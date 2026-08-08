What is the share price of Panacea Biotec? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panacea Biotec is ₹413.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Panacea Biotec? The Panacea Biotec is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Panacea Biotec? The market cap of Panacea Biotec is ₹2,529.66 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Panacea Biotec? Today’s highest and lowest price of Panacea Biotec are ₹420.00 and ₹410.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panacea Biotec? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panacea Biotec stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panacea Biotec is ₹647.50 and 52-week low of Panacea Biotec is ₹293.10 as on .

How has the Panacea Biotec performed historically in terms of returns? The Panacea Biotec has shown returns of -1.1% over the past day, -23.1% for the past month, 1.98% over 3 months, 0.4% over 1 year, 45.76% across 3 years, and 4.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Panacea Biotec? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panacea Biotec are -471.08 and 3.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global