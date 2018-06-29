‘Panel to weigh ARC has completed 99% of work’, says SBI Chiarman Rajnish Kumar

The Sunil Mehta committee, tasked with finding the feasibility and contours of setting up an asset reconstruction company (ARC), has completed 99% of the work, SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said on Thursday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the bank’s 63rd annual general meeting (AGM), Kumar said, “Ninety nine per cent of the work is over; some finishing touches and then it will be presented to the finance ministry. So, we will just advise you once the timings are confirmed, when is the finance minister available and it can be presented.”

The government is considering setting up an ARC for resolution of stressed assets in the banking sector, finance minister Piyush Goyal had recently said.

The minister had said that a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Sunil Mehta, non-executive chairman of Punjab National Bank (PNB), which over the next two weeks will come out with its recommendations on the suggestion.

“…was deliberated in great detail among the bankers today who believe it may be worth considering to set up an asset reconstruction company (ARC) and/or an asset management company (AMC) for faster resolution of stressed assets which have multiple banks involved and often get delayed in resolution and cause loss of value to the banking system as a whole,” Goyal had said.