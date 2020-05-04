Pandemic fallout: Downgrades rise, no let-up seen in FY21

With the coronavirus pandemic disrupting businesses, many more companies could default in the days to come.

At 21 downgrades a day between January and April, Corporate India’s finances continue to remain under pressure. From 464 in January to 726 in April, downgrades are rising rapidly. With the coronavirus pandemic disrupting businesses, many more companies could default in the days to come.

