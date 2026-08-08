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Panacea Biotec Share Price

NSE
BSE

PANACEA BIOTEC

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care
Index
BSE Healthcare

Here's the live share price of Panacea Biotec along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹413.00 Closed
-1.10₹ -4.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Panacea Biotec Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹410.50₹420.00
₹413.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹293.10₹647.50
₹413.00
Open Price
₹420.00
Prev. Close
₹417.60
Volume
5,162

Source: Dion Global

Panacea Biotec Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Panacea Biotec		-1.97-23.101.9811.520.4045.764.38
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Panacea Biotec has gained 0.40% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Panacea Biotec has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Panacea Biotec Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Panacea Biotec Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5419.44422.23
10437.44435.94
20491.14462.5
50503.74474.26
100428.52450.46
200403.66424.8

Source: Dion Global

Panacea Biotec Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Panacea Biotec saw a rise in promoter holding to 72.48%, while DII stake increased to 2.25%, FII holding rose to 2.31%, and public shareholding moved down to 22.96% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Panacea Biotec Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 03:57 PM IST ISTPanacea Biotec - Details Of Shares Dematerialized During July 2026 Under Regulation 74(5) Of The SEBI (Depositories And Parti
Aug 05, 2026, 03:09 PM IST ISTPanacea Biotec - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Jul 16, 2026, 08:52 PM IST ISTPanacea Biotec - Updates In Relation To Receipt Of Four Awards Dated March 19, 2026 From The Presiding Officer (In The Rank O
Jul 08, 2026, 02:12 AM IST ISTPanacea Biotec - Updates In Relation To Receipt Of Four Awards Dated March 19, 2026 From The Presiding Officer (In The Rank O
Jul 07, 2026, 09:22 PM IST ISTPanacea Biotec - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Panacea Biotec

Panacea Biotec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33117PB1984PLC022350 and registration number is 022350. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 413.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Rajesh Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Jain
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Ankesh Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Harshet Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mukul Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ambika Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Sanjay Trehan
    Director - Technical
  • Mr. Krishan Kumar Jalan
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Rajender Pal Singh
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi
    Independent Director
  • CA. Rajesh Jain.
    Independent Director

FAQs on Panacea Biotec Share Price

What is the share price of Panacea Biotec?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panacea Biotec is ₹413.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Panacea Biotec?

The Panacea Biotec is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Panacea Biotec?

The market cap of Panacea Biotec is ₹2,529.66 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Panacea Biotec?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Panacea Biotec are ₹420.00 and ₹410.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panacea Biotec?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panacea Biotec stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panacea Biotec is ₹647.50 and 52-week low of Panacea Biotec is ₹293.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Panacea Biotec performed historically in terms of returns?

The Panacea Biotec has shown returns of -1.1% over the past day, -23.1% for the past month, 1.98% over 3 months, 0.4% over 1 year, 45.76% across 3 years, and 4.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Panacea Biotec?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panacea Biotec are -471.08 and 3.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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