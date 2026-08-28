Paluck Technologies has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Aug 28, 2026 and will close on Sep 1, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹46.00-48.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|-2.16
|-2.06
|-1.57
|-14.75
|-27.32
|-12.67
|-9.58
|Infosys
|-1.7
|2.93
|-4.23
|-14.56
|-25.95
|-7.77
|-8.25
|HCL Technologies
|-2.76
|-1.07
|10.02
|-7.71
|-11.57
|3.8
|1.97
|Wipro
|-2.54
|-1.19
|-12.49
|-12.22
|-29.62
|-4.73
|-11.09
|Tech Mahindra
|-0.45
|0.63
|8.89
|16.73
|5.98
|10.19
|1.86
|LTM
|-1.95
|6.52
|11.92
|0.04
|-12.86
|-4.53
|-3.13
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.93
|-1.27
|5.07
|20.4
|49.88
|14.44
|8.43
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|0.25
|6.91
|15.1
|71.02
|41.63
|43.62
|20
|Persistent Systems
|-0.35
|7.32
|10.9
|19.46
|6.41
|30.85
|28.29
|Coforge
|1.05
|24.43
|36.98
|60.38
|9.48
|22.51
|13.37
|Mphasis
|-0.67
|3.47
|8.09
|5.1
|-14.77
|1.17
|-3.57
|Hexaware Technologies
|2.28
|-1.13
|9.52
|17.55
|-28.25
|-9.96
|-6.1
|Tata Technologies
|-2.99
|12.06
|11.06
|36.54
|20.72
|-15.25
|-9.45
|Tata Elxsi
|-0.73
|2.22
|-16.12
|-19.49
|-31.94
|-21.02
|-5.69
|Pine Labs
|6.22
|13.92
|16.35
|-10.8
|-32.37
|-12.22
|-7.52
|TBO Tek
|-0.35
|11.68
|38.5
|38.41
|24.94
|6.46
|3.82
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.83
|0.48
|-23.81
|-23.75
|-50.35
|-20.06
|11.9
|Sigma Advanced Systems
|14.93
|39.06
|88.74
|377.7
|443.79
|157.84
|117.47
|Fractal Analytics
|-1.75
|3.82
|-17.92
|7.93
|-0.81
|-0.27
|-0.16
Source: Dion Global
Paluck Technologies Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/04/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Haryana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74110HR2010PLC040347 and registration number is 040347. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 102.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global