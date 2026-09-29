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Papadmalji Agro Foods Share Price

Sector
Food Processing

Papadmalji Agro Foods has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 29, 2026 and will close on Oct 1, 2026. The price band has been set at 69.00-72.00.

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Papadmalji Agro Foods Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Papadmalji Agro Foods Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Nestle India		-1.92-7.27-2.9812.8115.775.386.51
Britannia Industries		-1.66-7.44-3.67-10.64-16.982.234.16
Milky Mist Dairy Food		14.9841.8873.6273.6273.6220.1911.67
Zydus Wellness		0.41-0.91-7.9117.558.7318.812.41
Bikaji Foods International		-3.85-8.85-13.18-9.58-23.74.5411.94
Orkla India		-6.94-4.4-10.14-6.32-22.33-8.08-4.93
Hindustan Foods		-3.76-5.49.2918.3814.072.48.93
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		-4.53-13.0417.5616.66-17.421.7620.79
Gopal Snacks		-0.76-10.57-7.831.45-29.67-11.1-6.82
ADF Foods		1.97-5.02-12.668.8520.866.658.21
Prataap Snacks		-2.01-8.66-4.4514.427.646.799.07
Tasty Bite Eatables		-2.71-2.8112.9941.577.73-15.33-12.2
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-0.214.9257.7311.7211.723.762.24
HMA Agro Industries		1.0514.69.586.38-23.7-32.06-16.33
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-8.01-21.26-30.4935.1132.8-1.0738.67
Freshara Agro Exports		-6.94-2.6377.82142.36127.9546.0525.52
Krishival Foods		-1.354.463.0430.8-5.5219.2358.1
Hexagon Nutrition		-2.88-5.84-1.8527.0227.028.34.9
Lotus Chocolate Company		-1.9-9.79-9.3-9.3-9.3-3.2-1.93

Source: Dion Global

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About Papadmalji Agro Foods

Papadmalji Agro Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15119RJ2017PLC059795 and registration number is 059795. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jai Agarwal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Prem Lata Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Prafful Bhojak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prasad Ramanuj Heda
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Aanya Agarwal
    Non Executive Director

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