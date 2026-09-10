Panchatv Bharat has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 10, 2026 and will close on Sep 15, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹140.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Arvind
|-0.57
|3.66
|14.14
|72.24
|90.93
|49.2
|42.41
|United Polyfab Gujarat
|12.85
|42.34
|26.3
|71.86
|25.31
|58.65
|97.32
|Nandan Denim
|2.81
|26.29
|14.45
|21.58
|-16.52
|6.15
|2.76
|Varvee Global
|-4.11
|-10.1
|-24.92
|-10.33
|-35.18
|61.41
|42.64
|R&B Denims
|-14.95
|6.73
|4.09
|-78.05
|-73.57
|-34.52
|-22.44
|Vinny Overseas
|-2.91
|-3.85
|-9.09
|-0.99
|-24.81
|-23.02
|-1.2
|Mittal Life Style
|8.64
|-1.12
|-12.87
|0
|-43.59
|-19.52
|-1.83
Source: Dion Global
Panchatv Bharat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U13999DL2024PLC427903 and registration number is 427903. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Denim. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global