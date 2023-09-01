Follow Us

Paos Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PAOS INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.08 Closed
-4.89-0.57
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Paos Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.08₹11.08
₹11.08
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹9.26₹18.83
₹11.08
Open Price
₹11.08
Prev. Close
₹11.65
Volume
85

Paos Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.08
  • R211.08
  • R311.08
  • Pivot
    11.08
  • S111.08
  • S211.08
  • S311.08

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 513.911.87
  • 1013.8112
  • 2014.1312.15
  • 5016.0612.25
  • 10015.212.45
  • 20010.912.54

Paos Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.92-8.7313.76-19.71-30.536.0337.30
-5.67-14.70-20.26-7.12-48.4332.9032.90
-1.52-7.5419.5831.412.95104.2812,959.94
2.65-1.562.8112.17-4.31174.46142.47
6.2715.9430.58108.4660.17179.50929.74
-0.77-6.693.05-5.026.3615.8923.99
1.51-5.3211.66-2.1024.70663.13728.13
6.814.096.8018.0838.00920.70339.59
-1.104.2525.6625.6625.6625.6625.66
-7.8321.2912.0216.66-15.171,534.62622.79
1.27-0.0178.1182.7465.35117.41127.33
1.95-0.552.56-4.61-0.7790.19144.52
-0.763.843.2513.809.28298.31176.63
2.591.234.1930.98-33.98190.00200.00
50.9449.2536.522.5919.80375.06375.06
0.04-2.92-0.92-12.18-51.96256.29265.99
2.892.1345.772,388.182,506.6716,000.0022,900.00
1.57-0.115.240.7810.12-7.57250.00
-8.513.112.074.31-20.299,737.4010,154.24
-1.5810.9723.308.73-14.1964.9717.54

Paos Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Paos Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results

About Paos Industries Ltd.

Paos Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100PB1990PLC049032 and registration number is 040532. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjeev Bansal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rama Bansal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Meenu Uppal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jatin Duggal
    Additional Director

FAQs on Paos Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Paos Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Paos Industries Ltd. is ₹6.76 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Paos Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Paos Industries Ltd. is -22.8 and PB ratio of Paos Industries Ltd. is -0.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Paos Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paos Industries Ltd. is ₹11.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paos Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paos Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paos Industries Ltd. is ₹18.83 and 52-week low of Paos Industries Ltd. is ₹9.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

