Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.19
|2.35
|15.10
|11.53
|-2.56
|-28.36
|-44.35
|0.33
|-2.93
|12.38
|15.71
|27.32
|112.87
|69.16
|2.94
|5.66
|29.05
|38.39
|21.70
|69.03
|91.80
|-1.31
|-1.39
|1.80
|26.14
|-0.28
|11.08
|178.84
|-3.45
|-1.54
|22.58
|28.45
|32.79
|28.22
|115.16
|-3.94
|-3.18
|22.90
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|20.58
|-2.51
|-3.22
|19.50
|29.55
|64.70
|62.26
|51.31
|-7.88
|-10.01
|0.58
|20.99
|16.26
|31.75
|95.63
|1.50
|10.68
|34.67
|65.37
|65.54
|15.14
|16.84
|-2.24
|-5.19
|5.08
|10.95
|23.05
|38.40
|170.64
|-0.72
|0.49
|24.87
|77.40
|52.58
|0.68
|17.52
|-1.69
|-9.30
|6.96
|15.92
|22.16
|28.86
|64.41
|1.92
|1.76
|6.11
|14.59
|-13.69
|-35.78
|-15.33
|13.97
|35.22
|89.04
|36.35
|-29.53
|-3.12
|-3.12
|1.18
|2.29
|8.28
|7.53
|-0.57
|-8.44
|-17.18
|-2.12
|-4.12
|22.64
|7.13
|-3.82
|-14.11
|125.25
|-1.51
|8.68
|32.23
|40.52
|55.07
|267.27
|719.86
|1.19
|1.74
|30.53
|45.45
|24.59
|76.81
|105.91
|2.35
|10.70
|16.49
|26.26
|-30.91
|76.62
|353.57
|2.34
|-3.99
|24.14
|76.36
|104.28
|56.58
|14.14
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF
|105
|0.02
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Panacea Biotec Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L33117PB1984PLC022350 and registration number is 022350. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 235.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.13 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Panacea Biotec Ltd. is ₹825.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Panacea Biotec Ltd. is -68.78 and PB ratio of Panacea Biotec Ltd. is 2.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panacea Biotec Ltd. is ₹134.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panacea Biotec Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panacea Biotec Ltd. is ₹164.40 and 52-week low of Panacea Biotec Ltd. is ₹107.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.