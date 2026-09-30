Paramount Syntex has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 30, 2026 and will close on Oct 6, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹119.00-127.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KPR Mill
|-3.51
|-8.16
|-4.42
|30.39
|-1.98
|12.82
|20.39
|Vardhman Textiles
|-3.93
|-7.43
|-16.33
|1.12
|29.25
|12.38
|8.2
|Trident
|-1.92
|-6.99
|-13.1
|-0.09
|-20.08
|-15.78
|-3.41
|Indo Count Industries
|-3.11
|-7.35
|2.37
|74.29
|64.42
|24.86
|7.81
|Nitin Spinners
|-0.37
|-3.39
|8.25
|76.51
|78.31
|27.55
|23.8
|Pashupati Cotspin
|15.61
|11.26
|7.1
|-5.1
|32.81
|93.61
|63.24
|Faze Three
|-0.15
|-13.39
|-30.13
|11.71
|-14.18
|4.82
|6.61
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|-3.21
|-6.87
|-10.31
|35.2
|8.99
|0.34
|-1.92
|Precot
|-5.34
|-9.37
|-10.1
|20.27
|53.85
|41.72
|21.85
|Rajapalayam Mills
|-0.09
|-6.06
|-7.78
|-4.62
|-4.62
|-1.56
|-0.94
|Nahar Poly Films
|-1.1
|-5.53
|-7.91
|13.25
|-21.54
|-2.85
|-0.86
|AB Cotspin India
|-3.12
|-7.4
|-10.84
|-50.61
|-55.23
|32.49
|37.54
|Ashutosh Fibre
|8.83
|11.12
|11.12
|11.12
|11.12
|3.58
|2.13
|Ginni Filaments
|-3.82
|-9.05
|-16.45
|20.26
|-13.98
|13.73
|3.68
|Shreedhar Spinners
|-11.69
|37.14
|174.52
|174.52
|174.52
|40.02
|22.38
|Aastha Spintex
|-8.04
|-10.23
|-45.01
|-45.01
|-45.01
|-18.07
|-11.27
|DCM Nouvelle
|-1.63
|-8.66
|18.57
|79.51
|12.54
|0.12
|-2.87
|Ashima
|2.55
|-13.17
|8.43
|36.5
|-28.37
|-0.04
|-2.23
|Axita Cotton
|-2.25
|-1.01
|3.72
|-8.87
|-1.14
|-17.04
|-3.46
Source: Dion Global
Paramount Syntex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/03/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U17110MH1996PLC097972 and registration number is 097972. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 122.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global