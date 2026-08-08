Here's the live share price of Pan Electronics India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pan Electronics India
|5.60
|9.77
|17.02
|-30.98
|-48.23
|-4.05
|-20.98
|Syrma SGS Technology
|4.25
|5.00
|30.33
|63.13
|100.25
|44.19
|35.38
|Kaynes Technology India
|1.33
|16.23
|-12.06
|-2.41
|-36.73
|28.71
|41.03
|Dynamatic Technologies
|13.08
|8.76
|-5.84
|24.58
|79.73
|40.34
|47.73
|GNG Electronics
|-1.09
|-15.81
|18.90
|55.87
|68.86
|16.40
|9.54
|Centum Electronics
|7.06
|6.87
|28.90
|59.45
|58.49
|33.07
|50.26
|Cyient DLM
|1.96
|27.25
|61.23
|89.21
|57.81
|11.12
|10.18
|Hind Rectifiers
|-2.04
|23.85
|37.77
|82.91
|41.83
|100.22
|75.22
|RIR Power Electronics
|1.73
|-1.31
|-17.30
|-15.15
|-26.61
|37.87
|95.56
|MIC Electronics
|-2.82
|-2.97
|-29.20
|-11.62
|-24.54
|12.78
|19.56
|SPEL Semiconductor
|-0.36
|-3.24
|-7.61
|-5.04
|36.84
|35.33
|48.67
|Merritronix
|1.98
|-7.63
|18.08
|18.08
|18.08
|5.70
|3.38
|Pervasive Commodities
|9.98
|54.15
|372.22
|372.22
|372.22
|67.77
|36.40
|BCC Fuba India
|3.49
|11.26
|20.40
|27.70
|126.24
|67.24
|68.90
|Cosmo Ferrites
|4.08
|0.98
|50.49
|51.06
|-18.57
|2.72
|29.58
|Purple Wave Infocom
|48.50
|123.57
|92.63
|94.23
|88.28
|23.48
|13.49
|Dhanashree Electronics
|1.82
|23.26
|-18.93
|-36.84
|-17.69
|54.36
|58.96
|Rama Vision
|-1.01
|0.29
|-15.51
|-8.12
|78.11
|49.93
|54.84
|Highness Microelectronics
|2.52
|3.07
|8.57
|41.04
|41.04
|12.15
|7.12
|Mehai Technology
|0.87
|0
|-20.55
|-28.40
|-88.42
|8.77
|-16.58
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pan Electronics India has declined 48.23% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Pan Electronics India has underperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.71
|26.44
|10
|25.8
|26.29
|20
|26.15
|26.26
|50
|26.19
|26.96
|100
|29.73
|30.02
|200
|38.34
|36.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pan Electronics India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 07:25 PM IST IST
|Pan Electronics - Board Meeting Intimation for Announcement Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 01:51 AM IST IST
|Pan Electronics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 02:42 AM IST IST
|Pan Electronics - Non- Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure31.03.2025 Requiremen
|May 30, 2026, 01:44 AM IST IST
|Pan Electronics - Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 30, 2026, 01:14 AM IST IST
|Pan Electronics - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financials For The Year Ended 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Pan Electronics India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L00309KA1982PLC004960 and registration number is 004960. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pan Electronics India is ₹26.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pan Electronics India is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pan Electronics India is ₹10.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pan Electronics India are ₹27.30 and ₹24.21.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pan Electronics India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pan Electronics India is ₹70.94 and 52-week low of Pan Electronics India is ₹21.73 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pan Electronics India has shown returns of -3.3% over the past day, 9.77% for the past month, 17.02% over 3 months, -48.23% over 1 year, -4.05% across 3 years, and -20.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pan Electronics India are -5.06 and -0.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global