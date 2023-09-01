Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|17.95
|20.40
|20.57
|21.67
|28.33
|45.68
|45.68
|0.30
|-2.85
|12.51
|15.86
|27.46
|112.71
|69.37
|2.58
|5.32
|28.66
|37.87
|21.30
|68.28
|91.19
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.49
|-1.54
|22.54
|28.30
|32.65
|27.89
|115.04
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.51
|0.76
|24.45
|77.96
|52.96
|0.87
|17.87
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.05
|1.92
|6.32
|14.79
|-13.56
|-35.74
|-15.25
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-2.20
|-4.33
|22.88
|6.87
|-3.95
|-14.29
|126.14
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.35
|10.73
|16.54
|26.24
|-30.94
|76.74
|352.02
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares & A.G.M.
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Panjon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232MP1983PLC002320 and registration number is 002320. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Panjon Ltd. is ₹26.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Panjon Ltd. is 284.43 and PB ratio of Panjon Ltd. is 1.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panjon Ltd. is ₹17.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panjon Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panjon Ltd. is ₹23.00 and 52-week low of Panjon Ltd. is ₹11.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.