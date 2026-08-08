What is the share price of Panth Infinity? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panth Infinity is ₹10.74 as on .

What kind of stock is Panth Infinity? The Panth Infinity is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Panth Infinity? The market cap of Panth Infinity is ₹59.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Panth Infinity? Today’s highest and lowest price of Panth Infinity are ₹10.76 and ₹10.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panth Infinity? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panth Infinity stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panth Infinity is ₹15.01 and 52-week low of Panth Infinity is ₹6.12 as on .

How has the Panth Infinity performed historically in terms of returns? The Panth Infinity has shown returns of 0.75% over the past day, 0.85% for the past month, -17.13% over 3 months, 21.77% over 1 year, 9.81% across 3 years, and 10.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Panth Infinity? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panth Infinity are 1.19 and 0.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global