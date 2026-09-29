Papadmalji Agro Foods Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/12/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15119RJ2017PLC059795 and registration number is 059795. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.