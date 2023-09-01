Follow Us

PARAMOUNT COSMETICS (I) LTD.

Sector : Personal Care | Smallcap | BSE
₹42.00 Closed
5.372.14
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.50₹42.00
₹42.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.45₹56.45
₹42.00
Open Price
₹42.00
Prev. Close
₹39.86
Volume
9,270

Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R143.17
  • R244.33
  • R346.67
  • Pivot
    40.83
  • S139.67
  • S237.33
  • S336.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 545.838.94
  • 1045.9138.33
  • 2045.9737.7
  • 5047.1436.9
  • 10046.1436.84
  • 20051.2238.25

Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
10.7016.4116.9913.67-17.49147.7949.47
-2.43-1.81-7.141.62-3.8815.8047.44
-2.26-1.40-4.4010.479.1452.975.51
-0.89-2.80-0.584.86-2.8913.2218.67
1.722.152.4315.068.1952.5557.46
-1.68-3.4020.3631.0015.5640.5064.65
4.243.8618.6016.0015.7361.4059.41
4.5515.8138.1935.438.7947.76-7.67
0.4812.5912.2128.7113.3719.12-14.21
1.05-3.2324.8718.761.244.11-19.03
8.0419.4875.7691.3895.23157.1571.54
0.9410.1211.1612.42-1.12-1.38-7.01
1.9916.7038.9161.5756.3551.82-39.80
1.420.55-6.25-4.50-27.741,541.56104.25
8.45-3.657.77-26.7356.475,048.11656.56
-0.693.1511.2333.089.0667.47-63.54
0.63-4.23-14.18-8.27-67.25-51.23-51.23
1.374.149.4214.9019.8215.7831.49
-9.5114.8240.3841.721.4139.88-23.78
6.2510.80-31.74-29.52-47.50-32.89-16.98

Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd. Share Holdings

Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
19 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd.

Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24240GJ1985PLC008282 and registration number is 008282. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of soap and detergents, cleaning and polishing preparations, perfumes and toilet preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hiitesh Topiiwaalla
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Aartii Topiwaala
    Director
  • Mr. Shishir B Desai
    Independent Director
  • Mr. V N Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd.?

The market cap of Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd. is ₹20.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd. is 94.81 and PB ratio of Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd. is 1.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd. is ₹42.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd. is ₹56.45 and 52-week low of Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd. is ₹28.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

