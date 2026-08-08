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Panabyte Technologies Share Price

NSE
BSE

PANABYTE TECHNOLOGIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Panabyte Technologies along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.90 Closed
2.58₹ 0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Panabyte Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹19.40₹20.94
₹19.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.64₹47.94
₹19.90
Open Price
₹19.40
Prev. Close
₹19.40
Volume
1,587

Source: Dion Global

Panabyte Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Panabyte Technologies		10.251.58-31.36-41.00-46.0110.77-2.34
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Panabyte Technologies has declined 46.01% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Panabyte Technologies has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Panabyte Technologies Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Panabyte Technologies Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.5318.84
1018.1118.58
2018.2818.56
5019.4320.06
10024.2323.22
20030.1227.44

Source: Dion Global

Panabyte Technologies Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Panabyte Technologies remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 98.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Panabyte Technologies Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTPanabyte Technologie - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Award_of_Order_Receipt_of_Order
Aug 05, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTPanabyte Technologie - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Of Directors Scheduled To Be Held On August 12, 2026.
Jul 25, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTPanabyte Technologie - Clarification In Respect Of Corporate Announcement Dated 24 July 2026 - Intimation Of Letter Sent To T
Jul 24, 2026, 07:14 PM IST ISTPanabyte Technologie - Intimation Of Letter Sent To The Eligible Shareholders With Respect To Transfer Of Unclaimed Dividend
Jul 10, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTPanabyte Technologie - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Panabyte Technologies

Panabyte Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51100MH1981PLC312742 and registration number is 033779. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of machinery, equipment and supplies. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 8.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.69 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Prakash Vichhivora
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Hetal Vichhivora
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Narayan Mundhra
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Tejaswini More
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Gala
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Chhaya Bhonslay
    Independent Director

FAQs on Panabyte Technologies Share Price

What is the share price of Panabyte Technologies?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Panabyte Technologies is ₹19.90 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Panabyte Technologies?

The Panabyte Technologies is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Panabyte Technologies?

The market cap of Panabyte Technologies is ₹8.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Panabyte Technologies?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Panabyte Technologies are ₹20.94 and ₹19.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Panabyte Technologies?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Panabyte Technologies stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Panabyte Technologies is ₹47.94 and 52-week low of Panabyte Technologies is ₹16.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Panabyte Technologies performed historically in terms of returns?

The Panabyte Technologies has shown returns of 2.32% over the past day, 1.33% for the past month, -31.53% over 3 months, -46.15% over 1 year, 10.68% across 3 years, and -2.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Panabyte Technologies?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Panabyte Technologies are -38.64 and 2.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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