What is the Market Cap of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd.? The market cap of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹229.79 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd. is 19.97 and PB ratio of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd. is 3.23 as on .

What is the share price of Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Par Drugs & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹186.75 as on .