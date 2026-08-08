Here's the live share price of Panacea Biotec along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Panacea Biotec
|-1.97
|-23.10
|1.98
|11.52
|0.40
|45.76
|4.38
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Panacea Biotec has gained 0.40% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Panacea Biotec has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|419.44
|422.23
|10
|437.44
|435.94
|20
|491.14
|462.5
|50
|503.74
|474.26
|100
|428.52
|450.46
|200
|403.66
|424.8
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Panacea Biotec saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.48%, while DII stake increased to 2.25%, FII holding rose to 2.31%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:57 PM IST IST
|Panacea Biotec - Details Of Shares Dematerialized During July 2026 Under Regulation 74(5) Of The SEBI (Depositories And Parti
|Aug 05, 2026, 03:09 PM IST IST
|Panacea Biotec - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Jul 16, 2026, 08:52 PM IST IST
|Panacea Biotec - Updates In Relation To Receipt Of Four Awards Dated March 19, 2026 From The Presiding Officer (In The Rank O
|Jul 08, 2026, 02:12 AM IST IST
|Panacea Biotec - Updates In Relation To Receipt Of Four Awards Dated March 19, 2026 From The Presiding Officer (In The Rank O
|Jul 07, 2026, 09:22 PM IST IST
|Panacea Biotec - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Panacea Biotec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33117PB1984PLC022350 and registration number is 022350. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 413.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panacea Biotec is ₹413.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Panacea Biotec is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Panacea Biotec is ₹2,529.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Panacea Biotec are ₹420.00 and ₹410.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panacea Biotec stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panacea Biotec is ₹647.50 and 52-week low of Panacea Biotec is ₹293.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Panacea Biotec has shown returns of -1.1% over the past day, -23.1% for the past month, 1.98% over 3 months, 0.4% over 1 year, 45.76% across 3 years, and 4.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panacea Biotec are -471.08 and 3.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global