.52174.52174.5240.0222.38
Aastha Spintex		-8.04-10.23-45.01-45.01-45.01-18.07-11.27
DCM Nouvelle		-1.63-8.6618.5779.5112.540.12-2.87
Ashima		2.55-13.178.4336.5-28.37-0.04-2.23
Axita Cotton		-2.25-1.013.72-8.87-1.14-17.04-3.46

Source: Dion Global

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About Paramount Syntex

Paramount Syntex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17110MH1996PLC097972 and registration number is 097972. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 122.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Punit Arora
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Kumkum Arora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sharad Kumar Srivastava
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Shilpi Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mohit Bedi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Chhabra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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