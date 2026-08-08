What is the share price of Panache Digilife? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panache Digilife is ₹458.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Panache Digilife? The Panache Digilife is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Panache Digilife? The market cap of Panache Digilife is ₹734.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Panache Digilife? Today’s highest and lowest price of Panache Digilife are ₹463.00 and ₹431.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panache Digilife? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panache Digilife stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panache Digilife is ₹472.15 and 52-week low of Panache Digilife is ₹237.05 as on .

How has the Panache Digilife performed historically in terms of returns? The Panache Digilife has shown returns of 3.55% over the past day, 5.8% for the past month, 33.9% over 3 months, 79.26% over 1 year, 72.94% across 3 years, and 47.13% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Panache Digilife? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panache Digilife are 45.37 and 6.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global