What is the share price of Panjon? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panjon is ₹21.79 as on .

What kind of stock is Panjon? The Panjon is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Panjon? The market cap of Panjon is ₹33.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Panjon? Today’s highest and lowest price of Panjon are ₹22.25 and ₹19.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panjon? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panjon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panjon is ₹30.00 and 52-week low of Panjon is ₹16.10 as on .

How has the Panjon performed historically in terms of returns? The Panjon has shown returns of 12.09% over the past day, 24.37% for the past month, -8.14% over 3 months, 19.01% over 1 year, 15.13% across 3 years, and 12.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Panjon? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panjon are 0.00 and 2.06 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global