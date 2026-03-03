Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Paramatrix Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

PARAMATRIX TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Paramatrix Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹69.60 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:41 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Paramatrix Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹69.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.60₹108.95
₹69.60
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹69.60

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Paramatrix Technologies has declined 10.44% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -16.95%.

Paramatrix Technologies’s current P/E of 12.70x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Paramatrix Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Paramatrix Technologies		2.05-7.32-15.89-18.21-16.95-16.79-10.44
Tata Consultancy Services		1.55-18.97-17.81-15.63-25.18-7.87-3.10
Infosys		1.05-22.17-18.36-12.86-24.56-4.49-0.83
HCL Technologies		2.37-19.13-16.43-6.49-12.817.007.27
Wipro		-0.78-18.18-22.03-20.43-29.970.57-1.83
Tech Mahindra		0-21.62-12.73-10.79-9.897.436.63
LTIMindtree		-2.15-27.13-28.49-15.15-8.89-2.212.40
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.27-6.884.0422.6222.627.034.16
Persistent Systems		0.24-25.57-26.18-12.92-11.7024.3140.76
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.10-12.50-15.20-18.60-12.6229.5016.23
MphasiS		1.46-20.00-21.16-22.03-0.442.755.87
Coforge		-4.08-32.09-39.21-32.86-20.9810.9316.80
Hexaware Technologies		-2.22-35.71-38.46-37.75-42.38-15.10-9.36
Tata Elxsi		-1.08-19.22-14.01-18.02-18.45-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.44-11.99-13.52-15.25-12.89-23.82-15.06
Pine Labs		-10.74-19.04-26.71-27.68-27.68-10.24-6.28
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.80-40.08-37.99-37.41-3.4339.77
Zensar Technologies		5.77-15.49-23.02-27.00-19.1428.2713.52
Fractal Analytics		-9.66-11.29-11.29-11.29-11.29-3.91-2.37
TBO Tek		-10.22-19.64-30.43-26.11-1.71-5.80-3.52

Over the last one year, Paramatrix Technologies has declined 16.95% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Paramatrix Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).

Paramatrix Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Paramatrix Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
570.9271.51
1073.5472.75
2074.5174.35
5077.7377.5
10082.1281.39
20086.3786.83

Paramatrix Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Paramatrix Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.96%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Paramatrix Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Paramatrix Technologies fact sheet for more information

About Paramatrix Technologies

Paramatrix Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200MH2004PLC144890 and registration number is 144890. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Mukesh Keshubhai Thumar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Bhavna Mukesh Thumar
    Non Ind.& Exe.Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Pandurang Goriwale
    Non Ind.& Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Sangita Bhamesh Kamble
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shivani Shivshankar Tiwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Paramatrix Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Paramatrix Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paramatrix Technologies is ₹69.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Paramatrix Technologies?

The Paramatrix Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Paramatrix Technologies?

The market cap of Paramatrix Technologies is ₹80.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Paramatrix Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Paramatrix Technologies are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paramatrix Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paramatrix Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paramatrix Technologies is ₹108.95 and 52-week low of Paramatrix Technologies is ₹63.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Paramatrix Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Paramatrix Technologies has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -7.32% for the past month, -15.89% over 3 months, -16.95% over 1 year, -16.79% across 3 years, and -10.44% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Paramatrix Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paramatrix Technologies are 12.70 and 1.26 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Paramatrix Technologies News

More Paramatrix Technologies News
icon
Market Pulse