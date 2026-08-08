Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Pansari Developers Share Price

NSE
BSE

PANSARI DEVELOPERS

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Pansari Developers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹322.75 Closed
-1.97₹ -6.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Pansari Developers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹314.40₹330.95
₹322.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹230.79₹388.90
₹322.75
Open Price
₹314.40
Prev. Close
₹329.25
Volume
2,534

Source: Dion Global

Pansari Developers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pansari Developers		-0.36-9.100.284.9639.8546.6241.08
Rites		9.41-0.512.372.49-6.640.7211.49
Power Mech Projects		1.960.921.5218.94-17.307.6944.07
K P Energy		-1.45-6.03-26.04-4.86-34.11-17.28-10.76
SEPC		4.39-7.49-24.17-36.81-46.12-22.414.43
Reliance Industrial InfraStructure		2.15-6.36-5.38-3.91-11.02-8.452.37
Om Infra		-2.23-3.16-12.36-9.68-24.2312.6521.64
Zodiac Energy		-0.06-5.75-21.80-6.00-42.8526.1968.53
HEC Infra Projects		0.930.054.9512.54-8.5955.1445.67
ART Nirman		14.626.955.49-0.23-24.10-5.666.51
Rulka Electricals		-2.6112.47-5.6211.06-12.63-39.58-26.09
Perfect Infraengineers		-7.27-15.0010.87-15.00-68.52-50.71-24.70

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pansari Developers has gained 39.85% compared to peers like Rites (-6.64%), Power Mech Projects (-17.30%), K P Energy (-34.11%). From a 5 year perspective, Pansari Developers has outperformed peers relative to Rites (11.49%) and Power Mech Projects (44.07%).

Pansari Developers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pansari Developers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5332.64333.5
10344.18337.49
20351.94338.27
50314.77324.05
100298.65309.95
200295.16292.02

Source: Dion Global

Pansari Developers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pansari Developers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Pansari Developers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Pansari Developers fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Pansari Developers

Pansari Developers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1996 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200WB1996PLC079438 and registration number is 079438. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Project Consultancy/Turnkey. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 96.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.45 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar Agarwal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankit Agarwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manoj Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Debasish Bal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Garima Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Shreya Agarwal
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Pansari Developers Share Price

What is the share price of Pansari Developers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pansari Developers is ₹322.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pansari Developers?

The Pansari Developers is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pansari Developers?

The market cap of Pansari Developers is ₹563.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pansari Developers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pansari Developers are ₹330.95 and ₹314.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pansari Developers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pansari Developers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pansari Developers is ₹388.90 and 52-week low of Pansari Developers is ₹230.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pansari Developers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pansari Developers has shown returns of -1.97% over the past day, -9.1% for the past month, 0.28% over 3 months, 39.85% over 1 year, 46.62% across 3 years, and 41.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pansari Developers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pansari Developers are 26.72 and 3.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Pansari Developers News

More Pansari Developers News
Market Pulse