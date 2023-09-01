Follow Us

Panabyte Technologies Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PANABYTE TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹14.00 Closed
-4.44-0.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Panabyte Technologies Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹14.00₹15.30
₹14.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.26₹30.85
₹14.00
Open Price
₹14.65
Prev. Close
₹14.65
Volume
19

Panabyte Technologies Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R114.87
  • R215.73
  • R316.17
  • Pivot
    14.43
  • S113.57
  • S213.13
  • S312.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 519.8814.74
  • 102214.67
  • 2025.1415.07
  • 5024.0216.66
  • 10023.318.39
  • 20025.3420.31

Panabyte Technologies Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-4.44-4.37-8.38-35.03-31.03-33.65-60.06
-1.76-1.21-1.6656.66-24.18769.301,065.76
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.40-52.0813.28707.931,552.195,238.9012,410.68
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Panabyte Technologies Ltd. Share Holdings

Panabyte Technologies Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Panabyte Technologies Ltd.

Panache Innovations Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100MH1981PLC312742 and registration number is 033779. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of machinery, equipment and supplies. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.39 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amit Devchand Rambhia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Prakash Vichhivora
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hetal Vichhivora
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Tejaswini More
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Dagade
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Gala
    Independent Director

FAQs on Panabyte Technologies Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Panabyte Technologies Ltd.?

The market cap of Panabyte Technologies Ltd. is ₹6.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Panabyte Technologies Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Panabyte Technologies Ltd. is -9.29 and PB ratio of Panabyte Technologies Ltd. is 2.08 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Panabyte Technologies Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panabyte Technologies Ltd. is ₹14.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panabyte Technologies Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panabyte Technologies Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panabyte Technologies Ltd. is ₹30.85 and 52-week low of Panabyte Technologies Ltd. is ₹13.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

