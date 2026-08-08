Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Panjon Share Price

NSE
BSE

PANJON

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Panjon along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.79 Closed
12.09₹ 2.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Panjon Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.50₹22.25
₹21.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.10₹30.00
₹21.79
Open Price
₹19.94
Prev. Close
₹19.44
Volume
58,308

Source: Dion Global

Panjon Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Panjon		23.4624.37-8.14-3.8019.0115.1312.84
Nestle India		2.004.624.3318.8937.7711.1611.10
Britannia Industries		1.871.25-5.09-5.540.715.788.70
Zydus Wellness		-7.46-7.365.8230.9338.1722.123.39
Bikaji Foods International		-2.58-2.92-7.30-6.72-14.369.0314.51
Orkla India		1.28-6.47-12.65-3.60-20.80-7.48-4.56
Hindustan Foods		-0.336.804.7412.866.160.198.58
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		8.8229.6710.04-1.12-25.735.9721.87
Gopal Snacks		1.571.08-17.48-7.72-24.15-8.59-5.24
Prataap Snacks		7.231.2723.0513.8735.8912.6711.44
ADF Foods		-3.53-15.89-2.2315.9513.975.789.12
Tasty Bite Eatables		2.378.9911.9623.08-11.96-12.39-11.57
Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports)		-2.0513.3346.4311.6811.683.752.23
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-5.83-24.3330.8521.7346.4217.2441.04
HMA Agro Industries		7.210.32-10.75-19.88-28.57-28.93-17.76
Krishival Foods		0-3.725.5615.628.16-0.48-0.29
Shah Foods		-9.5839.48119.48141.95189.2731.7265.70
Lotus Chocolate Company		-0.12-2.66-13.97-18.09-44.7224.3573.12
Hexagon Nutrition		2.27-5.1828.9928.9928.998.865.22
Apis India		-3.15-4.01-10.05-21.18255.01170.21135.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Panjon has gained 19.01% compared to peers like Nestle India (37.77%), Britannia Industries (0.71%), Zydus Wellness (38.17%). From a 5 year perspective, Panjon has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (11.10%) and Britannia Industries (8.70%).

Panjon Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Panjon Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.7417.95
1017.8817.93
2018.0318.05
5018.9118.96
10021.5820.08
20020.6720.56

Source: Dion Global

Panjon Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Panjon remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 43.31% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Panjon Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTPanjon - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Dated 13/08/2026
Jul 14, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTPanjon - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 20, 2026, 08:04 PM IST ISTPanjon - Revised Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 30, 2026, 12:53 AM IST ISTPanjon - BM OUTCOME DATED 29.05.2026 FOR Appointment Of Internal Auditor M/S B. Jakhetiya & CO. Chartered Accountants For The
May 30, 2026, 12:42 AM IST ISTPanjon - FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31-03-2026

Source: Dion Global

About Panjon

Panjon Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232MP1983PLC002320 and registration number is 002320. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

  • Industry
    Food Processing - Bakery/Dairy/Fruits/Others
  • Address
    01, Panjon Farm House, Near Hinkargiri Jain Tirth, Indore Madhya Pradesh 452005
  • Contact
    info@panjon.in
    http://www.panjon.in

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jay Kothari
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Anju Kothari
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Athak Mahajan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Vishal Bhandari
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Panjon Share Price

What is the share price of Panjon?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panjon is ₹21.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Panjon?

The Panjon is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Panjon?

The market cap of Panjon is ₹33.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Panjon?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Panjon are ₹22.25 and ₹19.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panjon?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panjon stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panjon is ₹30.00 and 52-week low of Panjon is ₹16.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Panjon performed historically in terms of returns?

The Panjon has shown returns of 12.09% over the past day, 24.37% for the past month, -8.14% over 3 months, 19.01% over 1 year, 15.13% across 3 years, and 12.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Panjon?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panjon are 0.00 and 2.06 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Panjon News

More Panjon News
Market Pulse