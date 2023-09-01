What is the Market Cap of Paos Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Paos Industries Ltd. is ₹6.76 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Paos Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Paos Industries Ltd. is -22.8 and PB ratio of Paos Industries Ltd. is -0.42 as on .

What is the share price of Paos Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paos Industries Ltd. is ₹11.08 as on .