Here's the live share price of Paramount Dye Tec along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Paramount Dye Tec has declined 17.26% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -30.08%.
Paramount Dye Tec’s current P/E of 4.07x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Paramount Dye Tec
|-6.21
|-2.81
|-21.55
|-31.97
|-29.66
|-27.08
|-17.26
|Garware Technical Fibres
|-2.17
|-15.14
|-7.57
|-18.52
|-17.99
|2.63
|3.97
|Sanathan Textiles
|-2.66
|-8.02
|-12.85
|-21.54
|27.82
|1.18
|0.71
|Jindal Worldwide
|-4.06
|-13.38
|-26.00
|-35.94
|-69.66
|-27.98
|16.33
|GHCL Textiles
|-5.55
|-6.20
|0.77
|-7.06
|-0.82
|2.45
|1.46
|Sutlej Textiles & Industries
|-2.62
|-3.48
|-10.60
|-19.24
|-16.52
|-14.10
|-6.86
|Shree Karni Fabcom
|-4.59
|-10.75
|-20.11
|-18.79
|-29.98
|14.98
|8.74
|Kesoram Industries
|-1.90
|-3.51
|64.49
|66.04
|-95.60
|-47.04
|-33.47
|Bannari Amman Spinning Mills
|-5.85
|-14.83
|-27.71
|-26.26
|-29.65
|-18.87
|-12.26
|Ken Enterprises
|-3.19
|-0.38
|-13.85
|-14.78
|-16.49
|-21.21
|-13.33
|SEL Manufacturing Company
|-8.62
|2.02
|-3.46
|-6.05
|8.46
|-49.30
|186.05
|Digjam
|1.94
|-8.82
|14.52
|-21.37
|34.92
|-22.57
|21.58
|Banaras Beads
|-4.36
|-4.69
|-9.45
|14.66
|3.48
|13.61
|16.73
|Shiva Mills
|1.01
|-0.94
|-12.02
|-23.94
|-27.00
|-12.65
|3.13
|Vaxtex Cotfab
|-8.14
|4.64
|-3.33
|79.65
|156.96
|-9.14
|4.57
|SVP Global Textiles
|-5.02
|-16.96
|-51.78
|-25.07
|-10.69
|-42.51
|-51.71
|STL Global
|-3.16
|-3.01
|-9.34
|-11.16
|4.28
|-5.05
|5.24
|Laxmi Cotspin
|-18.40
|10.28
|-27.45
|-39.69
|-31.18
|-9.90
|8.40
|Morarjee Textiles
|-9.01
|-9.52
|-14.44
|-26.17
|6.25
|-31.73
|-14.21
|Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills
|-10.80
|-10.95
|-14.30
|-24.26
|-22.05
|-42.21
|-28.03
Over the last one year, Paramount Dye Tec has declined 29.66% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-17.99%), Sanathan Textiles (27.82%), Jindal Worldwide (-69.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Paramount Dye Tec has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (3.97%) and Sanathan Textiles (0.71%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|45.65
|44.94
|10
|45.62
|45.32
|20
|44.96
|46.04
|50
|49.54
|48.71
|100
|52.34
|52.17
|200
|56.13
|58.47
In the latest quarter, Paramount Dye Tec remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.98%, FII holding fell to 0.95%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Paramount Dye Tec fact sheet for more information
Paramount Dye Tec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U13114PB2024PLC060422 and registration number is 060422. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paramount Dye Tec is ₹41.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Paramount Dye Tec is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Paramount Dye Tec is ₹28.81 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Paramount Dye Tec are ₹41.50 and ₹41.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paramount Dye Tec stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paramount Dye Tec is ₹73.90 and 52-week low of Paramount Dye Tec is ₹36.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Paramount Dye Tec has shown returns of -3.49% over the past day, 0.61% for the past month, -20.12% over 3 months, -30.08% over 1 year, -27.08% across 3 years, and -17.26% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paramount Dye Tec are 4.07 and 0.44 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.