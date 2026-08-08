Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Paramount Cosmetics (I) Share Price

NSE
BSE

PARAMOUNT COSMETICS (I)

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Personal Care

Here's the live share price of Paramount Cosmetics (I) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹38.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Paramount Cosmetics (I) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.00₹38.00
₹38.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.70₹48.85
₹38.00
Open Price
₹38.00
Prev. Close
₹38.00
Volume
32

Source: Dion Global

Paramount Cosmetics (I) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Paramount Cosmetics (I)		0.9014.054.17-2.31-2.56-0.203.59
Hindustan Unilever		-0.97-5.87-8.47-14.53-17.36-6.78-2.68
Godrej Consumer Products		-1.99-4.421.25-12.36-14.090.591.48
Dabur India		-2.49-9.28-12.56-20.17-20.59-10.08-6.72
Colgate-Palmolive (India)		-2.69-2.75-6.78-6.21-9.840.454.12
Godrej Industries		-0.967.626.3225.2017.5440.4417.40
Cupid		13.7518.6199.96211.76680.74350.70155.11
Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare		-0.86-5.40-13.92-28.73-35.56-18.11-7.60
Gillette India		1.01-2.05-3.00-12.00-27.7111.485.43
Emami		3.43-1.07-9.35-18.77-29.26-3.74-6.18
Honasa Consumer		5.872.4434.3361.9981.0212.187.14
Jyothy Labs		3.898.84-20.00-17.33-36.84-13.573.94
Bajaj Consumer Care		2.01-13.712.4240.47137.7232.5815.07
S H Kelkar & Company		1.9425.417.84-5.68-31.249.660.61
Ganesh Consumer Products		-9.34-17.66-23.51-17.87-45.04-18.09-11.28
Kaya		-2.4910.753.61-22.37-38.69-11.12-10.64
Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech		-5.48-6.11-50.04-55.55-75.42-34.5356.37
Recode Studios		0.5815.341.011.011.010.330.20
Radix Industries (India)		-3.34-13.46-19.45-25.88-22.6810.8926.97
H. R. Hygiene Products		-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-9.73-3.35-2.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Paramount Cosmetics (I) has declined 2.56% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Paramount Cosmetics (I) has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).

Paramount Cosmetics (I) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Paramount Cosmetics (I) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
537.2837.82
1035.636.91
2034.6135.84
5034.4735.14
10035.235.39
20036.3136.47

Source: Dion Global

Paramount Cosmetics (I) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Paramount Cosmetics (I) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Paramount Cosmetics (I) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 04:14 PM IST ISTParamount Cosmet - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarter Ended 30.06.2026 To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Resu
Jul 14, 2026, 03:49 PM IST ISTParamount Cosmet - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 23, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTParamount Cosmet - Change In Official E-Mail ID Of The Company.
Jun 18, 2026, 10:00 PM IST ISTParamount Cosmet - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jun 18, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTParamount Cosmet - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of 2Nd Board Meeting For The Financial Year 2026- 27 .

Source: Dion Global

About Paramount Cosmetics (I)

Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24240GJ1985PLC008282 and registration number is 008282. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of soap and detergents, cleaning and polishing preparations, perfumes and toilet preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Hiitesh Topiiwaalla
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Aartii Topiwaala
    Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar Tyagi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishwaskumar Ashokkumar Sharma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Paramount Cosmetics (I) Share Price

What is the share price of Paramount Cosmetics (I)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paramount Cosmetics (I) is ₹38.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Paramount Cosmetics (I)?

The Paramount Cosmetics (I) is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Paramount Cosmetics (I)?

The market cap of Paramount Cosmetics (I) is ₹18.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Paramount Cosmetics (I)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Paramount Cosmetics (I) are ₹38.00 and ₹38.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paramount Cosmetics (I)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paramount Cosmetics (I) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paramount Cosmetics (I) is ₹48.85 and 52-week low of Paramount Cosmetics (I) is ₹30.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Paramount Cosmetics (I) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Paramount Cosmetics (I) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 14.05% for the past month, 4.17% over 3 months, -2.56% over 1 year, -0.2% across 3 years, and 3.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Paramount Cosmetics (I)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paramount Cosmetics (I) are 463.41 and 0.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Paramount Cosmetics (I) News

More Paramount Cosmetics (I) News
Market Pulse