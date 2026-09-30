Paramount Syntex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17110MH1996PLC097972 and registration number is 097972. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 122.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.