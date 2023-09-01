Follow Us

Pansari Developers Ltd. Share Price

PANSARI DEVELOPERS LTD.

Sector : Project Consultancy/Turnkey | Smallcap | NSE
₹114.05 Closed
-4.64-5.55
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pansari Developers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹113.65₹124.00
₹114.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.50₹152.00
₹114.05
Open Price
₹122.60
Prev. Close
₹119.60
Volume
8,935

Pansari Developers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1125.45
  • R2129.9
  • R3135.8
  • Pivot
    119.55
  • S1115.1
  • S2109.2
  • S3104.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 590.37123.49
  • 1091.45124.34
  • 2099.18119.31
  • 50102.58106.95
  • 10098.5898.91
  • 200110.5394.54

Pansari Developers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.3730.4828.5620.7124.82416.59423.73
11.069.7834.0952.6870.35109.32128.18
6.79-10.8330.84105.94200.16877.57329.80
11.7113.4141.4441.4441.4441.4441.44
-1.72-1.0476.54-0.3165.01233.86-8.27
1.05-0.449.9620.17-4.56151.15114.44
3.8811.3845.9266.4065.95279.3855.49
0.48-0.9021.6527.02-7.461,370.35836.67
-2.06-4.0320.48-14.24-47.89138.10170.27
4.9026.6226.9846.9059.40100.0452.89
-6.2616.9334.35-6.60126.51108.3986.06

Pansari Developers Ltd. Share Holdings

Pansari Developers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About Pansari Developers Ltd.

Pansari Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200WB1996PLC079438 and registration number is 079438. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Project Consultancy/Turnkey. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankit Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manoj Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Debasish Bal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Garima Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shreya Agarwal
    Non Exe.Additional Director

FAQs on Pansari Developers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pansari Developers Ltd.?

The market cap of Pansari Developers Ltd. is ₹198.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pansari Developers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pansari Developers Ltd. is 83.19 and PB ratio of Pansari Developers Ltd. is 1.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pansari Developers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pansari Developers Ltd. is ₹114.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pansari Developers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pansari Developers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pansari Developers Ltd. is ₹152.00 and 52-week low of Pansari Developers Ltd. is ₹63.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

