What is the Market Cap of Panafic Industrials Ltd.? The market cap of Panafic Industrials Ltd. is ₹1.10 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Panafic Industrials Ltd.? P/E ratio of Panafic Industrials Ltd. is 3.61 and PB ratio of Panafic Industrials Ltd. is 0.41 as on .

What is the share price of Panafic Industrials Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panafic Industrials Ltd. is ₹1.06 as on .