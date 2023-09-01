Follow Us

PAR DRUGS & CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹186.75 Closed
-0.37-0.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹182.00₹192.75
₹186.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹128.35₹228.40
₹186.75
Open Price
₹192.75
Prev. Close
₹187.45
Volume
3,658

Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1192.43
  • R2197.97
  • R3203.18
  • Pivot
    187.22
  • S1181.68
  • S2176.47
  • S3170.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5149.9186.38
  • 10150.52187.02
  • 20152.14188.49
  • 50161.32191.27
  • 100161.9187.18
  • 200163.23178.25

Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.93-2.07-9.7923.057.18667.90639.74
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd.

Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117GJ1999PLC035512 and registration number is 035512. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Falgun Vallabhbhai Savani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jignesh Vallabhbhai Savani
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Ghanshayambhai Bhagvanbhai Savani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Nayna Jignesh Savani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pravin Manjibhai Bhayani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kajal Chintanbhai Vaghani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishna Mitulbhai Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Bintal Bhaveshkumar Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹229.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd. is 19.97 and PB ratio of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd. is 3.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹186.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹228.40 and 52-week low of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹128.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

