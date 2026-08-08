Here's the live share price of Pansari Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pansari Developers
|-0.36
|-9.10
|0.28
|4.96
|39.85
|46.62
|41.08
|Rites
|9.41
|-0.51
|2.37
|2.49
|-6.64
|0.72
|11.49
|Power Mech Projects
|1.96
|0.92
|1.52
|18.94
|-17.30
|7.69
|44.07
|K P Energy
|-1.45
|-6.03
|-26.04
|-4.86
|-34.11
|-17.28
|-10.76
|SEPC
|4.39
|-7.49
|-24.17
|-36.81
|-46.12
|-22.41
|4.43
|Reliance Industrial InfraStructure
|2.15
|-6.36
|-5.38
|-3.91
|-11.02
|-8.45
|2.37
|Om Infra
|-2.23
|-3.16
|-12.36
|-9.68
|-24.23
|12.65
|21.64
|Zodiac Energy
|-0.06
|-5.75
|-21.80
|-6.00
|-42.85
|26.19
|68.53
|HEC Infra Projects
|0.93
|0.05
|4.95
|12.54
|-8.59
|55.14
|45.67
|ART Nirman
|14.62
|6.95
|5.49
|-0.23
|-24.10
|-5.66
|6.51
|Rulka Electricals
|-2.61
|12.47
|-5.62
|11.06
|-12.63
|-39.58
|-26.09
|Perfect Infraengineers
|-7.27
|-15.00
|10.87
|-15.00
|-68.52
|-50.71
|-24.70
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pansari Developers has gained 39.85% compared to peers like Rites (-6.64%), Power Mech Projects (-17.30%), K P Energy (-34.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Pansari Developers has outperformed peers relative to Rites (11.49%) and Power Mech Projects (44.07%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|332.64
|333.5
|10
|344.18
|337.49
|20
|351.94
|338.27
|50
|314.77
|324.05
|100
|298.65
|309.95
|200
|295.16
|292.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pansari Developers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Pansari Developers fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Pansari Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200WB1996PLC079438 and registration number is 079438. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Project Consultancy/Turnkey. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 96.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pansari Developers is ₹322.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pansari Developers is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Pansari Developers is ₹563.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pansari Developers are ₹330.95 and ₹314.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pansari Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pansari Developers is ₹388.90 and 52-week low of Pansari Developers is ₹230.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pansari Developers has shown returns of -1.97% over the past day, -9.1% for the past month, 0.28% over 3 months, 39.85% over 1 year, 46.62% across 3 years, and 41.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pansari Developers are 26.72 and 3.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global