Here's the live share price of Par Drugs & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Par Drugs & Chemicals
|-0.51
|7.55
|4.81
|1.98
|-0.61
|-18.83
|-1.68
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.29
|2.19
|6.03
|14.10
|21.68
|18.77
|19.78
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.72
|22.20
|23.46
|35.36
|34.96
|28.38
|11.02
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-3.88
|1.39
|12.87
|23.19
|36.90
|33.89
|26.22
|Cipla
|-0.64
|0.83
|7.45
|9.04
|-1.82
|6.16
|9.77
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.12
|-3.37
|18.49
|20.66
|17.97
|19.36
|13.72
|Lupin
|-2.13
|-5.09
|-3.93
|7.59
|21.57
|29.78
|15.83
|Mankind Pharma
|-0.55
|-2.83
|3.40
|17.97
|-3.22
|10.84
|11.54
|Laurus Labs
|1.55
|24.83
|52.86
|87.14
|120.02
|66.42
|21.27
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.08
|-13.48
|-10.37
|-8.11
|-2.40
|1.34
|3.99
|Aurobindo Pharma
|4.92
|4.73
|12.13
|37.74
|55.01
|24.06
|13.31
|Biocon
|0.15
|4.78
|11.54
|14.01
|17.06
|17.71
|2.21
|Alkem Laboratories
|-2.29
|-0.84
|0.53
|-2.27
|15.35
|10.80
|9.84
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.02
|0.63
|-3.90
|15.43
|10.49
|40.83
|31.00
|Abbott India
|0.13
|4.15
|4.25
|1.29
|-14.93
|5.12
|9.72
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.93
|9.70
|7.90
|24.61
|12.19
|4.81
|2.86
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.10
|8.03
|4.77
|3.32
|-2.91
|22.94
|9.78
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.69
|-3.20
|11.26
|19.55
|24.74
|23.12
|8.65
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.69
|5.27
|13.34
|21.92
|33.22
|25.96
|18.00
|Gland Pharma
|3.92
|2.00
|39.05
|38.00
|32.85
|24.66
|-8.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Par Drugs & Chemicals has declined 0.61% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.68%), Divi's Laboratories (34.96%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (36.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Par Drugs & Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.78%) and Divi's Laboratories (11.02%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|97.7
|98.6
|10
|97.13
|97.93
|20
|95.93
|96.65
|50
|92.55
|94.17
|100
|90.96
|93.29
|200
|93.75
|97.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Par Drugs & Chemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.09%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.51% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Par Drugs & Chemicals fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117GJ1999PLC035512 and registration number is 035512. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Par Drugs & Chemicals is ₹98.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Par Drugs & Chemicals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Par Drugs & Chemicals is ₹121.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Par Drugs & Chemicals are ₹101.88 and ₹97.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Par Drugs & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Par Drugs & Chemicals is ₹122.43 and 52-week low of Par Drugs & Chemicals is ₹78.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Par Drugs & Chemicals has shown returns of -2.5% over the past day, 7.55% for the past month, 4.81% over 3 months, -0.61% over 1 year, -18.83% across 3 years, and -1.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Par Drugs & Chemicals are 9.24 and 1.08 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global