PANACHE DIGILIFE LTD.

Sector : IT Networking Equipment | Smallcap | NSE
₹81.90 Closed
1.551.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Panache Digilife Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.65₹84.00
₹81.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.50₹103.05
₹81.90
Open Price
₹80.65
Prev. Close
₹80.65
Volume
6,927

Panache Digilife Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R183.25
  • R285.3
  • R386.6
  • Pivot
    81.95
  • S179.9
  • S278.6
  • S376.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 564.8681.04
  • 1066.7681.96
  • 2065.3681.31
  • 5066.3376.11
  • 10066.3571.73
  • 20065.4868.94

Panache Digilife Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.2516.4230.9721.6522.9434.5581.05
-3.811.9241.6534.6166.37194.81266.65
2.2312.9631.6531.187.33120.48-48.16
-3.11-9.9236.2565.15172.50395.4519.78
0-15.33-17.14-29.27-59.5861.52-65.79
24.73-7.94-12.12-38.62-88.18-79.72-86.02

Panache Digilife Ltd. Share Holdings

Panache Digilife Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Panache Digilife Ltd.

Panache Digilife Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH2007PLC169415 and registration number is 169415. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of computers and peripheral equipment. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 85.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amit Devchand Rambhia
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nikit Devchand Rambhia
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Devchand Lalji Rambhia
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Premji Gala
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Tejaswini Chandrashekhar More
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhavin Vinod Adani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Panache Digilife Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Panache Digilife Ltd.?

The market cap of Panache Digilife Ltd. is ₹98.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Panache Digilife Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Panache Digilife Ltd. is 63.64 and PB ratio of Panache Digilife Ltd. is 2.68 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Panache Digilife Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panache Digilife Ltd. is ₹81.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panache Digilife Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panache Digilife Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panache Digilife Ltd. is ₹103.05 and 52-week low of Panache Digilife Ltd. is ₹55.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

