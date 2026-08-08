Here's the live share price of Panjon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Panjon
|23.46
|24.37
|-8.14
|-3.80
|19.01
|15.13
|12.84
|Nestle India
|2.00
|4.62
|4.33
|18.89
|37.77
|11.16
|11.10
|Britannia Industries
|1.87
|1.25
|-5.09
|-5.54
|0.71
|5.78
|8.70
|Zydus Wellness
|-7.46
|-7.36
|5.82
|30.93
|38.17
|22.12
|3.39
|Bikaji Foods International
|-2.58
|-2.92
|-7.30
|-6.72
|-14.36
|9.03
|14.51
|Orkla India
|1.28
|-6.47
|-12.65
|-3.60
|-20.80
|-7.48
|-4.56
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.33
|6.80
|4.74
|12.86
|6.16
|0.19
|8.58
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|8.82
|29.67
|10.04
|-1.12
|-25.73
|5.97
|21.87
|Gopal Snacks
|1.57
|1.08
|-17.48
|-7.72
|-24.15
|-8.59
|-5.24
|Prataap Snacks
|7.23
|1.27
|23.05
|13.87
|35.89
|12.67
|11.44
|ADF Foods
|-3.53
|-15.89
|-2.23
|15.95
|13.97
|5.78
|9.12
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|2.37
|8.99
|11.96
|23.08
|-11.96
|-12.39
|-11.57
|Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)
|-2.05
|13.33
|46.43
|11.68
|11.68
|3.75
|2.23
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-5.83
|-24.33
|30.85
|21.73
|46.42
|17.24
|41.04
|HMA Agro Industries
|7.21
|0.32
|-10.75
|-19.88
|-28.57
|-28.93
|-17.76
|Krishival Foods
|0
|-3.72
|5.56
|15.62
|8.16
|-0.48
|-0.29
|Shah Foods
|-9.58
|39.48
|119.48
|141.95
|189.27
|31.72
|65.70
|Lotus Chocolate Company
|-0.12
|-2.66
|-13.97
|-18.09
|-44.72
|24.35
|73.12
|Hexagon Nutrition
|2.27
|-5.18
|28.99
|28.99
|28.99
|8.86
|5.22
|Apis India
|-3.15
|-4.01
|-10.05
|-21.18
|255.01
|170.21
|135.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Panjon has gained 19.01% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Panjon has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.74
|17.95
|10
|17.88
|17.93
|20
|18.03
|18.05
|50
|18.91
|18.96
|100
|21.58
|20.08
|200
|20.67
|20.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Panjon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 43.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|Panjon - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Dated 13/08/2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Panjon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 20, 2026, 08:04 PM IST IST
|Panjon - Revised Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 30, 2026, 12:53 AM IST IST
|Panjon - BM OUTCOME DATED 29.05.2026 FOR Appointment Of Internal Auditor M/S B. Jakhetiya & CO. Chartered Accountants For The
|May 30, 2026, 12:42 AM IST IST
|Panjon - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31-03-2026
Source: Dion Global
Panjon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232MP1983PLC002320 and registration number is 002320. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panjon is ₹21.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Panjon is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Panjon is ₹33.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Panjon are ₹22.25 and ₹19.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panjon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panjon is ₹30.00 and 52-week low of Panjon is ₹16.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Panjon has shown returns of 12.09% over the past day, 24.37% for the past month, -8.14% over 3 months, 19.01% over 1 year, 15.13% across 3 years, and 12.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panjon are 0.00 and 2.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global