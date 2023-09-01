Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.38
|4.56
|2.74
|3.64
|-62.96
|50.55
|-84.20
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.87
|14.79
|46.57
|38.41
|5.01
|137.20
|36.65
|5.18
|-3.38
|271.63
|319.87
|598.24
|1,919.11
|1,868.94
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.31
|-11.03
|-2.27
|36.65
|57.62
|281.41
|128.12
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.88
|54.29
|53.41
|45.58
|-24.65
|429.05
|496.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Panth Infinity Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1993PLC114416 and registration number is 007647. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of waste and scrap and other products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Panth Infinity Ltd. is ₹15.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Panth Infinity Ltd. is -6.61 and PB ratio of Panth Infinity Ltd. is 0.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panth Infinity Ltd. is ₹8.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panth Infinity Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panth Infinity Ltd. is ₹22.30 and 52-week low of Panth Infinity Ltd. is ₹6.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.