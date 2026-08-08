What is the share price of Paramount Cosmetics (I)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paramount Cosmetics (I) is ₹38.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Paramount Cosmetics (I)? The Paramount Cosmetics (I) is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Paramount Cosmetics (I)? The market cap of Paramount Cosmetics (I) is ₹18.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Paramount Cosmetics (I)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Paramount Cosmetics (I) are ₹38.00 and ₹38.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paramount Cosmetics (I)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paramount Cosmetics (I) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paramount Cosmetics (I) is ₹48.85 and 52-week low of Paramount Cosmetics (I) is ₹30.70 as on .

How has the Paramount Cosmetics (I) performed historically in terms of returns? The Paramount Cosmetics (I) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 14.05% for the past month, 4.17% over 3 months, -2.56% over 1 year, -0.2% across 3 years, and 3.59% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Paramount Cosmetics (I)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paramount Cosmetics (I) are 463.41 and 0.90 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global