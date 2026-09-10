Panchatv Bharat Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/03/2024 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U13999DL2024PLC427903 and registration number is 427903. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Denim. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.