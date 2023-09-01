Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-4.44
|-4.37
|-8.38
|-35.03
|-31.03
|-33.65
|-60.06
|-1.76
|-1.21
|-1.66
|56.66
|-24.18
|769.30
|1,065.76
|5.87
|14.79
|46.57
|38.41
|5.01
|137.20
|36.65
|5.18
|-3.38
|271.63
|319.87
|598.24
|1,919.11
|1,868.94
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.31
|-11.03
|-2.27
|36.65
|57.62
|281.41
|128.12
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.40
|-52.08
|13.28
|707.93
|1,552.19
|5,238.90
|12,410.68
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.88
|54.29
|53.41
|45.58
|-24.65
|429.05
|496.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Panache Innovations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100MH1981PLC312742 and registration number is 033779. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of machinery, equipment and supplies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Panabyte Technologies Ltd. is ₹6.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Panabyte Technologies Ltd. is -9.29 and PB ratio of Panabyte Technologies Ltd. is 2.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panabyte Technologies Ltd. is ₹14.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panabyte Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panabyte Technologies Ltd. is ₹30.85 and 52-week low of Panabyte Technologies Ltd. is ₹13.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.