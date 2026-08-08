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Panth Infinity Share Price

NSE
BSE

PANTH INFINITY

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Panth Infinity along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹10.74 Closed
0.75₹ 0.08
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Panth Infinity Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.13₹10.76
₹10.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.12₹15.01
₹10.74
Open Price
₹10.40
Prev. Close
₹10.66
Volume
65,047

Source: Dion Global

Panth Infinity Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Panth Infinity		9.040.85-17.1317.1221.779.8110.68
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Panth Infinity has gained 21.77% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Panth Infinity has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Panth Infinity Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Panth Infinity Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.1910.25
1010.2710.26
2010.2510.34
5010.7810.56
10010.3810.31
2009.299.65

Source: Dion Global

Panth Infinity Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Panth Infinity remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Panth Infinity Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 12:51 AM IST ISTPanth Infinity - Addendum To The Notice Of Annual General Meeting To Be Held On August 24,2026.
Aug 04, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTPanth Infinity - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 04, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTPanth Infinity - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Mr. Malabhai Punjabhai Rabari (DIN: 11238665) As A Non-Executive In
Aug 01, 2026, 01:04 AM IST ISTPanth Infinity - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 01, 2026, 12:55 AM IST ISTPanth Infinity - Notice Of Annual General Meeting For The F.Y. 2025-26 To Be Held On Monday, August 24, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Panth Infinity

Panth Infinity Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1993PLC114416 and registration number is 007647. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of waste and scrap and other products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 190.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 55.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rahilahmed Jafarbhai Shaikh
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Debu Sardar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Akash Prakash Patil
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Tushar Rameshbhai Bhatt
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Asha Pravin Ughade
    Independent Director

FAQs on Panth Infinity Share Price

What is the share price of Panth Infinity?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panth Infinity is ₹10.74 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Panth Infinity?

The Panth Infinity is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Panth Infinity?

The market cap of Panth Infinity is ₹59.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Panth Infinity?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Panth Infinity are ₹10.76 and ₹10.13.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panth Infinity?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panth Infinity stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panth Infinity is ₹15.01 and 52-week low of Panth Infinity is ₹6.12 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Panth Infinity performed historically in terms of returns?

The Panth Infinity has shown returns of 0.75% over the past day, 0.85% for the past month, -17.13% over 3 months, 21.77% over 1 year, 9.81% across 3 years, and 10.68% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Panth Infinity?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panth Infinity are 1.19 and 0.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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