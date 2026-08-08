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Panache Digilife Share Price

NSE
BSE

PANACHE DIGILIFE

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Panache Digilife along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹458.55 Closed
3.55₹ 15.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Panache Digilife Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹431.00₹463.00
₹458.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹237.05₹472.15
₹458.55
Open Price
₹442.85
Prev. Close
₹442.85
Volume
20,918

Source: Dion Global

Panache Digilife Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Panache Digilife		6.525.8033.9041.8679.2672.9447.13
Tata Consultancy Services		3.6817.012.14-16.81-19.50-11.04-5.89
Infosys		3.989.641.07-21.51-18.22-5.51-6.71
HCL Technologies		0.7216.1314.64-15.32-8.065.645.25
Wipro		2.118.40-4.98-18.49-22.61-3.02-8.87
Tech Mahindra		-0.9912.9512.900.8210.3211.374.90
LTM		6.7920.729.60-17.21-7.53-2.64-0.38
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.99-1.34-8.4314.6345.0513.207.72
Oracle Financial Services Software		5.536.3824.2862.3937.7244.0121.50
Persistent Systems		-1.3312.089.85-6.815.6430.9028.46
Coforge		3.2017.1338.1814.634.2221.5713.09
Mphasis		5.674.2312.85-5.36-8.422.03-1.74
Tata Technologies		16.7420.1338.7040.9730.62-12.73-7.84
Hexaware Technologies		0.534.3622.59-6.19-22.13-9.53-5.83
Tata Elxsi		2.941.99-12.02-27.75-35.53-19.24-2.40
Pine Labs		11.134.38-23.40-28.81-38.44-14.93-9.25
TBO Tek		5.217.0427.326.0418.094.632.75
KPIT Technologies		5.2612.00-12.83-34.66-47.92-18.2015.86
Fractal Analytics		0.70-2.83-25.77-3.48-3.48-1.17-0.71
Sigma Advanced Systems		12.4129.48127.95273.38481.56159.85116.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Panache Digilife has gained 79.26% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.50%), Infosys (-18.22%), HCL Technologies (-8.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Panache Digilife has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.89%) and Infosys (-6.71%).

Panache Digilife Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Panache Digilife Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5425.61435.87
10427.69432.7
20431.96429.18
50404.48409.68
100364.12384.05
200359.61354.67

Source: Dion Global

Panache Digilife Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Panache Digilife remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Panache Digilife Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Panache Digilife fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Panache Digilife

Panache Digilife Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH2007PLC169415 and registration number is 169415. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of computers and peripheral equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 233.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amit Devchand Rambhia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikit Devchand Rambhia
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Nitesh Manilal Savla
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Shailesh Premji Gala
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Tejaswini Chandrashekhar More
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayesh Khimji Rambhia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Panache Digilife Share Price

What is the share price of Panache Digilife?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panache Digilife is ₹458.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Panache Digilife?

The Panache Digilife is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Panache Digilife?

The market cap of Panache Digilife is ₹734.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Panache Digilife?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Panache Digilife are ₹463.00 and ₹431.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panache Digilife?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panache Digilife stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panache Digilife is ₹472.15 and 52-week low of Panache Digilife is ₹237.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Panache Digilife performed historically in terms of returns?

The Panache Digilife has shown returns of 3.55% over the past day, 5.8% for the past month, 33.9% over 3 months, 79.26% over 1 year, 72.94% across 3 years, and 47.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Panache Digilife?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panache Digilife are 45.37 and 6.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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