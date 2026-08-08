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Par Drugs & Chemicals Share Price

NSE
BSE

PAR DRUGS & CHEMICALS

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Par Drugs & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹98.40 Closed
-2.50₹ -2.52
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Par Drugs & Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹97.80₹101.88
₹98.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹78.05₹122.43
₹98.40
Open Price
₹100.89
Prev. Close
₹100.92
Volume
4,769

Source: Dion Global

Par Drugs & Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Par Drugs & Chemicals		-0.517.554.811.98-0.61-18.83-1.68
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.292.196.0314.1021.6818.7719.78
Divi's Laboratories		2.7222.2023.4635.3634.9628.3811.02
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-3.881.3912.8723.1936.9033.8926.22
Cipla		-0.640.837.459.04-1.826.169.77
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.12-3.3718.4920.6617.9719.3613.72
Lupin		-2.13-5.09-3.937.5921.5729.7815.83
Mankind Pharma		-0.55-2.833.4017.97-3.2210.8411.54
Laurus Labs		1.5524.8352.8687.14120.0266.4221.27
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.08-13.48-10.37-8.11-2.401.343.99
Aurobindo Pharma		4.924.7312.1337.7455.0124.0613.31
Biocon		0.154.7811.5414.0117.0617.712.21
Alkem Laboratories		-2.29-0.840.53-2.2715.3510.809.84
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.020.63-3.9015.4310.4940.8331.00
Abbott India		0.134.154.251.29-14.935.129.72
Anthem Biosciences		3.939.707.9024.6112.194.812.86
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.108.034.773.32-2.9122.949.78
Ipca Laboratories		-0.69-3.2011.2619.5524.7423.128.65
Ajanta Pharma		0.695.2713.3421.9233.2225.9618.00
Gland Pharma		3.922.0039.0538.0032.8524.66-8.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Par Drugs & Chemicals has declined 0.61% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.68%), Divi's Laboratories (34.96%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (36.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Par Drugs & Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.78%) and Divi's Laboratories (11.02%).

Par Drugs & Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Par Drugs & Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
597.798.6
1097.1397.93
2095.9396.65
5092.5594.17
10090.9693.29
20093.7597.59

Source: Dion Global

Par Drugs & Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Par Drugs & Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.09%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Par Drugs & Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Par Drugs & Chemicals fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Par Drugs & Chemicals

Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117GJ1999PLC035512 and registration number is 035512. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Falgun Vallabhbhai Savani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jignesh Vallabhbhai Savani
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Pravin Manjibhai Bhayani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kajal Chintanbhai Vaghani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Krishna Mitulbhai Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bintal Bhaveshkumar Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Par Drugs & Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Par Drugs & Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Par Drugs & Chemicals is ₹98.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Par Drugs & Chemicals?

The Par Drugs & Chemicals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Par Drugs & Chemicals?

The market cap of Par Drugs & Chemicals is ₹121.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Par Drugs & Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Par Drugs & Chemicals are ₹101.88 and ₹97.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Par Drugs & Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Par Drugs & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Par Drugs & Chemicals is ₹122.43 and 52-week low of Par Drugs & Chemicals is ₹78.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Par Drugs & Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Par Drugs & Chemicals has shown returns of -2.5% over the past day, 7.55% for the past month, 4.81% over 3 months, -0.61% over 1 year, -18.83% across 3 years, and -1.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Par Drugs & Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Par Drugs & Chemicals are 9.24 and 1.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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