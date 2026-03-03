Facebook Pixel Code
Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical Share Price

NSE
BSE

PARAGON FINE & SPECIALITY CHEMICAL

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Paints and Pigments

Here's the live share price of Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹45.70 Closed
-2.04₹ -0.95
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.60₹45.70
₹45.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.10₹78.95
₹45.70
Open Price
₹44.50
Prev. Close
₹46.65
Volume
33,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical has declined 26.55% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -37.31%.

Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical’s current P/E of 14.42x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical		-2.7713.26-3.89-16.30-36.04-40.20-26.55
Sudarshan Chemical Industries		-3.23-8.11-15.31-39.843.3631.278.39
Kiri Industries		-4.71-10.42-29.35-18.49-16.569.05-1.69
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients		0.38-5.93-9.37-20.96-28.44-4.1816.16
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers		1.04-11.99-21.88-5.504.9722.6017.53
Sudarshan Colorants India		-4.26-14.42-23.70-44.03-41.211.77-3.61
Bhageria Industries		-2.33-8.42-16.18-23.163.345.79-2.02
Bodal Chemicals		-1.32-12.54-11.54-29.48-11.86-10.08-12.20
Sadhana Nitro Chem		-17.6213.355.27-28.63-71.00-56.38-39.21
Dynemic Products		-0.090.65-18.86-39.40-18.08-7.27-13.78
Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem		-20.34-24.84-38.86-51.69-35.03-28.00-17.89
Asahi Songwon Colors		2.43-2.06-14.41-28.91-22.585.36-4.60
Poddar Pigments		-1.04-4.87-8.56-10.52-19.88-3.962.64
Ducol Organics & Colours		-1.77-6.86-29.11-18.5719.813.951.66
AksharChem (India)		-6.06-7.65-18.38-24.99-3.99-2.98-4.27
Renol Polychem		-3.15-6.68-4.8091.1840.1011.906.98
Silkflex Polymers (India)		9.9437.7851.7165.94145.8331.2617.73
Ishan Dyes and Chemicals		-4.68-4.60-13.83-5.0539.4511.726.88
Mahickra Chemicals		1.818.7928.5825.8375.2625.5019.67
Hindprakash Industries		-3.39-5.55-7.44-6.41-3.3711.4621.16

Over the last one year, Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical has declined 36.04% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (3.36%), Kiri Industries (-16.56%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (-28.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (8.39%) and Kiri Industries (-1.69%).

Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical Financials

Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
546.5546.69
1045.6746.06
2044.2844.77
5041.6444.04
10046.8546.97
20054.4256.52

Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical fact sheet for more information

About Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical

Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/11/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24304GJ2018PLC105071 and registration number is 105071. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Pravinchandra Jasmat Vasolia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Vallabh Ratanji Savaliya
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kishorkumar Panchabhai Patolia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rutesh Vallabhbhai Savalia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shivam Kishorbhai Patolia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Soumitra Sachipati Banerjee
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kishankumar Dhirajlal Tilva
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jasmin Jasmatbhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Insiya Qaidjohar Nalawala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical Share Price

What is the share price of Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical is ₹45.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical?

The Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical?

The market cap of Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical is ₹89.42 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical are ₹45.70 and ₹42.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical is ₹78.95 and 52-week low of Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical is ₹34.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical performed historically in terms of returns?

The Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical has shown returns of -2.04% over the past day, 19.32% for the past month, -3.38% over 3 months, -37.31% over 1 year, -40.2% across 3 years, and -26.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical are 14.42 and 0.98 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical News

