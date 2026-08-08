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Pan Electronics India Share Price

NSE
BSE

PAN ELECTRONICS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Electronics

Here's the live share price of Pan Electronics India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹26.40 Closed
-3.30₹ -0.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pan Electronics India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.21₹27.30
₹26.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.73₹70.94
₹26.40
Open Price
₹27.30
Prev. Close
₹27.30
Volume
692

Source: Dion Global

Pan Electronics India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pan Electronics India		5.609.7717.02-30.98-48.23-4.05-20.98
Syrma SGS Technology		4.255.0030.3363.13100.2544.1935.38
Kaynes Technology India		1.3316.23-12.06-2.41-36.7328.7141.03
Dynamatic Technologies		13.088.76-5.8424.5879.7340.3447.73
GNG Electronics		-1.09-15.8118.9055.8768.8616.409.54
Centum Electronics		7.066.8728.9059.4558.4933.0750.26
Cyient DLM		1.9627.2561.2389.2157.8111.1210.18
Hind Rectifiers		-2.0423.8537.7782.9141.83100.2275.22
RIR Power Electronics		1.73-1.31-17.30-15.15-26.6137.8795.56
MIC Electronics		-2.82-2.97-29.20-11.62-24.5412.7819.56
SPEL Semiconductor		-0.36-3.24-7.61-5.0436.8435.3348.67
Merritronix		1.98-7.6318.0818.0818.085.703.38
Pervasive Commodities		9.9854.15372.22372.22372.2267.7736.40
BCC Fuba India		3.4911.2620.4027.70126.2467.2468.90
Cosmo Ferrites		4.080.9850.4951.06-18.572.7229.58
Purple Wave Infocom		48.50123.5792.6394.2388.2823.4813.49
Dhanashree Electronics		1.8223.26-18.93-36.84-17.6954.3658.96
Rama Vision		-1.010.29-15.51-8.1278.1149.9354.84
Highness Microelectronics		2.523.078.5741.0441.0412.157.12
Mehai Technology		0.870-20.55-28.40-88.428.77-16.58

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pan Electronics India has declined 48.23% compared to peers like Syrma SGS Technology (100.25%), Kaynes Technology India (-36.73%), Dynamatic Technologies (79.73%). From a 5 year perspective, Pan Electronics India has underperformed peers relative to Syrma SGS Technology (35.38%) and Kaynes Technology India (41.03%).

Pan Electronics India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pan Electronics India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.7126.44
1025.826.29
2026.1526.26
5026.1926.96
10029.7330.02
20038.3436.49

Source: Dion Global

Pan Electronics India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pan Electronics India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 29.25% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pan Electronics India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 07:25 PM IST ISTPan Electronics - Board Meeting Intimation for Announcement Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 2026
Jul 13, 2026, 01:51 AM IST ISTPan Electronics - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 02:42 AM IST ISTPan Electronics - Non- Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure31.03.2025 Requiremen
May 30, 2026, 01:44 AM IST ISTPan Electronics - Financial Results For The Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 30, 2026, 01:14 AM IST ISTPan Electronics - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financials For The Year Ended 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Pan Electronics India

Pan Electronics India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L00309KA1982PLC004960 and registration number is 004960. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gullu Gellaram Talreja
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Prakash Talreja
    Director
  • Mr. Nitesh Nanik Rohera
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Asha Diwakar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pan Electronics India Share Price

What is the share price of Pan Electronics India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pan Electronics India is ₹26.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pan Electronics India?

The Pan Electronics India is operating in the Electronics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pan Electronics India?

The market cap of Pan Electronics India is ₹10.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pan Electronics India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pan Electronics India are ₹27.30 and ₹24.21.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pan Electronics India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pan Electronics India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pan Electronics India is ₹70.94 and 52-week low of Pan Electronics India is ₹21.73 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pan Electronics India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pan Electronics India has shown returns of -3.3% over the past day, 9.77% for the past month, 17.02% over 3 months, -48.23% over 1 year, -4.05% across 3 years, and -20.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pan Electronics India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pan Electronics India are -5.06 and -0.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Pan Electronics India News

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