Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.35
|-11.68
|24.79
|32.68
|53.63
|147.75
|88.33
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/05/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65990DL1982PLC256291 and registration number is 256291. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd. is ₹4.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd. is -14.73 and PB ratio of Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd. is 0.16 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd. is ₹101.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd. is ₹175.25 and 52-week low of Pankaj Piyush Trade & Investment Ltd. is ₹56.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.