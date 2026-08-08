Here's the live share price of Paos Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Paos Industries
|0
|-0.71
|3.26
|-15.18
|8.57
|54.94
|33.17
|Marico
|-0.66
|2.92
|3.97
|14.54
|22.88
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-12.84
|-22.74
|-32.91
|-40.75
|-7.8
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.9
|8.6
|-4.67
|-6.68
|-22.47
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|7.41
|2.86
|11.98
|16.77
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.52
|-4.15
|30.1
|53.97
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-11.78
|-34.78
|11.81
|239.55
|216.1
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|7.1
|0.32
|5.79
|-15.34
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|46.74
|128.55
|96.15
|112.5
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|8.33
|9.61
|26.81
|-7.66
|2
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.1
|-7.85
|4.12
|13.65
|-7.85
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.5
|14.86
|-2.1
|21.08
|-11
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-0.32
|0.53
|15.45
|-1.28
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-12.87
|23.14
|-9.15
|-33.78
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|12.91
|-14.67
|24.25
|169
|-32.43
|23.4
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-4.13
|25.44
|410.28
|212.7
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.6
|-3.36
|11.26
|36.73
|-17.09
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-1.92
|-19.05
|-22.76
|-30.28
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.6
|6
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-10.13
|-20.72
|-22.49
|-38.13
|-45.56
|-27.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Paos Industries has gained 8.57% compared to peers like Marico (22.88%), Patanjali Foods (-40.75%), AWL Agri Business (-22.47%). From a 5 year perspective, Paos Industries has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|48.83
|48.19
|10
|49.95
|48.83
|20
|48.39
|49.18
|50
|50.98
|50.22
|100
|51.38
|50.14
|200
|47.33
|48.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Paos Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:32 PM IST IST
|Paos Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Financial Results Approval For Quarter Ended 30.06.2026.
|May 27, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Paos Industries - Financial Results 31.03.2026
|May 27, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|Paos Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 27.05.2026.
|May 20, 2026, 10:17 PM IST IST
|Paos Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31.0
|Apr 29, 2026, 08:39 PM IST IST
|Paos Industries - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
Paos Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/06/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100PB1990PLC049032 and registration number is 040532. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of soap and detergents, cleaning and polishing preparations, perfumes and toilet preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 88.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Paos Industries is ₹47.50 as on Jul 24, 2026.
The Paos Industries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Paos Industries is ₹28.99 Cr as on Jul 24, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Paos Industries are ₹47.50 and ₹47.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Paos Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Paos Industries is ₹60.10 and 52-week low of Paos Industries is ₹42.67 as on Jul 24, 2026.
The Paos Industries has shown returns of 4.51% over the past day, -0.71% for the past month, 3.26% over 3 months, 8.57% over 1 year, 54.94% across 3 years, and 33.17% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Paos Industries are -94.81 and -1.66 on Jul 24, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global