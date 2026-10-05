Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Monday cautioned investors against investment frauds and asked them to use regulated products, channels and entities, instead of anonymous tips, finfluencer recommendations and exaggerated claims on returns.

Speaking at the nationwide launch of SEBI’s investor awareness campaign titled ‘Project Jagrook’ in Chandigarh, Pandey also highlighted a gap between awareness and actual participation in the securities markets.

Pandey told investors to only invest in products they understand, diversify portfolios and to not mistake fixed returns as risk-free. He emphasised the importance of starting investment at an early age and staying invested to reap the benefits of compounding.

Indian securities market is more democratic and accessible than ever. But access alone is not enough. Investors must also be informed, he said.

Explaining the investor awareness campaign, Pandey said ‘Project Jagrook’ will use sustained communication using multiple channels like television, print, radio, cinema, digital platforms and social media for sustained communication with investors till March 2027.

The communication will be done in English, Hindi and 11 regional languages. He said specific campaigns under ‘Project Jagrook’ involve mentoring of university and college students through trainers in collaborations with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, state governments and citizen-centric channels.