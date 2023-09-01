Follow Us

PANKAJ PIYUSH TRADE & INVESTMENT LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹101.70 Closed
0.10.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹101.60₹106.65
₹101.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.05₹175.25
₹101.70
Open Price
₹101.60
Prev. Close
₹101.60
Volume
252

Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1105.03
  • R2108.37
  • R3110.08
  • Pivot
    103.32
  • S199.98
  • S298.27
  • S394.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 584.33102.74
  • 1090.08103.93
  • 2092.8105.3
  • 5075.93104.31
  • 10073.47101.12
  • 20075.9896.52

Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.35-11.6824.7932.6853.63147.7588.33
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd. Share Holdings

Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Nov, 2022Board MeetingOthers
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd.

Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990DL1982PLC256291 and registration number is 256291. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Santosh Kumar Kushawaha
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Bansal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Neeraj Kumar Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shweta Gupta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Khushboo Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd.?

The market cap of Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd. is ₹4.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd. is -14.73 and PB ratio of Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd. is 0.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd. is ₹101.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd. is ₹175.25 and 52-week low of Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd. is ₹56.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

