Pan Electronics India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

PAN ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Electronics - Equipment/Components | Smallcap | BSE
₹27.58 Closed
-4.9-1.42
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Pan Electronics India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹27.58₹30.45
₹27.58
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.60₹54.45
₹27.58
Open Price
₹28.42
Prev. Close
₹29.00
Volume
2,108

Pan Electronics India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R129.49
  • R231.41
  • R332.36
  • Pivot
    28.54
  • S126.62
  • S225.67
  • S323.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 548.8729.26
  • 1041.6829.11
  • 2034.3929.04
  • 5029.4729.33
  • 10028.829.74
  • 20033.730.44

Pan Electronics India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.33-6.19-1.85-13.222.91251.34428.35
3.305.6021.9642.0229.20282.64266.84
5.5922.2846.8983.65124.13225.68225.68
0.6215.0439.90128.67189.38189.38189.38
-0.427.1139.1794.5972.5071.0971.09
20.8428.1745.7757.9968.14151.78151.78
13.2149.23197.06205.41217.10975.64584.13
8.4821.6048.0248.0248.0248.0248.02
16.6432.1520.7142.39123.013,954.601,073.89
3.765.6813.4646.9211.63220.33307.51
14.0718.9055.97105.7510.6410.6410.64
3.9415.8957.0866.2811.4257.4957.49
-4.5112.8648.95198.82245.85386.98360.26
-2.37-4.9860.8078.39265.09362.64242.50
12.4616.4131.2820.57-22.17-22.17-22.17
8.7025.3033.26102.63124.37201.57174.66
-1.097.2644.39125.4798.294,035.71901.73
-6.3715.8868.96114.94191.351,739.001,592.82
0.972.7114.2325.14-38.423,455.561,072.77
5.85-14.8231.1338.69-15.02465.19485.64

Pan Electronics India Ltd. Share Holdings

Pan Electronics India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Pan Electronics India Ltd.

Pan Electronics India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L00309KA1982PLC004960 and registration number is 004960. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gullu Gellaram Talreja
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Prakash Talreja
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Ambusaravan Asha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitesh Nanik Rohera
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pan Electronics India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pan Electronics India Ltd.?

The market cap of Pan Electronics India Ltd. is ₹11.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pan Electronics India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pan Electronics India Ltd. is -2.26 and PB ratio of Pan Electronics India Ltd. is -0.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pan Electronics India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pan Electronics India Ltd. is ₹27.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pan Electronics India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pan Electronics India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pan Electronics India Ltd. is ₹54.45 and 52-week low of Pan Electronics India Ltd. is ₹23.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

