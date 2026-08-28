Paluck Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74110HR2010PLC040347 and registration number is 040347. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 102.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.