PANJON LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹17.35 Closed
0.930.16
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Panjon Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.00₹18.87
₹17.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.30₹23.00
₹17.35
Open Price
₹18.87
Prev. Close
₹17.19
Volume
31,495

Panjon Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R118.48
  • R219.61
  • R320.35
  • Pivot
    17.74
  • S116.61
  • S215.87
  • S314.74

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.0815.63
  • 1013.7715.04
  • 2013.6814.63
  • 5013.8214.4
  • 10013.814.48
  • 20017.5615.05

Panjon Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
17.9520.4020.5721.6728.3345.6845.68
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Panjon Ltd. Share Holdings

Panjon Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Aug, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares & A.G.M.
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Panjon Ltd.

Panjon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232MP1983PLC002320 and registration number is 002320. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jay Kumar Kothari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Mangalchand Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Prakash Doshi
    Director
  • Mrs. Anju Kothari
    Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Vishal Bhandari
    Director

FAQs on Panjon Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Panjon Ltd.?

The market cap of Panjon Ltd. is ₹26.89 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Panjon Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Panjon Ltd. is 284.43 and PB ratio of Panjon Ltd. is 1.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Panjon Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panjon Ltd. is ₹17.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panjon Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panjon Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panjon Ltd. is ₹23.00 and 52-week low of Panjon Ltd. is ₹11.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

