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Paluck Technologies Share Price

Sector
Information Technology

Paluck Technologies has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 28, 2026 and will close on Sep 1, 2026. The price band has been set at 46.00-48.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Paluck Technologies Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Paluck Technologies Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tata Consultancy Services		-2.16-2.06-1.57-14.75-27.32-12.67-9.58
Infosys		-1.72.93-4.23-14.56-25.95-7.77-8.25
HCL Technologies		-2.76-1.0710.02-7.71-11.573.81.97
Wipro		-2.54-1.19-12.49-12.22-29.62-4.73-11.09
Tech Mahindra		-0.450.638.8916.735.9810.191.86
LTM		-1.956.5211.920.04-12.86-4.53-3.13
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.93-1.275.0720.449.8814.448.43
Oracle Financial Services Software		0.256.9115.171.0241.6343.6220
Persistent Systems		-0.357.3210.919.466.4130.8528.29
Coforge		1.0524.4336.9860.389.4822.5113.37
Mphasis		-0.673.478.095.1-14.771.17-3.57
Hexaware Technologies		2.28-1.139.5217.55-28.25-9.96-6.1
Tata Technologies		-2.9912.0611.0636.5420.72-15.25-9.45
Tata Elxsi		-0.732.22-16.12-19.49-31.94-21.02-5.69
Pine Labs		6.2213.9216.35-10.8-32.37-12.22-7.52
TBO Tek		-0.3511.6838.538.4124.946.463.82
KPIT Technologies		-0.830.48-23.81-23.75-50.35-20.0611.9
Sigma Advanced Systems		14.9339.0688.74377.7443.79157.84117.47
Fractal Analytics		-1.753.82-17.927.93-0.81-0.27-0.16

Source: Dion Global

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About Paluck Technologies

Paluck Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74110HR2010PLC040347 and registration number is 040347. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 102.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Navin Katiyar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sumit Kumar Bajaj
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Praveen Kumar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Arun Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Pallvi Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopal Krishan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

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