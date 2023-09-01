Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Panache Digilife Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH2007PLC169415 and registration number is 169415. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of computers and peripheral equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Panache Digilife Ltd. is ₹98.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Panache Digilife Ltd. is 63.64 and PB ratio of Panache Digilife Ltd. is 2.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panache Digilife Ltd. is ₹81.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panache Digilife Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panache Digilife Ltd. is ₹103.05 and 52-week low of Panache Digilife Ltd. is ₹55.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.