Panacea Biotec Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PANACEA BIOTEC LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹134.85 Closed
-0.85-1.15
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Panacea Biotec Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹133.95₹137.80
₹134.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹107.00₹164.40
₹134.85
Open Price
₹136.15
Prev. Close
₹136.00
Volume
2,14,339

Panacea Biotec Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1137.12
  • R2139.38
  • R3140.97
  • Pivot
    135.53
  • S1133.27
  • S2131.68
  • S3129.42

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5141.17137.48
  • 10144.95137.27
  • 20138.55135.47
  • 50137.85131.38
  • 100135.9128.74
  • 200159.14131.79

Panacea Biotec Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.192.3515.1011.53-2.56-28.36-44.35
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Panacea Biotec Ltd. Share Holdings

Panacea Biotec Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF1050.020

Panacea Biotec Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Panacea Biotec Ltd.

Panacea Biotec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33117PB1984PLC022350 and registration number is 022350. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 235.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Soshil Kumar Jain
    Chairman
  • Dr. Rajesh Jain
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankesh Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. R L Narasimhan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. N N Khamitkar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. K M Lal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Manjula Upadhyay
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Bhupinder Singh
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukul Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Narotam Kumar Juneja
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Panacea Biotec Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Panacea Biotec Ltd.?

The market cap of Panacea Biotec Ltd. is ₹825.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Panacea Biotec Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Panacea Biotec Ltd. is -68.78 and PB ratio of Panacea Biotec Ltd. is 2.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Panacea Biotec Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panacea Biotec Ltd. is ₹134.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panacea Biotec Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panacea Biotec Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panacea Biotec Ltd. is ₹164.40 and 52-week low of Panacea Biotec Ltd. is ₹107.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

