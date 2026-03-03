Facebook Pixel Code
Paramount Dye Tec Share Price

NSE
BSE

PARAMOUNT DYE TEC

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Paramount Dye Tec along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹41.50 Closed
-3.49₹ -1.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Paramount Dye Tec Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.00₹41.50
₹41.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.35₹73.90
₹41.50
Open Price
₹41.00
Prev. Close
₹43.00
Volume
2,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Paramount Dye Tec has declined 17.26% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -30.08%.

Paramount Dye Tec’s current P/E of 4.07x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Paramount Dye Tec Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Paramount Dye Tec		-6.21-2.81-21.55-31.97-29.66-27.08-17.26
Garware Technical Fibres		-2.17-15.14-7.57-18.52-17.992.633.97
Sanathan Textiles		-2.66-8.02-12.85-21.5427.821.180.71
Jindal Worldwide		-4.06-13.38-26.00-35.94-69.66-27.9816.33
GHCL Textiles		-5.55-6.200.77-7.06-0.822.451.46
Sutlej Textiles & Industries		-2.62-3.48-10.60-19.24-16.52-14.10-6.86
Shree Karni Fabcom		-4.59-10.75-20.11-18.79-29.9814.988.74
Kesoram Industries		-1.90-3.5164.4966.04-95.60-47.04-33.47
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills		-5.85-14.83-27.71-26.26-29.65-18.87-12.26
Ken Enterprises		-3.19-0.38-13.85-14.78-16.49-21.21-13.33
SEL Manufacturing Company		-8.622.02-3.46-6.058.46-49.30186.05
Digjam		1.94-8.8214.52-21.3734.92-22.5721.58
Banaras Beads		-4.36-4.69-9.4514.663.4813.6116.73
Shiva Mills		1.01-0.94-12.02-23.94-27.00-12.653.13
Vaxtex Cotfab		-8.144.64-3.3379.65156.96-9.144.57
SVP Global Textiles		-5.02-16.96-51.78-25.07-10.69-42.51-51.71
STL Global		-3.16-3.01-9.34-11.164.28-5.055.24
Laxmi Cotspin		-18.4010.28-27.45-39.69-31.18-9.908.40
Morarjee Textiles		-9.01-9.52-14.44-26.176.25-31.73-14.21
Mahalaxmi Fabric Mills		-10.80-10.95-14.30-24.26-22.05-42.21-28.03

Over the last one year, Paramount Dye Tec has declined 29.66% compared to peers like Garware Technical Fibres (-17.99%), Sanathan Textiles (27.82%), Jindal Worldwide (-69.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Paramount Dye Tec has underperformed peers relative to Garware Technical Fibres (3.97%) and Sanathan Textiles (0.71%).

Paramount Dye Tec Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Paramount Dye Tec Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
545.6544.94
1045.6245.32
2044.9646.04
5049.5448.71
10052.3452.17
20056.1358.47

Paramount Dye Tec Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Paramount Dye Tec remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 4.98%, FII holding fell to 0.95%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Paramount Dye Tec Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company.

About Paramount Dye Tec

Paramount Dye Tec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/01/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U13114PB2024PLC060422 and registration number is 060422. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 77.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Ms. Kunal Arora
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Ms. Palki Arora
    Director
  • Mr. Rupesh
    Director
  • Ms. Divya
    Director
  • Mr. Manish
    Director
  • Mr. Prabir Singh
    Director

FAQs on Paramount Dye Tec Share Price

What is the share price of Paramount Dye Tec?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paramount Dye Tec is ₹41.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Paramount Dye Tec?

The Paramount Dye Tec is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Paramount Dye Tec?

The market cap of Paramount Dye Tec is ₹28.81 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Paramount Dye Tec?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Paramount Dye Tec are ₹41.50 and ₹41.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paramount Dye Tec?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paramount Dye Tec stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paramount Dye Tec is ₹73.90 and 52-week low of Paramount Dye Tec is ₹36.35 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Paramount Dye Tec performed historically in terms of returns?

The Paramount Dye Tec has shown returns of -3.49% over the past day, 0.61% for the past month, -20.12% over 3 months, -30.08% over 1 year, -27.08% across 3 years, and -17.26% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Paramount Dye Tec?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paramount Dye Tec are 4.07 and 0.44 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Paramount Dye Tec News

