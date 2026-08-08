What is the share price of Par Drugs & Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Par Drugs & Chemicals is ₹98.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Par Drugs & Chemicals? The Par Drugs & Chemicals is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Par Drugs & Chemicals? The market cap of Par Drugs & Chemicals is ₹121.08 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Par Drugs & Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Par Drugs & Chemicals are ₹101.88 and ₹97.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Par Drugs & Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Par Drugs & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Par Drugs & Chemicals is ₹122.43 and 52-week low of Par Drugs & Chemicals is ₹78.05 as on .

How has the Par Drugs & Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Par Drugs & Chemicals has shown returns of -2.5% over the past day, 7.55% for the past month, 4.81% over 3 months, -0.61% over 1 year, -18.83% across 3 years, and -1.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Par Drugs & Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Par Drugs & Chemicals are 9.24 and 1.08 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global