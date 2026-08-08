Here's the live share price of Panth Infinity along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Panth Infinity
|9.04
|0.85
|-17.13
|17.12
|21.77
|9.81
|10.68
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Panth Infinity has gained 21.77% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Panth Infinity has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.19
|10.25
|10
|10.27
|10.26
|20
|10.25
|10.34
|50
|10.78
|10.56
|100
|10.38
|10.31
|200
|9.29
|9.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Panth Infinity remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:51 AM IST IST
|Panth Infinity - Addendum To The Notice Of Annual General Meeting To Be Held On August 24,2026.
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Panth Infinity - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|Panth Infinity - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Mr. Malabhai Punjabhai Rabari (DIN: 11238665) As A Non-Executive In
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:04 AM IST IST
|Panth Infinity - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:55 AM IST IST
|Panth Infinity - Notice Of Annual General Meeting For The F.Y. 2025-26 To Be Held On Monday, August 24, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Panth Infinity Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1993PLC114416 and registration number is 007647. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of waste and scrap and other products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 190.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panth Infinity is ₹10.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Panth Infinity is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Panth Infinity is ₹59.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Panth Infinity are ₹10.76 and ₹10.13.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panth Infinity stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panth Infinity is ₹15.01 and 52-week low of Panth Infinity is ₹6.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Panth Infinity has shown returns of 0.75% over the past day, 0.85% for the past month, -17.13% over 3 months, 21.77% over 1 year, 9.81% across 3 years, and 10.68% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panth Infinity are 1.19 and 0.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global