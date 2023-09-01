Follow Us

PANTH INFINITY LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.26 Closed
-1.08-0.09
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Panth Infinity Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.05₹8.60
₹8.26
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.00₹22.30
₹8.26
Open Price
₹8.53
Prev. Close
₹8.35
Volume
99,974

Panth Infinity Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.56
  • R28.85
  • R39.11
  • Pivot
    8.3
  • S18.01
  • S27.75
  • S37.46

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.468.43
  • 1012.778.31
  • 2013.288.13
  • 5018.357.96
  • 10024.348.2
  • 20017.839.52

Panth Infinity Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.384.562.743.64-62.9650.55-84.20
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Panth Infinity Ltd. Share Holdings

Panth Infinity Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Panth Infinity Ltd.

Panth Infinity Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1993PLC114416 and registration number is 007647. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of waste and scrap and other products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 14.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jinay Koradiya
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Neha Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Falguni Rava
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pranay Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Satish Mejiyatar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Panth Infinity Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Panth Infinity Ltd.?

The market cap of Panth Infinity Ltd. is ₹15.27 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Panth Infinity Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Panth Infinity Ltd. is -6.61 and PB ratio of Panth Infinity Ltd. is 0.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Panth Infinity Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panth Infinity Ltd. is ₹8.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panth Infinity Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panth Infinity Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panth Infinity Ltd. is ₹22.30 and 52-week low of Panth Infinity Ltd. is ₹6.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

