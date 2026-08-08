Here's the live share price of Paramount Cosmetics (I) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Paramount Cosmetics (I)
|0.90
|14.05
|4.17
|-2.31
|-2.56
|-0.20
|3.59
|Hindustan Unilever
|-0.97
|-5.87
|-8.47
|-14.53
|-17.36
|-6.78
|-2.68
|Godrej Consumer Products
|-1.99
|-4.42
|1.25
|-12.36
|-14.09
|0.59
|1.48
|Dabur India
|-2.49
|-9.28
|-12.56
|-20.17
|-20.59
|-10.08
|-6.72
|Colgate-Palmolive (India)
|-2.69
|-2.75
|-6.78
|-6.21
|-9.84
|0.45
|4.12
|Godrej Industries
|-0.96
|7.62
|6.32
|25.20
|17.54
|40.44
|17.40
|Cupid
|13.75
|18.61
|99.96
|211.76
|680.74
|350.70
|155.11
|Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Healthcare
|-0.86
|-5.40
|-13.92
|-28.73
|-35.56
|-18.11
|-7.60
|Gillette India
|1.01
|-2.05
|-3.00
|-12.00
|-27.71
|11.48
|5.43
|Emami
|3.43
|-1.07
|-9.35
|-18.77
|-29.26
|-3.74
|-6.18
|Honasa Consumer
|5.87
|2.44
|34.33
|61.99
|81.02
|12.18
|7.14
|Jyothy Labs
|3.89
|8.84
|-20.00
|-17.33
|-36.84
|-13.57
|3.94
|Bajaj Consumer Care
|2.01
|-13.71
|2.42
|40.47
|137.72
|32.58
|15.07
|S H Kelkar & Company
|1.94
|25.41
|7.84
|-5.68
|-31.24
|9.66
|0.61
|Ganesh Consumer Products
|-9.34
|-17.66
|-23.51
|-17.87
|-45.04
|-18.09
|-11.28
|Kaya
|-2.49
|10.75
|3.61
|-22.37
|-38.69
|-11.12
|-10.64
|Polo Queen Industrial and Fintech
|-5.48
|-6.11
|-50.04
|-55.55
|-75.42
|-34.53
|56.37
|Recode Studios
|0.58
|15.34
|1.01
|1.01
|1.01
|0.33
|0.20
|Radix Industries (India)
|-3.34
|-13.46
|-19.45
|-25.88
|-22.68
|10.89
|26.97
|H. R. Hygiene Products
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-9.73
|-3.35
|-2.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Paramount Cosmetics (I) has declined 2.56% compared to peers like Hindustan Unilever (-17.36%), Godrej Consumer Products (-14.09%), Dabur India (-20.59%). From a 5 year perspective, Paramount Cosmetics (I) has underperformed peers relative to Hindustan Unilever (-2.68%) and Godrej Consumer Products (1.48%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|37.28
|37.82
|10
|35.6
|36.91
|20
|34.61
|35.84
|50
|34.47
|35.14
|100
|35.2
|35.39
|200
|36.31
|36.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Paramount Cosmetics (I) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 04:14 PM IST IST
|Paramount Cosmet - Board Meeting Intimation for Quarter Ended 30.06.2026 To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Resu
|Jul 14, 2026, 03:49 PM IST IST
|Paramount Cosmet - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 23, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Paramount Cosmet - Change In Official E-Mail ID Of The Company.
|Jun 18, 2026, 10:00 PM IST IST
|Paramount Cosmet - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jun 18, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Paramount Cosmet - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of 2Nd Board Meeting For The Financial Year 2026- 27 .
Source: Dion Global
Paramount Cosmetics (I) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24240GJ1985PLC008282 and registration number is 008282. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of soap and detergents, cleaning and polishing preparations, perfumes and toilet preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 21.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paramount Cosmetics (I) is ₹38.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Paramount Cosmetics (I) is operating in the Personal Care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Paramount Cosmetics (I) is ₹18.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Paramount Cosmetics (I) are ₹38.00 and ₹38.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paramount Cosmetics (I) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paramount Cosmetics (I) is ₹48.85 and 52-week low of Paramount Cosmetics (I) is ₹30.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Paramount Cosmetics (I) has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 14.05% for the past month, 4.17% over 3 months, -2.56% over 1 year, -0.2% across 3 years, and 3.59% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paramount Cosmetics (I) are 463.41 and 0.90 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global