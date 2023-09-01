Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Pansari Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200WB1996PLC079438 and registration number is 079438. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Project Consultancy/Turnkey. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pansari Developers Ltd. is ₹198.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pansari Developers Ltd. is 83.19 and PB ratio of Pansari Developers Ltd. is 1.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pansari Developers Ltd. is ₹114.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pansari Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pansari Developers Ltd. is ₹152.00 and 52-week low of Pansari Developers Ltd. is ₹63.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.