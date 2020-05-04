  • MORE MARKET STATS

Pandemic fallout: Downgrades rise, no let-up seen in FY21

By: |
Updated: May 4, 2020 12:31:53 AM

At 21 downgrades a day between January and April, Corporate India’s finances continue to remain under pressure.

With the coronavirus pandemic disrupting businesses, many more companies could default in the days to come.

At 21 downgrades a day between January and April, Corporate India’s finances continue to remain under pressure. From 464 in January to 726 in April, downgrades are rising rapidly. With the coronavirus pandemic disrupting businesses, many more companies could default in the days to come.

