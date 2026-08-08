Here's the live share price of Panafic Industrials along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Panafic Industrials
|9.60
|48.63
|117.00
|274.98
|169.50
|44.36
|50.06
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Panafic Industrials has gained 169.50% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Panafic Industrials has outperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.95
|2.02
|10
|1.88
|1.94
|20
|1.73
|1.8
|50
|1.36
|1.51
|100
|1.1
|1.25
|200
|0.88
|1.05
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Panafic Industrials remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.51%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 83.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Panafic Industrials - Newspaper Clippings - Publication Regarding Special Window For Transfer And Dematerialisation Of Physic
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Panafic Industrials - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 03, 2026, 09:12 PM IST IST
|Panafic Industrials - Disclosure Under Regulation 7(2) Read With Regulation 6(2) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of Indi
|May 30, 2026, 12:35 AM IST IST
|Panafic Industrials - Disclosures As Per Regulation 29(2) Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Substantial Acquisition
|May 29, 2026, 02:21 AM IST IST
|Panafic Industrials - Submission Of Copies Of Advertisement Published By The Company For Basis Of Allotment And Date Of Credi
Source: Dion Global
Panafic Industrials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45202DL1985PLC019746 and registration number is 019746. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panafic Industrials is ₹2.17 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Panafic Industrials is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Panafic Industrials is ₹106.93 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Panafic Industrials are ₹2.17 and ₹2.17.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panafic Industrials stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panafic Industrials is ₹2.17 and 52-week low of Panafic Industrials is ₹0.91 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Panafic Industrials has shown returns of 1.88% over the past day, 48.63% for the past month, 117.0% over 3 months, 169.5% over 1 year, 44.36% across 3 years, and 50.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panafic Industrials are -45.02 and 2.09 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global