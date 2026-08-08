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Paos Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

PAOS INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Paos Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹47.50 Closed
4.51₹ 2.05
As on Jul 24, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Paos Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.50₹47.50
₹47.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.67₹60.10
₹47.50
Open Price
₹47.50
Prev. Close
₹45.45
Volume
3

Source: Dion Global

Paos Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Paos Industries		0-0.713.26-15.188.5754.9433.17
Marico		-0.662.923.9714.5422.8814.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-12.84-22.74-32.91-40.75-7.8-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.98.6-4.67-6.68-22.47-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.997.412.8611.9816.7765.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.52-4.1530.153.9757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-11.78-34.7811.81239.55216.198.38
Sundrop Brands		1.887.10.325.79-15.34-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9246.74128.5596.15112.5104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.838.339.6126.81-7.662-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.1-7.854.1213.65-7.8519.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.514.86-2.121.08-113.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-0.320.5315.45-1.288.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-12.8723.14-9.15-33.78-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5812.91-14.6724.25169-32.4323.4
Integrated Proteins		0.45-4.1325.44410.28212.7136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.6-3.3611.2636.73-17.09-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-1.92-19.05-22.76-30.28-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.66-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-10.13-20.72-22.49-38.13-45.56-27.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Paos Industries has gained 8.57% compared to peers like Marico (22.88%), Patanjali Foods (-40.75%), AWL Agri Business (-22.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Paos Industries has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Paos Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Paos Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
548.8348.19
1049.9548.83
2048.3949.18
5050.9850.22
10051.3850.14
20047.3348.65

Source: Dion Global

Paos Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Paos Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Paos Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:32 PM IST ISTPaos Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results Approval For Quarter Ended 30.06.2026.
May 27, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTPaos Industries - Financial Results 31.03.2026
May 27, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTPaos Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27.05.2026.
May 20, 2026, 10:17 PM IST ISTPaos Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31.0
Apr 29, 2026, 08:39 PM IST ISTPaos Industries - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About Paos Industries

Paos Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100PB1990PLC049032 and registration number is 040532. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of soap and detergents, cleaning and polishing preparations, perfumes and toilet preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjeev Bansal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rama Bansal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sharon Arora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sagar Borase
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Komal Bhalla
    Ind.& Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Sanchit Arora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Paos Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Paos Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paos Industries is ₹47.50 as on Jul 24, 2026.

What kind of stock is Paos Industries?

The Paos Industries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Paos Industries?

The market cap of Paos Industries is ₹28.99 Cr as on Jul 24, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Paos Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Paos Industries are ₹47.50 and ₹47.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paos Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paos Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paos Industries is ₹60.10 and 52-week low of Paos Industries is ₹42.67 as on Jul 24, 2026.

How has the Paos Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Paos Industries has shown returns of 4.51% over the past day, -0.71% for the past month, 3.26% over 3 months, 8.57% over 1 year, 54.94% across 3 years, and 33.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Paos Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paos Industries are -94.81 and -1.66 on Jul 24, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Paos Industries News

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