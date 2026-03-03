Here's the live share price of Paramatrix Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Paramatrix Technologies has declined 10.44% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -16.95%.
Paramatrix Technologies’s current P/E of 12.70x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Paramatrix Technologies
|2.05
|-7.32
|-15.89
|-18.21
|-16.95
|-16.79
|-10.44
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.55
|-18.97
|-17.81
|-15.63
|-25.18
|-7.87
|-3.10
|Infosys
|1.05
|-22.17
|-18.36
|-12.86
|-24.56
|-4.49
|-0.83
|HCL Technologies
|2.37
|-19.13
|-16.43
|-6.49
|-12.81
|7.00
|7.27
|Wipro
|-0.78
|-18.18
|-22.03
|-20.43
|-29.97
|0.57
|-1.83
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.62
|-12.73
|-10.79
|-9.89
|7.43
|6.63
|LTIMindtree
|-2.15
|-27.13
|-28.49
|-15.15
|-8.89
|-2.21
|2.40
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.27
|-6.88
|4.04
|22.62
|22.62
|7.03
|4.16
|Persistent Systems
|0.24
|-25.57
|-26.18
|-12.92
|-11.70
|24.31
|40.76
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.10
|-12.50
|-15.20
|-18.60
|-12.62
|29.50
|16.23
|MphasiS
|1.46
|-20.00
|-21.16
|-22.03
|-0.44
|2.75
|5.87
|Coforge
|-4.08
|-32.09
|-39.21
|-32.86
|-20.98
|10.93
|16.80
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.22
|-35.71
|-38.46
|-37.75
|-42.38
|-15.10
|-9.36
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.08
|-19.22
|-14.01
|-18.02
|-18.45
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.44
|-11.99
|-13.52
|-15.25
|-12.89
|-23.82
|-15.06
|Pine Labs
|-10.74
|-19.04
|-26.71
|-27.68
|-27.68
|-10.24
|-6.28
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.80
|-40.08
|-37.99
|-37.41
|-3.43
|39.77
|Zensar Technologies
|5.77
|-15.49
|-23.02
|-27.00
|-19.14
|28.27
|13.52
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.66
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-3.91
|-2.37
|TBO Tek
|-10.22
|-19.64
|-30.43
|-26.11
|-1.71
|-5.80
|-3.52
Over the last one year, Paramatrix Technologies has declined 16.95% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Paramatrix Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|70.92
|71.51
|10
|73.54
|72.75
|20
|74.51
|74.35
|50
|77.73
|77.5
|100
|82.12
|81.39
|200
|86.37
|86.83
In the latest quarter, Paramatrix Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 0.96%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Paramatrix Technologies fact sheet for more information
Paramatrix Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72200MH2004PLC144890 and registration number is 144890. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paramatrix Technologies is ₹69.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Paramatrix Technologies is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Paramatrix Technologies is ₹80.10 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Paramatrix Technologies are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paramatrix Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paramatrix Technologies is ₹108.95 and 52-week low of Paramatrix Technologies is ₹63.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Paramatrix Technologies has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -7.32% for the past month, -15.89% over 3 months, -16.95% over 1 year, -16.79% across 3 years, and -10.44% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paramatrix Technologies are 12.70 and 1.26 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.