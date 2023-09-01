Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.93
|-2.07
|-9.79
|23.05
|7.18
|667.90
|639.74
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/02/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117GJ1999PLC035512 and registration number is 035512. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 75.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹229.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd. is 19.97 and PB ratio of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd. is 3.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹186.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹228.40 and 52-week low of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹128.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.