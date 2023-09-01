Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-3.33
|-6.19
|-1.85
|-13.22
|2.91
|251.34
|428.35
|3.30
|5.60
|21.96
|42.02
|29.20
|282.64
|266.84
|5.59
|22.28
|46.89
|83.65
|124.13
|225.68
|225.68
|0.62
|15.04
|39.90
|128.67
|189.38
|189.38
|189.38
|-0.42
|7.11
|39.17
|94.59
|72.50
|71.09
|71.09
|20.84
|28.17
|45.77
|57.99
|68.14
|151.78
|151.78
|13.21
|49.23
|197.06
|205.41
|217.10
|975.64
|584.13
|8.48
|21.60
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|48.02
|16.64
|32.15
|20.71
|42.39
|123.01
|3,954.60
|1,073.89
|3.76
|5.68
|13.46
|46.92
|11.63
|220.33
|307.51
|14.07
|18.90
|55.97
|105.75
|10.64
|10.64
|10.64
|3.94
|15.89
|57.08
|66.28
|11.42
|57.49
|57.49
|-4.51
|12.86
|48.95
|198.82
|245.85
|386.98
|360.26
|-2.37
|-4.98
|60.80
|78.39
|265.09
|362.64
|242.50
|12.46
|16.41
|31.28
|20.57
|-22.17
|-22.17
|-22.17
|8.70
|25.30
|33.26
|102.63
|124.37
|201.57
|174.66
|-1.09
|7.26
|44.39
|125.47
|98.29
|4,035.71
|901.73
|-6.37
|15.88
|68.96
|114.94
|191.35
|1,739.00
|1,592.82
|0.97
|2.71
|14.23
|25.14
|-38.42
|3,455.56
|1,072.77
|5.85
|-14.82
|31.13
|38.69
|-15.02
|465.19
|485.64
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Pan Electronics India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/09/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L00309KA1982PLC004960 and registration number is 004960. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electronics - Equipment/Components. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pan Electronics India Ltd. is ₹11.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pan Electronics India Ltd. is -2.26 and PB ratio of Pan Electronics India Ltd. is -0.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pan Electronics India Ltd. is ₹27.58 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pan Electronics India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pan Electronics India Ltd. is ₹54.45 and 52-week low of Pan Electronics India Ltd. is ₹23.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.