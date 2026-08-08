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Panafic Industrials Share Price

NSE
BSE

PANAFIC INDUSTRIALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Panafic Industrials along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.17 Closed
1.88₹ 0.04
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Panafic Industrials Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.17₹2.17
₹2.17
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.91₹2.17
₹2.17
Open Price
₹2.17
Prev. Close
₹2.13
Volume
7,17,566

Source: Dion Global

Panafic Industrials Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Panafic Industrials		9.6048.63117.00274.98169.5044.3650.06
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Panafic Industrials has gained 169.50% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Panafic Industrials has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Panafic Industrials Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Panafic Industrials Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.952.02
101.881.94
201.731.8
501.361.51
1001.11.25
2000.881.05

Source: Dion Global

Panafic Industrials Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Panafic Industrials remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.51%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 83.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Panafic Industrials Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTPanafic Industrials - Newspaper Clippings - Publication Regarding Special Window For Transfer And Dematerialisation Of Physic
Jul 08, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTPanafic Industrials - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 03, 2026, 09:12 PM IST ISTPanafic Industrials - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) Read With Regulation 6(2) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of Indi
May 30, 2026, 12:35 AM IST ISTPanafic Industrials - Disclosures As Per Regulation 29(2) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Substantial Acquisition
May 29, 2026, 02:21 AM IST ISTPanafic Industrials - Submission Of Copies Of Advertisement Published By The Company For Basis Of Allotment And Date Of Credi

Source: Dion Global

About Panafic Industrials

Panafic Industrials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202DL1985PLC019746 and registration number is 019746. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Sarita Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Renu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. R S Chandan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Duraiswamy Basuvaiah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Panafic Industrials Share Price

What is the share price of Panafic Industrials?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panafic Industrials is ₹2.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Panafic Industrials?

The Panafic Industrials is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Panafic Industrials?

The market cap of Panafic Industrials is ₹106.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Panafic Industrials?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Panafic Industrials are ₹2.17 and ₹2.17.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panafic Industrials?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panafic Industrials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panafic Industrials is ₹2.17 and 52-week low of Panafic Industrials is ₹0.91 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Panafic Industrials performed historically in terms of returns?

The Panafic Industrials has shown returns of 1.88% over the past day, 48.63% for the past month, 117.0% over 3 months, 169.5% over 1 year, 44.36% across 3 years, and 50.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Panafic Industrials?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panafic Industrials are -45.02 and 2.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Panafic Industrials News

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