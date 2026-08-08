What is the share price of Paos Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paos Industries is ₹47.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Paos Industries? The Paos Industries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Paos Industries? The market cap of Paos Industries is ₹28.99 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Paos Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Paos Industries are ₹47.50 and ₹47.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Paos Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paos Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paos Industries is ₹60.10 and 52-week low of Paos Industries is ₹42.67 as on .

How has the Paos Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Paos Industries has shown returns of 4.51% over the past day, -0.71% for the past month, 3.26% over 3 months, 8.57% over 1 year, 54.94% across 3 years, and 33.17% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Paos Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paos Industries are -94.81 and -1.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global