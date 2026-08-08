What is the share price of Pan Electronics India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pan Electronics India is ₹26.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Pan Electronics India? The Pan Electronics India is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pan Electronics India? The market cap of Pan Electronics India is ₹10.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pan Electronics India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pan Electronics India are ₹27.30 and ₹24.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pan Electronics India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pan Electronics India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pan Electronics India is ₹70.94 and 52-week low of Pan Electronics India is ₹21.73 as on .

How has the Pan Electronics India performed historically in terms of returns? The Pan Electronics India has shown returns of -3.3% over the past day, 9.77% for the past month, 17.02% over 3 months, -48.23% over 1 year, -4.05% across 3 years, and -20.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pan Electronics India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pan Electronics India are -5.06 and -0.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global