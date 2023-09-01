What is the Market Cap of Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd.? The market cap of Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd. is ₹20.39 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd. is 94.81 and PB ratio of Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd. is 1.01 as on .

What is the share price of Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd. is ₹42.00 as on .