Here's the live share price of Panabyte Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Panabyte Technologies
|10.25
|1.58
|-31.36
|-41.00
|-46.01
|10.77
|-2.34
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Panabyte Technologies has declined 46.01% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Panabyte Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.53
|18.84
|10
|18.11
|18.58
|20
|18.28
|18.56
|50
|19.43
|20.06
|100
|24.23
|23.22
|200
|30.12
|27.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Panabyte Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 98.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|Panabyte Technologie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Panabyte Technologie - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors Scheduled To Be Held On August 12, 2026.
|Jul 25, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|Panabyte Technologie - Clarification In Respect Of Corporate Announcement Dated 24 July 2026 - Intimation Of Letter Sent To T
|Jul 24, 2026, 07:14 PM IST IST
|Panabyte Technologie - Intimation Of Letter Sent To The Eligible Shareholders With Respect To Transfer Of Unclaimed Dividend
|Jul 10, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Panabyte Technologie - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Panabyte Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100MH1981PLC312742 and registration number is 033779. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of machinery, equipment and supplies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panabyte Technologies is ₹19.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Panabyte Technologies is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Panabyte Technologies is ₹8.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Panabyte Technologies are ₹20.94 and ₹19.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panabyte Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panabyte Technologies is ₹47.94 and 52-week low of Panabyte Technologies is ₹16.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Panabyte Technologies has shown returns of 2.32% over the past day, 1.33% for the past month, -31.53% over 3 months, -46.15% over 1 year, 10.68% across 3 years, and -2.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panabyte Technologies are -38.64 and 2.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global