PANAFIC INDUSTRIALS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.06 Closed
-1.85-0.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Panafic Industrials Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.05₹1.11
₹1.06
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.70₹1.75
₹1.06
Open Price
₹1.11
Prev. Close
₹1.08
Volume
1,85,471

Panafic Industrials Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.1
  • R21.13
  • R31.16
  • Pivot
    1.07
  • S11.04
  • S21.01
  • S30.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.441.07
  • 101.471.07
  • 201.511.05
  • 501.591.03
  • 1001.841.06
  • 2002.261.17

Panafic Industrials Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.6413.980.95-7.02-32.48430.00178.95
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Panafic Industrials Ltd. Share Holdings

Panafic Industrials Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Jul, 2022Board MeetingRight issue of Equity Shares

About Panafic Industrials Ltd.

Panafic Industrials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202DL1985PLC019746 and registration number is 019746. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Sarita Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Renu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kishan Gupta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Panafic Industrials Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Panafic Industrials Ltd.?

The market cap of Panafic Industrials Ltd. is ₹1.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Panafic Industrials Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Panafic Industrials Ltd. is 3.61 and PB ratio of Panafic Industrials Ltd. is 0.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Panafic Industrials Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panafic Industrials Ltd. is ₹1.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panafic Industrials Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panafic Industrials Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panafic Industrials Ltd. is ₹1.75 and 52-week low of Panafic Industrials Ltd. is ₹.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

