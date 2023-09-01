Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|10.70
|16.41
|16.99
|13.67
|-17.49
|147.79
|49.47
|-2.43
|-1.81
|-7.14
|1.62
|-3.88
|15.80
|47.44
|-2.26
|-1.40
|-4.40
|10.47
|9.14
|52.97
|5.51
|-0.89
|-2.80
|-0.58
|4.86
|-2.89
|13.22
|18.67
|1.72
|2.15
|2.43
|15.06
|8.19
|52.55
|57.46
|-1.68
|-3.40
|20.36
|31.00
|15.56
|40.50
|64.65
|4.24
|3.86
|18.60
|16.00
|15.73
|61.40
|59.41
|4.55
|15.81
|38.19
|35.43
|8.79
|47.76
|-7.67
|0.48
|12.59
|12.21
|28.71
|13.37
|19.12
|-14.21
|1.05
|-3.23
|24.87
|18.76
|1.24
|4.11
|-19.03
|8.04
|19.48
|75.76
|91.38
|95.23
|157.15
|71.54
|0.94
|10.12
|11.16
|12.42
|-1.12
|-1.38
|-7.01
|1.99
|16.70
|38.91
|61.57
|56.35
|51.82
|-39.80
|1.42
|0.55
|-6.25
|-4.50
|-27.74
|1,541.56
|104.25
|8.45
|-3.65
|7.77
|-26.73
|56.47
|5,048.11
|656.56
|-0.69
|3.15
|11.23
|33.08
|9.06
|67.47
|-63.54
|0.63
|-4.23
|-14.18
|-8.27
|-67.25
|-51.23
|-51.23
|1.37
|4.14
|9.42
|14.90
|19.82
|15.78
|31.49
|-9.51
|14.82
|40.38
|41.72
|1.41
|39.88
|-23.78
|6.25
|10.80
|-31.74
|-29.52
|-47.50
|-32.89
|-16.98
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|19 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24240GJ1985PLC008282 and registration number is 008282. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of soap and detergents, cleaning and polishing preparations, perfumes and toilet preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd. is ₹20.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd. is 94.81 and PB ratio of Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd. is 1.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd. is ₹42.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd. is ₹56.45 and 52-week low of Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd. is ₹28.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.