Here's the live share price of Panache Digilife along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Panache Digilife
|6.52
|5.80
|33.90
|41.86
|79.26
|72.94
|47.13
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3.68
|17.01
|2.14
|-16.81
|-19.50
|-11.04
|-5.89
|Infosys
|3.98
|9.64
|1.07
|-21.51
|-18.22
|-5.51
|-6.71
|HCL Technologies
|0.72
|16.13
|14.64
|-15.32
|-8.06
|5.64
|5.25
|Wipro
|2.11
|8.40
|-4.98
|-18.49
|-22.61
|-3.02
|-8.87
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.99
|12.95
|12.90
|0.82
|10.32
|11.37
|4.90
|LTM
|6.79
|20.72
|9.60
|-17.21
|-7.53
|-2.64
|-0.38
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.99
|-1.34
|-8.43
|14.63
|45.05
|13.20
|7.72
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|5.53
|6.38
|24.28
|62.39
|37.72
|44.01
|21.50
|Persistent Systems
|-1.33
|12.08
|9.85
|-6.81
|5.64
|30.90
|28.46
|Coforge
|3.20
|17.13
|38.18
|14.63
|4.22
|21.57
|13.09
|Mphasis
|5.67
|4.23
|12.85
|-5.36
|-8.42
|2.03
|-1.74
|Tata Technologies
|16.74
|20.13
|38.70
|40.97
|30.62
|-12.73
|-7.84
|Hexaware Technologies
|0.53
|4.36
|22.59
|-6.19
|-22.13
|-9.53
|-5.83
|Tata Elxsi
|2.94
|1.99
|-12.02
|-27.75
|-35.53
|-19.24
|-2.40
|Pine Labs
|11.13
|4.38
|-23.40
|-28.81
|-38.44
|-14.93
|-9.25
|TBO Tek
|5.21
|7.04
|27.32
|6.04
|18.09
|4.63
|2.75
|KPIT Technologies
|5.26
|12.00
|-12.83
|-34.66
|-47.92
|-18.20
|15.86
|Fractal Analytics
|0.70
|-2.83
|-25.77
|-3.48
|-3.48
|-1.17
|-0.71
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|12.41
|29.48
|127.95
|273.38
|481.56
|159.85
|116.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Panache Digilife has gained 79.26% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-19.50%), Infosys (-18.22%), HCL Technologies (-8.06%). From a 5 year perspective, Panache Digilife has outperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-5.89%) and Infosys (-6.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|425.61
|435.87
|10
|427.69
|432.7
|20
|431.96
|429.18
|50
|404.48
|409.68
|100
|364.12
|384.05
|200
|359.61
|354.67
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Panache Digilife remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 45.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Panache Digilife fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Panache Digilife Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH2007PLC169415 and registration number is 169415. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of computers and peripheral equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 233.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.01 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panache Digilife is ₹458.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Panache Digilife is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Panache Digilife is ₹734.32 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Panache Digilife are ₹463.00 and ₹431.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panache Digilife stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panache Digilife is ₹472.15 and 52-week low of Panache Digilife is ₹237.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Panache Digilife has shown returns of 3.55% over the past day, 5.8% for the past month, 33.9% over 3 months, 79.26% over 1 year, 72.94% across 3 years, and 47.13% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panache Digilife are 45.37 and 6.96 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global