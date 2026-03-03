Here's the live share price of Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical has declined 26.55% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -37.31%.
Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical’s current P/E of 14.42x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical
|-2.77
|13.26
|-3.89
|-16.30
|-36.04
|-40.20
|-26.55
|Sudarshan Chemical Industries
|-3.23
|-8.11
|-15.31
|-39.84
|3.36
|31.27
|8.39
|Kiri Industries
|-4.71
|-10.42
|-29.35
|-18.49
|-16.56
|9.05
|-1.69
|Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients
|0.38
|-5.93
|-9.37
|-20.96
|-28.44
|-4.18
|16.16
|Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers
|1.04
|-11.99
|-21.88
|-5.50
|4.97
|22.60
|17.53
|Sudarshan Colorants India
|-4.26
|-14.42
|-23.70
|-44.03
|-41.21
|1.77
|-3.61
|Bhageria Industries
|-2.33
|-8.42
|-16.18
|-23.16
|3.34
|5.79
|-2.02
|Bodal Chemicals
|-1.32
|-12.54
|-11.54
|-29.48
|-11.86
|-10.08
|-12.20
|Sadhana Nitro Chem
|-17.62
|13.35
|5.27
|-28.63
|-71.00
|-56.38
|-39.21
|Dynemic Products
|-0.09
|0.65
|-18.86
|-39.40
|-18.08
|-7.27
|-13.78
|Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem
|-20.34
|-24.84
|-38.86
|-51.69
|-35.03
|-28.00
|-17.89
|Asahi Songwon Colors
|2.43
|-2.06
|-14.41
|-28.91
|-22.58
|5.36
|-4.60
|Poddar Pigments
|-1.04
|-4.87
|-8.56
|-10.52
|-19.88
|-3.96
|2.64
|Ducol Organics & Colours
|-1.77
|-6.86
|-29.11
|-18.57
|19.81
|3.95
|1.66
|AksharChem (India)
|-6.06
|-7.65
|-18.38
|-24.99
|-3.99
|-2.98
|-4.27
|Renol Polychem
|-3.15
|-6.68
|-4.80
|91.18
|40.10
|11.90
|6.98
|Silkflex Polymers (India)
|9.94
|37.78
|51.71
|65.94
|145.83
|31.26
|17.73
|Ishan Dyes and Chemicals
|-4.68
|-4.60
|-13.83
|-5.05
|39.45
|11.72
|6.88
|Mahickra Chemicals
|1.81
|8.79
|28.58
|25.83
|75.26
|25.50
|19.67
|Hindprakash Industries
|-3.39
|-5.55
|-7.44
|-6.41
|-3.37
|11.46
|21.16
Over the last one year, Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical has declined 36.04% compared to peers like Sudarshan Chemical Industries (3.36%), Kiri Industries (-16.56%), Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients (-28.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical has underperformed peers relative to Sudarshan Chemical Industries (8.39%) and Kiri Industries (-1.69%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|46.55
|46.69
|10
|45.67
|46.06
|20
|44.28
|44.77
|50
|41.64
|44.04
|100
|46.85
|46.97
|200
|54.42
|56.52
In the latest quarter, Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical fact sheet for more information
Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/11/2018 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24304GJ2018PLC105071 and registration number is 105071. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Dyes & Pigments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 116.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical is ₹45.70 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical is operating in the Paints and Pigments Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical is ₹89.42 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical are ₹45.70 and ₹42.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical is ₹78.95 and 52-week low of Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical is ₹34.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical has shown returns of -2.04% over the past day, 19.32% for the past month, -3.38% over 3 months, -37.31% over 1 year, -40.2% across 3 years, and -26.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paragon Fine & Speciality Chemical are 14.42 and 0.98 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.