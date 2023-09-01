Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Right issue of Equity Shares
Panafic Industrials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202DL1985PLC019746 and registration number is 019746. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Panafic Industrials Ltd. is ₹1.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Panafic Industrials Ltd. is 3.61 and PB ratio of Panafic Industrials Ltd. is 0.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panafic Industrials Ltd. is ₹1.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panafic Industrials Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panafic Industrials Ltd. is ₹1.75 and 52-week low of Panafic Industrials Ltd. is ₹.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.