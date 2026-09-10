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Panchatv Bharat Share Price

Sector
Textiles

Panchatv Bharat has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 10, 2026 and will close on Sep 15, 2026. The price band has been set at 140.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Panchatv Bharat Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Panchatv Bharat Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Arvind		-0.573.6614.1472.2490.9349.242.41
United Polyfab Gujarat		12.8542.3426.371.8625.3158.6597.32
Nandan Denim		2.8126.2914.4521.58-16.526.152.76
Varvee Global		-4.11-10.1-24.92-10.33-35.1861.4142.64
R&B Denims		-14.956.734.09-78.05-73.57-34.52-22.44
Vinny Overseas		-2.91-3.85-9.09-0.99-24.81-23.02-1.2
Mittal Life Style		8.64-1.12-12.870-43.59-19.52-1.83

Source: Dion Global

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About Panchatv Bharat

Panchatv Bharat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U13999DL2024PLC427903 and registration number is 427903. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Denim. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sooraj Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sanyogita Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Archana Jain
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Tannu Shangle
    Independent Director

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