What is the share price of Panafic Industrials? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panafic Industrials is ₹2.17 as on .

What kind of stock is Panafic Industrials? The Panafic Industrials is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Panafic Industrials? The market cap of Panafic Industrials is ₹106.93 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Panafic Industrials? Today’s highest and lowest price of Panafic Industrials are ₹2.17 and ₹2.17.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panafic Industrials? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panafic Industrials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panafic Industrials is ₹2.17 and 52-week low of Panafic Industrials is ₹0.91 as on .

How has the Panafic Industrials performed historically in terms of returns? The Panafic Industrials has shown returns of 1.88% over the past day, 48.63% for the past month, 117.0% over 3 months, 169.5% over 1 year, 44.36% across 3 years, and 50.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Panafic Industrials? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panafic Industrials are -45.02 and 2.09 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global